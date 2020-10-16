The ultimate guide to dribbling in FIFA 21

It's tempting to think that FIFA matches are won – or lost – by banging that ball into the back of the net, but ask any seasoned FIFA fan and they'll tell you that the actions in the lead-up to that all-important goal kick matter just as much.

That's why it's critical to get to grips with dribbling in FIFA sooner rather than later. With every new FIFA game dribbling has felt ever more fluid and ever more intuitive, but that doesn't mean you can just leave it to lady luck. So here's everything you need to know to best control the ball in FIFA 21, including FIFA 21's new Agile Dribbling feature. Let's get started...

Basic Controls for FIFA 21

It'll take a little while to get used to the various combos you'll need to top the league, so here's a breakdown of FIFA 21's control scheme and combinations (thanks, FIFPlay.com ).

Action PlayStation controls Xbox/PC controls Move / Dribble / Carry the ball L L Protect Ball L2 LT Skill Moves R R Simple Skill Moves (VOLTA Football only) L2 + R2 + L + Direction LT + RT + L + Direction Simple Flicks (VOLTA FOOTBALL only) R3 + L + Direction R3 + L + Direction Taunts (VOLTA FOOTBALL only) L + no direction + R2 Hold Down L + no direction + R2 Hold Down Sprint / Fast Dribble R2 Hold Down + Direction RT Hold Down + Direction Slow Dribble (11v11 Only) L2 + R2 + L + Direction LT + RT + L + Direction Face Up Dribbling L2 + R2 LT + RT Strafe Dribble L1 + L LB + L Strafe Dribble (Lock Face Angle) L1 + R1 + L LB + RB + L Let Ball Run R1 Press and Hold + L (Away From Ball) RB Press and Hold + L (Away From Ball) Shield/Jockey L2 Hold Down + Direction LT Hold Down + Direction First Touch/Knock-On R2 + R + Direction RT + R + Direction Stop Ball R2 + no direction RT + no direction Jostle (Ball In Air) L2 LT Stop and Face Goal L + no direction + L1 L + no direction + LB Disguised First Touch R1 Press and Hold + L (Towards Ball) RB Press and Hold + L (Towards Ball) Set Up Touch R1 + R + Direction (Hold) RB + R + Direction (Hold) Fake Pass Square then X + direction X than A + direction Fake Shot Circle then X + direction B then A + direction Time Your Shot Circle + circle (timed) B + B (timed) Dummy a Pass L + no direction + R1 Press and Hold L + no direction + RB Press and Hold Trigger Run L1 LB Call for Support R1 RB Cancel L2 + R2 LT + RT

To get started, prioritise carrying and protecting the ball, and mastering slow and fast dribbling. Skill moves, too, can make all the difference when you're under pressure on the pitch.

Agile Dribbling in FIFA 21

FIFA 21.jpg © EA Sports

Agile Dribbling is new to FIFA 21. Developer EA says it's inspired by some of the best dribblers in the world, and is intended to give you the ability to quickly move the ball from side to side to get away from enemy defenders and create space and opportunities.

EA suggests that to perform Agile Dribbling, hold R1/RB while moving the Left Stick, and you will notice the dribbler moving the ball with rapid and precise touches. Every player in the game can use Agile Dribble, however, "the higher a player's Dribbling, Agility, Reactions, and Ball Control attributes, the quicker, more precise, and better they will be at keeping the ball at their feet".

There's also Contextual Agile Dribbling, too. Though optional, it makes your players automatically use Agile Dribbling when required, but you can turn it off in the options if you'd rather assume complete control of the on-pitch action.

Practice makes perfect

A glimpse of a FIFA 21 FUT screen... are you excited? © EA Sports

If you're a little overwhelmed by the controls above, don't panic. The more you play, the better your muscle memory, but if you need a little extra time to get accustomed to the various combos, head to the Practice Arena. It's the best way to sneak in a little practise before you head into the stadiums for real.

Keep an eye on the stats of your players, too. Agility, Ball Control, and Dribbling are all attributes detailed on your players' stats, and the higher these attributes are rated, the better they are at Agile Dribbling. Prioritise recruiting at least a couple of players with good DRI stats to boost your team's ability to retain the ball.