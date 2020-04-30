She first unapologetically elbowed her way onto the Irish music scene via Rusangano Family's 'Let the Dead Bury the Dead' album in 2016.

Last year, Denise Chaila struck out on her own in emphatic fashion with her debut EP 'Duel Citizenship'. Now, the Zambian-Irish rapper is releasing her first new single in over a year and we're thrilled to be premiering it exclusively on RedBull – particularly since she was one of the stars of our Red Bull Free Gaff event last year.

'Down' is described as "a snapshot of who Chaila is in her confidence - without censorship or apology". Hear it below:

We recently caught up with Denise to learn about her early love of Julie Andrews, her formative aspirations to be an author, dealing with mental health issues and how she has become one of Irish hip-hop's hottest properties.

Here are ten things you should know about her – in her own words.

SHE SPENT HER EARLY YEARS IN ZAMBIA

“I was raised in Zambia, and music – especially communal music – is something that's really important to us. I was raised in a village called Chikankata and there weren't very many instruments; there wasn't very much access to the global conversation about music. There was my dad [who is a doctor] and his tapes, and the tapes that the nurses had at the hospital. We used to swap CDs and trade albums, so most of my formative musical experience was simply what was there. And also, what I could make in terms of nursery rhymes - because there wasn't a lot of electricity in Chikankata. We used to have a huge emphasis on board games and clapping games, and stuff that you can do back and forth with other people. I really love playing like that and making music where I can have a back and forth with people”.

SHE FOUND HER WAY TO HIP-HOP THROUGH GOSPEL AND MUSICALS

“Hip-hop came much, much later. There was a lot of gospel music. My dad is really into jazz; he had a huge head for interesting chord progressions and things like that. Our house was also very, very musical-friendly, so a lot of my earlier influences - and it's weird to say this, because of the kind of rap that I make – was stuff like Julie Andrews. The way she'd sing and the turns of phrases that she had; I could quote you 'The Sound of Music' right now, today (laughs). That was my music for a really long time - just inventing worlds and playing in my head.

“When we came to Ireland, that was around the time when I started discovering girl bands; the Spice Girls and Destiny's Child. Destiny's Child was actually my 'in' into hip-hop through R'n'B because I wanted to be empowered. Beyonce meant a lot to me; she showed me what it was possible to do and be as a black woman living in primarily white spaces. And through her, and through that kind of journey, I navigated my way to Common, Mos Def, Lupe Fiasco and my 'problematic uncle', Kanye West (laughs).”

HER 'DUEL CITIZENSHIP' EP DOCUMENTED HER CONNECTION TO BOTH CULTURES

“I got sick of feeling like in Ireland I'm African, and in Africa I'm Irish; it was too much, after a certain point. And I began to realise that people compartmentalise you because they need a frame of reference for what you are - and if you frustrate someone's ideas of what the world is, they can get really emotionally violent towards you. We see nationality as this zero-sum game, where it's like all or nothing; you have to be one thing, but nothing else. I've never met a human being in the world that's just one thing but nothing else! So I think that's what I was saying [in the song]: I am a bridge. I am sitting at this nexus between the two cultures that think they're so different - but I had to find common ground, or lose my mind.”

SHE INITIALLY WANTED TO BE A CHILDREN'S AUTHOR

“When I was 12, I wanted to write fantasy novels. I mimicked Terry Pratchett, Brandon Sanderson; all these people just gave me an eye to look for magic. And then, you know, high fantasy itself is quite racialised; it's kind of a mediaeval fantasy set in a world outside of black people, or having to think about any people of colour, where there are dragons and mythical quests and your white man is always the King of England and he has to save the world and all that stuff. And reading it as a black girl was really interesting, because it really jarred me into seeing that if I don't filter the world, no one's gonna do it for me. If I don't offer something to this conversation, no one's going to do it first.”

SHE FOUND HER PLACE IN THE WORLD – AND ON THE MUSIC SCENE – IN LIMERICK

“I ended up bumping into MuRli and God Knows at a conference at a Brazilian church here, while trying to find a church home. They were making music and I had never seen people rapping in church before (laughs). So I was drawn to this community of people who were doing and saying what I was doing and saying with my life - but openly and with so much confidence and grace. And I wanted to be a part of it. So I just wandered into their friendship circles, and sat myself down and was like, 'No, I'm not moving.' (laughs) And they were so great about warmly welcoming me in. They were doing music, but I wasn't; I was doing college. I was trying to be perfect for my family, trying to be like, 'Oh, yeah, I'll work for the UN one day, it'll be great.'

