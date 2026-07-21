Who is Daniel Wiffen?

Profiling at Red Bull’s Performance Centres in Europe and LA, has also revealed that his body clears lactate from muscles extremely quickly, something Daniel has maximised further through training.

Daniel’s weekly training mileage in the pool can reach 85-90km but it varies, depending on the time of year, and can be half that when he is ‘tapering’ for a competition.

He usually goes to bed at 9pm because sleep and recovery is so vital when your daily training load is as high as 20km in the pool plus a gym session.

Daniel’s favourite racing goggles are mirrored Arena Airspeeds. “Since I began thinking about winning I started wearing the gold ones.” He always uses a brand new pair at major championships.

At the Paris Olympics, between the 800m heats and final, Daniel managed to tot up 15 hours of sleep in 24 hours, including two three-hour naps.

He not only won 800m gold and 1500m bronze in Paris but also finished 18th in a field of 29 in the 10km Open Water event, despite never before trying that distance. He quipped afterwards that it was his “first and last” 10km.

The Olympic Open Water race in the Seine cost him some more history. He was due to be Ireland’s flagbearer in the Closing Ceremony but had to miss it because he spent a night in hospital recovering from a bug he got from his river swim.