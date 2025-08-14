EA FC 25: The best skill moves to improve your gameplay

The right technique can make the difference between victory and defeat. Whether you are making defenders run into space with quick changes of direction or creating highlights with spectacular feints - you should definitely master these moves.
01
New skill moves in EA FC 25
EA FC 25 brings some exciting new tricks to the game that will make your opponents sweat. These moves are not only stylish, but also extremely effective if you use them correctly.
Big Feint (2 stars)
This move fakes a movement in one direction and allows the player to change direction quickly. Particularly effective in 1-on-1 situations on the wing.
Here's how it works: - Hold L2/LT + move right stick left/right
Step Over Ball (4 stars)
An elegant variation of the classic step over. Particularly effective in tight spaces in midfield.
Here's how it works: Hold L1/LB + right stick forwards, then left/right
Stop and Go (2 stars)
A cancellable move that enables a sudden change of pace. Ideal for throwing defenders off balance.
Here's how it works: Hold L2/LT + right stick backwards, then forwards
02
Proven skill moves
Step-Over (3 stars)
A classic, but still very effective move. Particularly useful for building up speed and bypassing defenders.
This is how it works: Move the right stick in the direction of travel
Works everywhere, especially effective on the touchline.
Drag to heel (4 stars)
Ideal for outmanoeuvring full-backs and creating scoring opportunities
This is how it works: Hold L1/LB + turn the right stick in the direction of travel, then move quickly up or down
03
Training methods and tips
- Regular practice is crucial. The training mode helps you to perfect new moves.
- Use the right players. Some moves are only possible with top-skilled players.
- Learn from the pros. Watch eSports pros and adapt their technique.
- Timing is everything. The best skill move is useless if it comes at the wrong time.