“And then eventually, you know, MuRli was in the studio, and I was in they had this dancehall tune and they were like, 'Jump on it'. I was like, 'I've never done that before'. And that was in 2014 - and of course, like, I had been playing and rapping quietly on my own – which is not how you're supposed to do hip-hop. You're supposed to do that in communities.”

HER FIRST BIG BREAK WAS FEATURING ON RUSANGANO FAMILY'S 'ISN'T DINNER NICE'

“I went to Killaloe with them while they were recording their album 'Let the Dead Bury the Dead' and I had written a skeleton piece for 'Isn't Dinner Nice' - but I went into the booth and a lot of that was ad-libbed. A lot of that was just off the top, but it was the result of many conversations in the run-up to that week that I'd been having; actually, over my whole life. It was the distillation of so many conversations I've had with my femme friends about sexual violence, about harassment, about feeling like you're less than yourself in the world; about fear. By the time I finished that run of shows when we were doing 'Isn't Dinner Nice', I was a different person.”

SHE SHUNS THE TERM 'FEMALE RAPPER', AS HEARD ON HER SONG 'COPPER BULLET'

“I didn't come into this game to be a 'female rapper'; I said I'd come into this game because I want to be the best - point blank, period. I will come for your favourite rapper at some point, believe me. But that point is not today because I'm still working my way through what my story actually is (laughs). But if you insist on putting me into this marginalised space, I'm going to break it and I'm going to keep making noise, because it's not okay. If you're going to look at the world and it's like, 'Oh, that's a female bartender. That's a female doctor. That's a female architect.' My womanism doesn't have space for that.

“Copper Bullet was also me just going 'I'm also not going to be anyone you've ever seen!' I can't. I won't. I have a different life. I have a different part. It's just its own new thing. I was really scared of a lot of things and sat down with God Knows and Murli who had gone behind my back and booked studio time, and given me this incredible beat.”

SHE FEELS IT'S IMPORTANT TO BE OPEN ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES...

“I have chronic anxiety and I have clinical depression - but I also have so much more in me than whatever my brain is deciding to do chemically on a given day. I don't have to respect my depression all the time; I don't have to say I should deny the fact that I spent the last three days in bed, eating depression meals and showering at midnight – it is what it is. But then I'm also that person who was able to stand on stage at Electric Picnic, look at a crowd of people who came expecting a good time, and deliver that particular manifesto. I can be both of those people.”

.... BUT NOT BE DEFINED BY THEM, EITHER

“I was nervous about being an artist. I was nervous about the scrutiny; I was nervous about whether or not I'd be able to be 'perfect' or be able to sustain certain things around my mental health. And I know people talk about mental health all the time, but in practice, I've found that people have much less grace and much less time for the realities of having a mental illness. Because it's like, if you can project confidence to a certain extent, people will undermine the truth of your depression. So I thought 'Is it possible for me to hold space here and hold ground, and know I'm going to be misunderstood? Know that my particular things are going to make me miss social cues sometimes? And also have confidence that my career will survive, regardless? I didn't come to a conclusion, actually. I just said I'd do it regardless – and if it goes terribly wrong, okay, fine. But I did it.”

Red Bull Free Gaff 2019 - DENISE CHAILA © Simon Lazewski

HER DEBUT LP WILL BE RELEASED LATER THIS YEAR

“I'm calling it a mixtape, really - but it's a much longer, much more structured and cohesive statement about who I am as a person. I recorded with MuRli, which is really great because he's not ever going to allow me to release anything that's less than excellent. So him and his high standards keep me in check, and I love that.

“It's gonna say a lot about me. It's gonna introduce me the way I wanted to be introduced as a person. I think Duel Citizenship gave you me as an 'artist'; it was like a mission statement. That was me taking the reins and harnessing the narrative before it even got a chance to be spun. I did that with 'Man Like Me' with Sim Simma Soundsystem; when it comes to gender, when it comes to race, when it comes to identity and culture, I have some opinions, and this is what they are. (laughs)

“This next project is me as a human being. It's me and my vulnerability, it's me and my intimacy. It's me talking about some of the things I discussed about my mental health; some of the things I discussed about 'fitting' or not 'fitting'. I'm kind of having to walk this line between saying that 'Yeah, you can be fully vulnerable and fully confident at the same time. You can have a mental illness and be a professional at the same time. Your contradictions are not contradictions. There are different facets of you.' And it really is just expanding on this idea of fear and the fear that it takes to speak up and speak out; saying 'I'd rather be brave and not know what's going to happen next - but do it anyway'. And it's a lot of rapping. So I'm excited.”

'Down' is available on Bandcamp on Friday, May 1st.

*

Check out more great premieres, stories and videos at RedBull.com/Music