01 Street dance – what's that?

When you watch multiple street dancers, they can appear totally different. The reason for that is that street dance isn't a single dance style, but a catch-all term we use for all the dance styles that have their origins 'in the streets'. Also, every dancer strives for their own unique style within the dance they do.

The most common street-dance styles are: locking, hip-hop (aka hip-hop freestyle or new style), popping, house (aka house dance) and breaking (aka B-Boying or its media-created name breakdancing ). Below we will briefly introduce those styles and more, that were wildly successful in the recent seasons of Red Bull Dance Your Style. Whenever possible we will show a videoclip to understand how they look.

While watching, pay attention to the different styles of music, which ultimately lead to the differences in the dance styles.

02 Locking

Locking looks light-hearted and happy. This is probably because the music is funk, which is played by real musicians (not produced on a computer) and feels much more alive as a result. The second point is that the inspiration for a lot of the moves comes from comic characters that were on TV when the dance was created. Some of the names even reference the character that inspired them – the Scooby Doo or the Tom and Jerry are both good examples of this.

The legend says that the 'lock', which gives the dance style its name, was created when American dancer Don Campbell tried to do a move called the Funky Chicken but couldn't get it right.

Watch the Locking Final of Juste Debout 2017 below.

11 min Locking Final Vovan and Funky-J (Paris, France) go up against Black A and JP Black (Sorocaba, Brazil) in a funk-filled face-off for the Locking Championship.

03 Hip-hop

Hip-hop is a dance style based on freestyling with techniques originating in the social dances from the beginning of hip-hop culture and other influences. These can range from other dance forms, movement from everyday life to nature or even fictional characters from movies. Hip-hop dancing can look very different from one dancer to the other. The personal interpretation of the movement and the music is what gives the dance its ultimate flavour.

Watch the Hip-Hop Final of Juste Debout 2017 below.

11 min Hip-Hop Final This is a dance battle that’s all about personal expression and making conversation through movement – this is the Juste Debout 2017 Hip-Hop Final.

04 Popping

Another style that originated on the USA's west-coast is popping. It has a slower pace and is defined through hard muscle contractions called pops. When music production shifted from musicians with instruments to drum machines and synthesisers, the dance music was infused with a very precise and robotic vibe, which further shaped the look of this style. Poppers create illusions in their movement by using isolation techniques to create seemingly impossible moves and the style is often used as a catch-all term for similar styles even though pioneers of these styles disagree on that and have their own separate names for them.

Take a look at the Popping Final of Juste Debout 2018 below.

11 min Popping Final Ness and Poppin'C face off with bold moves against Greenteck and Nelson to bring the judges to their feet and win the championship street dance competition in the Popping category.

05 House

House dance originated in Chicago and New York, and is different from the other styles on this list for many reasons. It's the only style performed to house music, while all the others have a funk or hip-hop soundtrack.

While the dancers usually have a relaxed vibe in the upper body and arms, the style emphasises fast and complex footwork. The steps and combinations are like a kaleidoscope of different cultures, borrowing inspirations from African dance, Latino dances, Native-American dance and many more.

See some of the finest house dancers in the final battle of Juste Debout 2018 in the player below.

13 min House Final Toyin & Frankie J get into the groove against Kwame & Serge to win the street dance championship. Feel the vibe that’s expressed by the dancers as they improvise their moves based on the music.

06 Breaking

Breaking originated in the Bronx in New York City. It was an artistic outlet for the youth and is considered to be one of the four original elements of hip-hop culture. The unique features of breaking include acrobatic movement and an emphasis on ground moves, while the other styles prioritise dancing while standing up. Breaking isn't one of the styles represented in Red Bull Dance Your Style because breakers have their own competition that's called Red Bull BC One , but occasionally dancers borrow moves from breaking to add to their performance.

Watch the final battle of Red Bull BC One 2021 below:

9 min B-Boys final battle: Amir vs Phil Wizard Watch B-Boys Amir and Phil Wizard go into final battle to win the Red Bull BC One crown for 2021.

07 Krump (aka Krumping)

Emerging from the vibrant streets of South Central Los Angeles, Krumping is a raw and intense dance form that encapsulates the voice of a community. Born from the African-rooted Clowning movement in the early 2000s, Krumping is more than a dance; it was a powerful response to the harsh realities and struggles faced by many. The dance is characterised by aggressive movements, sharp stabs, and chest pops, painting a canvas of emotion ranging from anger to joy. It's not just about the moves; Krumping narrates tales of resistance, celebration, and life.

Ceasare 'Tight Eyez' Willis, who's credited with creating Krump, has mentioned that it stands for 'Kingdom Radically Uplifted Mighty Praise.' This abbreviation reflects the dance's origins and connection to faith and spirituality, as well as its role as an expressive outlet for upliftment and community bonding.

Krumper Verb will represent at Dance Your Style in Germany © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool Hendrickx is a wildcard at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 © Emilie Akiko/Red Bull Content Pool

08 Waacking (aka Whacking)

Hailing from the 1970s disco era in Los Angeles, Waacking is a dance that echoes the spirit of rebellion and self-expression. Initially a way for the vibrant underground dance scenes celebrating diverse sexualities and identities, Waacking has evolved into an international sensation. The style is distinguished by its rapid arm movements, posed to the beats of classic disco tracks. But it's not just about speed; it's the storytelling, the drama, and the passion that makes Waacking an emotive art form that resonates across generations.

Maria Molari brought Greek Waacking flavour to Red Bull Dance Your Style © Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool Japanese legend Yoshie showed her Waacking skills at the 2022 World Final © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Voguing

Stepping straight from the ballroom scenes of New York City in the 1960s, Voguing is as much about style and attitude as it is about dance. Rooted deeply in communities that boldly defied societal conventions on love, identity, and self-expression, Voguing took its name from the famous Vogue magazine, emulating the model poses in a fluid and stylised manner. With its intricate hand performances, catwalks, duckwalks, and dramatic poses, Voguing isn't just a dance – it's a declaration of identity, pride, and flamboyance, turning the dance floor into a runway of self-affirmation and elegance.

Inxi rocked a fusion of Vogue and Popping at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Javier Ninja shows how Voguing takes inspiration from fashion poses © Drew Gurian/Red Bull Content Pool

10 Passinho

Born in the early 2000s in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, Passinho – which means “little step” in Portuguese – is a high-energy fusion of samba, funk, breaking, frevo and capoeira. First danced barefoot on the concrete of baile funk parties, it evolved from the alleyways into viral fame, with clips racking up millions of views online. Lightning-fast footwork, sharp waist twists and fluid toe-heavy movements define Passinho.

More than just a dance, Passinho became a cultural movement – one of resistance, identity and joy. It gave favela youth an outlet, united rival communities and turned local dancers into international stars. From street battles to Red Bull Dance Your Style, the style continues to grow while staying deeply rooted in its origins. With pioneers like Gambá and modern champions like André DB and Vitorinha pushing boundaries, Passinho is carving out its place as one of the most exciting and expressive styles in global street dance today.

Andre DB took Passinho to the Red Bull Dance Your Style stage © Marcos Serra Lima/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I used to train in the street, I never had a proper space for it. We hurt our toes, but that's the desire to dance Andre DB

Find out more about Passinho in our documentary (un)Credited: The Story of Passinho on Netflix .

Now learn more

If you want to see more amazing dance, make sure to check out Dance on Red Bull TV. We recommend you start with Get to know the world of Streetdance and the ABC of... Breaking .