F1 24 vs F1 23: These are the differences between the racing games

Every year... a new Formula 1 game is released by Codemasters . Despite annual releases, the development studio manages to add new functions to the racing simulation with each new instalment or improve it exactly where necessary. A lot is also new in F1 24: The comparison between F1 24 and F1 23 shows what has changed compared to its predecessor.

01 F1 24 vs F1 23: The graphics and tracks

The racing simulation F1 24 starts earlier this time. We have all the info © EA Sports

Of course, F1 24 has also improved its graphics once again this year in order to come as close as possible to the real Formula 1 in terms of authenticity. In addition to generally improved technology, the updated courses and driver models are particularly eye-catching.

In terms of circuits, Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone in particular have been given a huge upgrade, with the courses on and off the tarmac matching the original.

New run-off areas, grandstands, kerbs and paddock buildings now perfectly reflect the iconic racetracks. The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche Circuit have also received an extensive upgrade.

The Spa circuit has received an extensive upgrade © EA Sports The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar has also been updated. © EA Sports

The same applies to the drivers such as Max Verstappen , Daniel Ricciardo , Alex Albon and co. Here, too, the developers have gone to great lengths to make the drivers look even more like the real stars than ever before. For example, hair is now fully rendered and the shaders for eyes and skin have been significantly improved.

The driver models have also been significantly improved. © EA Sports

For the first time, F1 24 also uses sound recordings from real broadcasts . At key moments, such as crossing the finish line, the racing simulation plays samples from real F1 broadcasts, which reproduce the emotions of the drivers even more realistically.

An unusual duel: a 300 km/h drone takes on world champion Max Verstappen in a Formula 1 car. An impressive race of an extraordinary kind .

12 min World’s fastest filming drone chases Max Verstappen Fast laps like you've never seen before – take flight with a drone that matches F1 car speeds of 300kph-plus.

02 Improved handling

F1 24 has also improved the handling of the cars. Especially those who play the sim with a gamepad will notice this very quickly. This provides a much smoother driving experience , closely resembling the use of a steering wheel.

The handling provides an even better driving experience. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

EA Sports has also worked closely with Max Verstappen to make the driving feel of the cars even more realistic. The new suspension kinematics , for example, represent the weight distribution and centre of gravity more realistically, making the feeling on the asphalt more perceptible .

At the same time, your own driving style has a greater impact than ever on various factors such as tyre wear . If you are a gentle tyre whisperer, you can drive significantly longer stints before having to pit for a tyre change.

03 More realistic gameplay

The gameplay has been made even more realistic this year. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

Among other things, this also ensures that F1 24 feels even more realistic on the track than its predecessor F1 23. For the first time, for example, it is possible to manually reduce the power output using lift-and-coast and feed more energy back into the ERS (Energy Recovery System).

This saves battery power, which can be an advantage later in the race. The ERS deployment modes can now also be changed manually in every session of a Grand Prix weekend .

In "Overtaking" mode, for example, significantly more energy can be utilised from the ERS, which then discharges even faster. In conjunction with the various ERS modes, this means that you can now tactic in a completely new way during a race.

ERS and engine braking are much more important this year. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

More realism is also provided by the engine brake , which allows the Formula 1 cars to brake significantly harder when downshifting without having to step on the pedal.

When braking for the Varianta Alta at the legendary Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola or the iconic Becketts and Maggotts in Silverstone, for example, the high-speed corners can now be negotiated using the engine brake alone - which ultimately enables faster lap times.

As a replacement driver in the racing circus: " In The Wings " accompanies Liam Lawson in his busy 2024 Formula 1 season.

31 min In the Wings Formula One driver Liam Lawson builds his F1 resume in his busiest season yet – 2023.

04 More for the fans

There are several icons to choose from in F1 24 in career mode. © EA Sports

F1 24 has also improved in all respects for new and old Formula 1 fans. In MyTeam mode, for example, there are now a number of legendary F1 drivers to choose from who can be hired as team-mates.

Michael Schumacher, Nigel Mansell, Mark Webber, Mika Hakkinen and many more are available here, which you can also control yourself in career mode . For the first time, professionals from the F1 Sim Racing Championship such as Lucas Blakeley, Jarno Opmeer and David Tonizza are also available as teammates in MyTeam mode.

The F1 World mode has also been given an extensive update. One of the new features is the fan zone , where you can choose your favourite team and your favourite driver and then compete against other fan zones in ranking lists with other members.

F1 24 comes with a whole range of exciting new features. © EA Sports

There are unique challenges to be won here, including rewards for predicting race results from the real Formula 1 season or other exclusive rewards.

New to the career mode, however, are the challenge careers . Shorter careers that are divided into episodes that change over the course of a season. Here you choose a specific driver or team and collect points to climb up the rankings and earn exclusive rewards.

Incidentally, three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen is contributing to the first Challenge Career . This starts with the release of F1 24 on 28 May 2024 and features six challenges over three days. The exclusive reward is Verstappen's 2024 helmet for your avatar in Career, MyTeam, and F1 World mode.

How does the Red Bull F1 car hold up against a MotoGP bike, rally cars and a surprise challenger? Watch the 'Ultimate Race' on Red Bull TV for free!

6 min Ultimate Race See five of the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race