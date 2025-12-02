The 9 closest seasons in Formula 1 history

Many, including Max Verstappen , thought that the drivers' title would fall easily to the cockpit of a McLaren. Just a few weeks ago, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were battling it out at the top of the standings with a comfortable lead.

Was the Oranje driver completely honest when he announced that he was no longer racing? Whatever the case, today, after the double disqualification of the papaya-coloured cars at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the two young drivers must be feeling the shadow of the four-time champion at the wheel of his RB21 in their rear-view mirrors.

Currently, Lando Norris has a 24-point lead over Max Verstappen, and with two Grand Prix and a sprint to go, 58 points are available for whoever achieves a clean sweep .

The standings with two weekends to go:

Lando Norris - 390 points Oscar Piastri - 366 points Max Verstappen - 366 points

Those who complained about Verstappen's unchallenged domination two years ago now find themselves hoping that he will continue to put pressure on his rivals. Before it all ends in a shower of champagne at Losail and Yas Marina on December 7, we take a look back at some of the craziest seasons in Formula 1 history.

01 1958 - Mike Hawthorn and Stirling Moss

The 12th season in the history of Formula 1 featured 11 races. For the first time, a constructors' classification was introduced, and cars equipped with a rear engine, those of the Cooper-Climax team, competed. While the legend Juan Manuel Fangio, aged 47, was taking part in his last season, that same year no fewer than four drivers tragically lost their lives in accidents.

Mike Hawthorn, driving for Ferrari at the time, won the French Grand Prix and... no more. On four occasions, it was Stirling Moss, driving a Vanwall, who crossed the chequered flag first. Nevertheless, thanks to his consistency (finishing 2nd five times) and a helping hand from Moss, Hawthorn finished the season just one point ahead. During the Portuguese GP, Hawthorn restarted his car on the track before restarting, which should have caused a penalty and cost him the title. Stirling Moss was a good sport and defended him to the officials, opening the way to the drivers' championship in the process. To conquer without peril, one triumphs without glory...

02 1961 - Phil Hill and Wolfgang von Trips

Three years later, the mood was still one of tragedy. Mike Hawthorn, champion in '58, died a few months after retiring following a road accident, and during the 8 Grand Prix of 1961, three drivers lost their lives.

To top it all off, the penultimate Grand Prix of the season, at Monza, was the scene of the greatest disaster in the history of F1. Wolfgang von Trips, leading the drivers' standings and on pole, collided with Jim Clark just before the Parabolica, and his car hit several spectators. In all, 15 people, including the driver, lost their lives.

Despite this, the race continued and Phil Hill, von Trips' team-mate, won the race, taking the lead in the standings with 34 points to 33...

1964 - John Surtees and Graham Hill

In 1964, Ferrari was once again battling it out at the top of the constructors' standings. Lorenzo Bandini and John Surtees were the Scuderia's main rivals. Opposite them, BRM and Graham Hill or Lotus and Jim Clark looked like scarecrows in the race for the drivers' title.

An important detail: at the time, a driver's six best results were taken into account to establish the final ranking. Thanks to this excellent idea, Graham Hill, who finished second with 39 points, would today have won the title with a total of 41. John Surtees, meanwhile, scored 40 points. If you like asterisks and additions, you've found your favourite season.

03 1976 - James Hunt and Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda at the wheel of his Ferrari © GEPA pictures / Red Bull Content Pool

Those who saw the film Rush will know part of the story, but the 1976 season deserves to be mentioned again.

As in 1964, this was a competition like no other: only the top six finishers in each race were awarded points (9-6-4-3-2-1), and each driver could not take part in two races during the season, one in the first seven GPs and one in one of the last eight.

On the circuits, the German (and reigning champion) Niki Lauda dominated from the start of the season in his Ferrari, but on 1 August at the Nürburgring he was the victim of a terrible accident. Seriously burned and poisoned by the fumes caused by the incident, he was rushed to hospital.

Nevertheless, six short weeks later, he was back at the wheel of his single-seater at Monza. Thanks to his ability to avoid a Grand Prix, he was still well placed in the drivers' standings. For the final race of the year, in Japan, with a lead of just 3 points, he decided not to race because of the rain. James Hunt finished 3rd, just enough to overtake the German and win (69 points to 68).

04 1981 - Nelson Piquet and Carlos Reutemann

In an absolutely crazy season, three drivers were in contention for the title at the start of the last Grand Prix, in Las Vegas: Brazilian Nelson Piquet (Brabham), Argentine Carlos Reutemann (Williams) and Frenchman Jacques Lafitte (Ligier). In this race, Nelson Piquet took the title with a lowly fifth place, while Reutemann finished eighth.

05 1984 - Niki Lauda and Alain Prost

Alain Prost back on track © GEPA pictures / Red Bull Content Pool

For the second time on this list, after Phil Hill and Wolfgang von Trips, we're going to take a look at a pair of team-mates who were both involved in the title race. Above all, we are dealing here with the smallest imaginable margin, and a scenario that is unlikely to be repeated: Niki Lauda won the title with... a 0.5 point lead.

In 1984, McLaren dominated proceedings. Of the 16 races contested that year, 12 were won by a driver from the British team. This was the case in Monaco, where Alain Prost was declared the winner. Despite his victory, it was also here that he lost the title. Due to heavy rain, the race was stopped before 75% of the GP had taken place, so the points were split. The Frenchman took 4.5 points and, with 4 races to go, Niki Lauda overtook his team-mate to win by the slimmest of margins.

06 1994 - Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher together in 2011 © Flo Hagena / Red Bull Content Pool

Anyone who watched Formula 1 will probably still remember that Michael Schumacher's first title left no one indifferent.

Before the final race, he was separated from his main rival, Damon Hill, by just one point. During that race, when the German, then with Benetton, hit a wall and his car was hit, he made contact with the Williams driver's single-seater, causing a double retirement and thus his final victory.

It was the start of a monumental legend, and a moment that will never be forgotten.

07 2007 - Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton

After winning two World Championship titles, Spain's Fernando Alonso joined McLaren, a team that also had a rookie in its ranks, a certain Lewis Hamilton. Clearly, between a multiple champion and a driver taking his first steps at the highest level... there was no doubt: the man who had just won twice with Renault was bound to be number 1, wasn't he?

Well, not at all. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton cohabited as best they could, sometimes refusing to let one of them through despite the team's requests, or blocking the other in the pits, and so on...

In the end, this fratricidal duel benefited Ferrari and Kimi Räikkönen, who had a dazzling season with six wins and 110 points. Behind him, the two McLaren drivers were limited to 109 points each.

08 2008 - Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa

The following season, the English driver was not far off a second disappointment. With just one Grand Prix remaining, in Brazil, Hamilton was leading by 7 points. The Brazilian therefore had to win to have any hope of clinching the title, and hope that Hamilton would finish in sixth place at best.

At home, Felipe Massa kept his side of the bargain by winning the GP, but on the final lap, the Briton managed to overtake Timo Glock to claim fifth place, his first world championship title, and break the hearts of an entire stadium.

Will the remaining three races offer us a similarly thrilling finale? If Max Verstappen 's recent performances are anything to go by, we can hope so.