Here's what you need to do in Destiny 2 now before key content is vaulted

If you're new – or returning – to Destiny 2, you might not be aware that come November and the release of Beyond Light, developer Bungie has decided to remove – or move to the "Destiny Content Vault" – several key features to make way for the new content arriving with the upcoming expansion.

The changes are vast – not to mention a little confusing – so if you're wondering what things you need to prioritise between now and Beyond Light's release in November 2020, here are the key things being "vaulted. Good luck, Guardian.

Doom(ed) Raiders

Destiny 2's Leviathan Raid is tough © Bungie

Yes, raiding in Destiny 2 is a fickle thing. Much of your ability to complete a raid depends upon your fireteam pals and/or the kind Guardians willing to sherpa lone raiders, but while they're the most difficult challenges Destiny 2 has to offer, they're also the most rewarding, too.

Come November 10, 2020, the Raids Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Crown of Sorrow, and Scourge of the Past will no longer be available to play. You might find it easier to get the mini-raids done first – that's Eater of Worlds and Spire of Stars – as they're smaller and easier to complete over a weekend.

If you're without a raid team but are still keen to get this done, don't forget that you can join the fun via guided Raids matchmaking as a last resort.

Discover dem Dungeons

Dungeons are a relatively new addition to the Destiny 2 roster, but they're fast becoming a favourite staple. A little like mini raids – except, you know, they're not actually mini-raids in quite the same way Eater of Worlds is, for instance – they offer all the challenge and astonishing (and astonishingly complex) level design of a full Destiny raid, but without the need to pull together a six-person raid team and all the planning headaches that come with managing that.

Curiously enough, the newest and highest light-level dungeon, Prophecy, is the first to go. While it's thought many strikes and vendors are being vaulted because the planets you can find them on are reportedly disappearing, Prophecy is accessible from The Tower itself. Bungie says it'll return "in a future update", but you might find it useful to get it out of the way now, as there's no way to know yet how far in the future that'll be.

Exotic Quests

Destiny 2's Rat King weapon © Bungie

With the imminent – and rumoured – destruction of planets like IO, Mercury, Titan, and Mars, any exotic quests that require you to visit these areas for quest steps will also disappear. The steps for Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected, for instance, will not be available after Year 4 arrives, and even if you're partway through the quest, it'll vanish from your exotic quest submenu on November 10. Therefore, it might be worth double-checking what quests you have left to finish up and devote a couple of days to mopping up shinies you've yet to secure.

It's worth noting that Bungie says weapons earned from these quests "may continue to be earnable in-game by different means", but without knowing when – or how – these means to secure these weapons will return, do you want to take that gamble, Guardian?

Other Exotics getting the chop include MIDA Multi-tool, Rat King, Legend of Acrius, Thorn, and Bad Juju, as well as Ace of Spades, sadly, even though it gave some closure to the Forsaken story.

Story missions

Sadly, there's a big chunk of singleplayer and seasonal content being cut from the game, too, including pivotal missions from The Red War, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, Season of the Forge, Season of the Drifter, and Season of Opulence.

While, admittedly, they vary in quality (not to mention length) and Bungie promises that new players will instead be offered a "new, expanded Guardian origin story" on the returning Cosmodrome, it's hard to envision jumping into Destiny 2 with anything other than the exhilarating opening missions from The Red War.

Strike It Lucky

Sprinting is more likely to get you killed than a gold medal in Destiny 2 © Bungie

For many Guardians, Strikes are what hold Destiny 2 together, so it's with dismay players learned that seven - seven! - are getting cut in November, including some recent additions: A Garden World, Tree of Probabilities, Savathûn's Song, Pyramidion, Festering Core, Strange Terrain, and Will of the Thousands.

Right now it's believed there's just a single new strike coming in Beyond Light, so if you enjoy the PvE mode, take some time to visit the ones listed above for a heartfelt final hurrah. If they're not turning up in the Strike playlist, don't forget that you'll be able to find them on the Director map of each planet, too.

Battle on with your battle pass

Regardless of whether or not you're unlocking the free or premium items gated by the battle pass, you should probably devote a couple of nights to ranking up as quickly as possible. Guns such as Witherhoard disappear when the pass expires in November, after which they might not ever come back.

The best way to level up is to do as many activities as possible, from public events to patrols to Crucible to completing bounties. There are, quite literally, dozens of different versions of the latter each day, so depending upon your favourite activities – if you dig Strikes, Zavala's your guy; if you love mooching about on the Moon, drop in to see Eris – get busy. Your inventory will thank you for it, particularly when you unlock upgrade modules and the exotic cipher that unlocks an Exotic weapon you've missed from a prior expansion.

...but don't worry too much about your light level

Destiny 2 © Bungie

You know the drill by now. You spend hours – weeks – desperately trying to level up to hit the max cap, only for the new content to drop and decimate all your good work overnight. While it's unmistakably easier to tackle the raids and Nightfalls when you boast a high light level, it's not critical at this point. Beyond doing the weekly objectives to secure pinnacle gear, put light-chasing to the bottom of your to-do list. There are more important things on the horizon, Guardian.