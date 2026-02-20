Yes, it's true: Most of the strong special cards of top players in FC 26 Ultimate Team are expensive - and for many players hardly affordable. But fortunately, this doesn't apply to all cards! Here we recommend seven special cards that won't empty your virtual wallet but will still strengthen your team.
Our selection is based on more than just the cards' ratings. It's also about PlayStyles, which can give a card a special status. RBLZ Gaming Pro RBLZ_Tekkz even says: "PlayStyles beat attributes." Our top 7 insider tips for special cards in FC 26 Ultimate Team:
Info: Market prices and availability are constantly changing in FC 26 Ultimate Team. Always check the current transfer market before buying. The prices listed here are from 17 February 2026.
01
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Kevin De Bruyne Winter Wildcards
- Position: ZOM (ZM, ZDM)
- Best ratings: 95 Long Pass, 95 Curve
- PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass, Inventive
- Price: 79,500 coins
Honestly, we don't know why Kevin De Bruyne Winter Wildcards are so cheap! This card will inspire you. The SSC Napoli star plays fast, deadly and creative passes. With the Finesse Shot PlayStyle, the former Manchester City star is also always good for beautiful goals.
02
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Marc Bartra Time Warp
- Position: IV
- Best ratings: 91 Reactions, 90 Jumping
- PlayStyles: Intercept, Jockey, Block, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Technical
- Price: 145,000 coins
This card? Simply WOW! If you still need a centre-back for your squad, Marc Bartra Time Warp will not disappoint you. The combination of top ratings and strong playstyles makes him an extremely good defensive player who can take on any attacker.
03
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Sydney Schertenleib Team of the Week
- Position: RM (ZOM, RF, LF)
- Best ratings: 90 dribbling and 90 ball control
- PlayStyles: Technical, Low Driven Shot, Tiki Taka, Rapid, First Touch, Press Proven
- Price: 17,500 coins
Like so many FC Barcelona players, Sydney Schertenleib Team of the Week in FC 26 Ultimate Team is one of those cards you don't like to play against. The 19-year-old Swiss player, who is one of the biggest talents in the national team, is fast, dribbles well and her PlayStyles make her the perfect team-mate for successful passing relays.
FAQ: Who is Sydney Schertenleib?
04
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Georginio Wijnaldum FC Pro
- Position: Centre mid (ZOM, ST)
- Best ratings: 96 Balance, 90 Short Pass
- PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Precision Header, Aerial Fortress, First Touch, Press Proven
- Price: 19,250 coins
For less than 20,000 coins, you can get Georginio Wijnaldum FC Pro, an almost complete player who is particularly impressive in dribbling and passing.
05
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Uran Bislimi Team of the Week
- Position: Centre midfielder (ZDM, ZOM)
- Best ratings: 90 Stamina and 88 Aggression
- PlayStyles: Pinged Pass, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Jockey, Technical, Relentless
- Prize: 15,000 coins
The Team of the Week version of Uran Bislimi is a top card for your midfield centre. The top performer for FC Lugano from the Swiss Super League is physically strong and a dribbling king. With him, you will prevail in many duels. You also have a good chance of scoring goals with Bislimi thanks to his various finishing playstyles.
06
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Khéphren Thuram Winter Wildcards
- Position: Centre midfielder (ZDM)
- Best ratings: 93 Jumping and 92 Short Pass
- PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Press Proven, Relentles
- Price: 108,000 coins
Khéphren Thuram Winter Wildcards doesn't play like a card that costs just over 100,000 coins. Thanks to numerous strong PlayStyles, the Frenchman from Juventus Turin is above all a pass monster.
07
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Lorent Tolaj Team of the Week
- Position: ST (ZM, ZOM)
- Best ratings: 90 Jumping and 90 Agility
- PlayStyles: Chip Shot, Gamechanger, Rapid, Press Proven, Quick Step
- Price: 23,500 coins
The Swiss player from Plymouth Argyle in the English League One is a brawny and physically strong striker who is also very quick. With this explosive mix, he is also an insider tip for FC 26 Ultimate Team for such a low price.
08
FUT 26 special cards insider tips: Conclusion
Our insider tips for FC 26 Ultimate Team prove it: Not all strong special cards are overpriced. The important thing is to familiarise yourself with the cards included in the game and not just buy the players that cost a lot of coins. Then you also have the chance to strengthen your team with bargains and put together a competitive team with little virtual money.