EA Sports WRC Guide: Get off to a flying start with these tips

EA Sports WRC is finally here. The first rally game from Codemasters with the official licence of the FIA World Rally Championship offers some very special challenges with the longest stages in the history of off-road racers. In our EA Sports WRC Guide , we provide the best tips and tricks for beginners .

01 Start with the rally school

Anyone taking their first steps in the world of off-road simulations with EA Sports WRC should first pay a visit to the rally school. The racing game familiarises you with the basics of both rules and technique across a total of 12 stages.

You will learn how to stay on the track, how to drift correctly and what the various announcements from the co-pilot are all about. The tests are available for three different road surfaces: Gravel, tarmac and snow.

02 Customise driving aids and controls

Before you hit the track, you should navigate your way through the options menu and customise the driving aids and controls to suit your preferences and abilities . As in almost all racing games, you will be faster without assistance, but a little help won't hurt when learning the ropes.

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control system (TCS) are extremely useful, especially at the beginning, as they are there to help you through the many bends and hairpins that await you on the stages.

You also have the option of changing all button assignments and adjusting the dead zones and the response behaviour of the steering.

03 Start with WRC Junior or WRC2

No question: the WRC class is the one you are here for. But the WRC1 cars have a lot of steam under their chassis and need to be mastered first - not to mention the brute Group B cars with rear-wheel drive.

However, to familiarise yourself with the general gameplay, you should start slowly and begin with the Junior WRC or WRC2 class , for example. The vehicles handle much more smoothly and don't reach quite as high speeds, making it the perfect introduction.

04 Listen to the co-drivers

The special feature of rally motorsport is that you are not alone in the cockpit on the stages. Trusty co-drivers are there to support you on the EA Sports WRC stages, which are up to 30-kilometres long, and provide you with instructions on the route.

Listen carefully and make sure you follow instructions, otherwise you'll end up in the tyre barrier sooner than you'd like.

For example, if the co-driver announces that you should "not cut" the next bend, there is a reason for this - usually in the form of a crash barrier or another obstacle. The reverse is also true, of course.

The announcements also provide you with important information about the course of a stage , such as the angle of a bend, when you should brake and much more besides.

05 Vehicle set-up and preparation

Before each stage in EA Sports WRC, you have the opportunity to adapt your vehicle set-up to the upcoming challenge. The setups can make a huge difference in terms of driving behaviour, performance and many other aspects .

It's best to use the shakedowns to try out your own settings . Don't change too many options at once, otherwise you won't know where the fault lies if you don't like the handling.

You also have the option of adjusting the tyre sets . Soft tyres offer better grip, but also wear out more quickly. Medium tyres, on the other hand, last longer but are not quite as fast.

If you complete the shakedowns, you can also secure additional sets of tyres for each stage . You also have to decide whether you want to start without, with one or with two spare tyres - which has an impact on the weight and speed of your WRC car.

06 Adapt the boost to the WRC1 class

Since the 2022 WRC season, the cars in the premier class of rally motorsport have relied on a hybrid drive . While you cannot independently call up or regulate the additional horsepower of the electric motor, you do have the option of influencing the boost control in the boost settings before a stage .

There are three options to choose from here: Cautious, Balanced and Aggressive . These settings affect how the hybrid boost responds and from what percentage of thrust .

The cautious variant is particularly suitable for long stages, while the aggressive setting quickly provides you with more additional power on short stages. You should not ignore these options, as the right setting can have a huge impact on your finish times.

07 Tips for career mode

In the career mode of EA Sports WRC, you manage your own racing team and have to make the right and important decisions off the track. With regard to sponsors, for example, you need to fulfil certain goals, which are usually linked to events and championships - if you succeed, your reputation will increase and so will your income.

However, your crew members , such as technicians, are also crucial, differing in terms of their knowledge and skills, for example .

Take a close look at their specialities: Some crew members shine with expertise in four-wheel or front-wheel drive , while others specialise in engines or bodywork . Make sure you cover different specialisms.

You can also equip your chief technicians with new skills in an extensive talent tree . There are seven categories to choose from, each with nine skills that can be unlocked. These talents can reduce the repair costs of various components or increase the efficiency of other team members.