Here's everything you need to know about FIFA 21's Skill Moves
All the tips and tricks you need to top the league
Though your mate might insist that they're just a natural when it comes to pulling off that fancy footwork in FIFA 21, the truth is, your players' ability to feint and flick isn't merely a matter of nimble fingers and good timing.
Every player has their Skill Move capabilities indicated on their bio page and – as you've no doubt guessed – the higher the star rating, the more elaborate the tricks your player can pull off on the pitch. So if you've been wondering how much difference there is between a 1-star rating and the full complement, here's everything you need to know about FIFA 21's Skill Moves.
Strap on your boots, hit the Practice Arena, and pick your favourite player to put through the paces. Just don't forget that only the best of the best – namely Neymar, Vinicius Jr, and Aiden Mcgeady – can pull off the 5-star skills...
1-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21
|Skill Move
|PlayStation
|Xbox / PC gamepad
|Bridge
|Tap R1 x 2
|Tap RB x 2
|Directional Nutmeg
|Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction
|Tap LB + RB + RS direction
|Standing Ball Juggle
|L2 + Tap R1
|Hold LT + Tap RB
|Open up fake shot L/R
|Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top L/R
|Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top L/R
|Flick Up
|Hold L1 + Tap R3
|Hold LB + Tap R3
2-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21
|Skill
|PlayStation
|Xbox / PC gamepad
|Feint Forward and Turn
|Flick RS down x 2
|Flick RS down x 2
|Body Feint R/L
|Flick RS R/L
|Flick RS R/L
|Stepover R/L
|Roll RS front to R/L
|Roll RS front to R/L
|Reverse Stepover R/L
|Roll RS R/L to front
|Roll RS R/L to front
|Ball Roll R/L
|Hold RS R/L
|Hold RS R/L
|Drag Back
|L1 + R1 + LS flick down
|LB + RB + LS flick down
3-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21
|Skill Move
|PlayStation
|Xbox / PC gamepad
|Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|RS flick up then down
|Roulette Right
|Roll RS clockwise from bottom to R
|Roll RS clockwise from bottom to R
|Roulette Left
|Roll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to L
|Roll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to L
|Fake Left and Go Right
|Rotate RS across bottom from left to right
|Rotate RS across bottom from left to right
|Fake Right and Go Left
|Rotate RS across bottom from right to left
|Rotate RS across bottom from right to leftt
|Heel Chop R/L
|Hold L2 + Square, then X + LS hold R to L
|Hold LT + X, then A + LS hold R to L
4-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21
|Skill Move
|PlayStation
|Xbox / PC gamepad
|Ball hop (standing)
|Hold L1 + tap R3
|Hold LB + tap R3
|Heel to Heel Flick
|Flick up RS then down
|Flick up RS then down
|Simple Rainbow
|Flick RS down then up twice
|Flick RS down then up twice
|Spin Right
|Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to R
|Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to R
|Spin Left
|Hold R1 + roll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to L
|Hold RB + roll RS anti-clockwise from bottom to L
|Stop and Turn R/L (running)
|Flick up RS then R/L
|Flick up RS then R/L
|Ball Roll Cut Right
|RS Hold L + LS hold R
|RS Hold L + LS hold R
|Ball Roll Cut Left
|RS Hold R + LS hold L
|RS Hold R + LS hold L
|Fake Pass (standing)
|Hold R2 + Square, then X
|Hold RT + X, then A
|Fake Pass Exit R/L (standing)
|Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top R/L
|Hold RT + X then A + LS top R/L
|Quick Ball Rolls
|Hold down RS
|Hold down RS
|Drag to Heel
|Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick R/L
|Hold LB + RS flick down then flick R/L
|Lane Change R/L
|Hold L1 + RS hold R/L
|Hold LB + RS hold R/L
|Three Touch Roulette R/L
|Hold L2 + RS flick down, then flick R to L
|Hold LT + RS flick down, then flick R to L
|Drag Back Spin R/L
|RS flick down, then flick R to L
|RS flick down, then flick R to L
5-Star Skill Moves in FIFA 21
|Skill Move
|PlayStation
|Xbox / PC gamepad
|Elastico
|Roll RS on bottom from R to L
|Roll RS on bottom from R to L
|Reverse Elastico
|Roll RS on bottom from L to R
|Roll RS on bottom from L to R
|Advanced Rainbow
|RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
|RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
|Hocus Pocus
|Roll RS down to L, then back R
|Roll RS down to L, then back R
|Triple Elastico
|Roll RS down to R, then L
|Roll RS down to R, then L
|Ball Roll and Flick R/L (running)
|Hold RS R/L, then flick up
|Hold RS R/L, then flick up
|Heel Flick Turn
|Hold R1 + RS, flick up then down
|Hold RB + RS, flick up then down
|Sombrero Flick (standing)
|RS up, up, down
|RS up, up, down
|Turn and Spin R/L
|Flick up RS, then R/L
|Flick up RS, then R/L
|Ball Roll Fake R/L (standing)
|RS hold R/L, then flick L/R
|RS hold R/L, then flick L/R
|Ball Roll Fake Turn
|Hold L2 + RS - flick up, then L/R
|Hold LT + RS - flick up, then L/R
|Elastico Chop Right
|Hold R1 + RS at bottom, move L to R
|Hold RB + RS at bottom, move L to R
|Spin Flick R/L
|Hold R1 + RS, flick up then R/L
|Hold RB + RS, flick up then R/L
|Flick Over
|Hold L1 + RS, hold up
|Hold L1 + RS, hold up
|Tornado Spin R/L
|Hold L1 + RS, flick up, then flick R/L
|Hold LB + RS, flick up, then flick R/L
|Rabona Fake (jogging)
|Hold L2 + Square, then X + LS down
|Hold LT + X, then A + LS down
5-Star Juggling Tricks in FIFA 21
|Skill Move
|PlayStation
|Xbox / PC gamepad
|Laces Flick up
|L2 + Hold R1
|LT + RB
|Sombrero Flick Backwards/R/L
|Hold LS down/right/left
|Hold LS down/right/left
|Around the World
|RS 360 degrees clockwise / anti-clockwise
|RS 360 degrees clockwise / anti-clockwise
|In Air Elastico
|Flick RS R then L
|Flick RS R then L
|Reverse In Air Elastico
|Flick RS L then R
|Flick RS L then R
|Flick Up for Volley
|Hold LS up
|Hold LS up
|Chest Flick
|Hold L2 + R3 x 2
|Hold LT + R3 x 2
|T. Around The World
|RS 360 degrees, then flick RS up
|RS 360 degrees, then flick RS up