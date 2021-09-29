FIFA 22: Ryan Pessoa's FUT Champions Guide

The arrival of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team heralds the most significant changes to the FUT Champions Weekend League formula since it was originally introduced. But while you no longer have to grind 30 games in three days, you will still need a strong squad, meta tactics and bulletproof mindset to secure the most desirable rewards. Let's break down how FUT Champions works in FIFA 22.

"You can have the best players and tactics in FIFA 22, but honestly you will still struggle in competitive environments if you don't work on the mental side of your game," says Ryan Pessoa . Before we get on to that though, let's look at how FUT Champions has evolved for a new FUT cycle.

To earn a spot in the final, you will need a strong squad and meta tactics © EA Sports

01 What's new for FUT Champions in FIFA 22?

Past years have seen a few tweaks to the FUT Champions formula, but FIFA 22 rips up the rulebook entirely. You still need to earn Qualification Points from Division Rivals to get involved, but that's where the similarities end.

In FIFA 22, qualification earns you an entry token for the FUT Champions Play-Offs. These are open for the duration of the current FUT season (these run for six weeks), and once you enter the Play-Offs, you play through a limited number of matches on your own time. Results earn you points that go towards Champions Ranks and rewards, which you then unlock (i.e. can open) at the end of your Play-Off run.

If you earn enough points, you earn a Finals Qualification Token, and this is where you get into the new version of the Weekend League. The Champions Finals takes place over the same period, and you can pick and choose the weekend in which you want to take part, much as you could by holding on to your Qualification Points in previous games. Beware though that Finals Qualification Tokens are limited to the current season.

In FIFA 22, you can earn points to reach higher ranks and earn rewards © EA Sports

02 Is Champions Finals the new Weekend League?

Champions Finals won't be a 30-game grind -- you only need to complete a smaller number of games during the weekend timeframe, and the rewards you can claim at the end will be based on the amount of points you earn. In a welcome change for FIFA 22, you now earn points for losing as well as winning, so every match is worth completing.

The final big change is that you no longer have to wait until the next week to access rewards. They will be available to you as soon as you finish your Champions Finals matches. If you still have matches left over, you can claim them when the tournament finishes and rewards will be calculated based on wherever you ended up.

It's all going to take some getting used to, but on the whole it sounds less sweaty! Being able to choose when you do the Play-Offs matches is a nice touch, and a shorter Weekend League should mean less stress for partners, colleagues, children, family pets, neighbours, and that poor cashier at the corner shop who always sees you just after you've lost 4-0.

"The pressure of FUT Champions can actually be quite intense – because you know rewards are on the line." Ryan Pessoa

You can now earn points for losing too, so every match is worth playing © EA Sports

03 FUT Champions mentality

The format may have changed, but FUT Champions is still the pinnacle of competitive play for most players in FIFA 22, offering up the best rewards for participation and success, and that means greater pressure. If you feel tension running through your fingers the first time that red splash screen pops up ahead of a match, you're not alone!

"The pressure of FUT Champions can actually be quite intense – because you know rewards are on the line," says Ryan . "So when you go behind, it's critical to keep playing the same way. Don't panic and start chasing the game or pulling defenders out of position. Just take it easy, play to your strengths, and treat the game as if it's still 0-0."

Reacting positively to defeats is often the hardest thing. Most players just want to bag a win, so they immediately search for the next opponent, but it can be counterproductive to do this.

"The thing I always say to people is take a break after a loss," says Ryan. "If you go straight into another match, you're still playing the last opponent in your head. Walk away and then come back to it, even a few minutes later, and you will play a lot better."

Other things you can do to help with the mental side of FUT Champions include playing a warm-up game in Rivals before you start your Champions run. Even if it's just half a match and you quit at half-time, your brain will be switched on and you won't get caught cold.

Remember that your concentration levels will drop off after consecutive matches, too. A lot of FUT Champions players play games in groups of three or four, then take an extended break. This ensures that you are playing only during periods of peak concentration.

FUT Champions is the pinnacle of competitive play in FIFA 22 © EA Sports

04 FUT Champions tactics

In terms of tactics, a lot of players approach FUT Champions like a caricature of a sheepskin coat-wearing football manager, yelling at their players to run around a bit and hoping that a bit of pass-and-move will yield good results. That may work for Squad Battles and (to some extent) in Rivals, but in FUT Champions it pays to be a bit more analytical.

Channel your inner Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola and look at what your opponent is doing. Are they having success in a specific area of the pitch? Think about why you are struggling there. Is your central midfield outnumbered? Is your narrow formation playing into the hands of their pacy wingers? Are you letting them dictate a pace that you're not comfortable with? It is the work of a few seconds to change formation or apply a player instruction to help stem the tide. If you can't figure it out, just try matching the opponent's formation. This makes it harder for them to find numerical advantages.

Pay attention to their in-game habits, too. Some players try to deceive you by always taking the less likely option, turning into narrow spaces at the byline, or turning one way but then doubling back when their CDM receives the ball. These habits are often hard-coded and tough to break. Once you see someone do something a couple of times, use that knowledge to anticipate their behaviour the next time around.

FIFA 22 has more Custom Tactics options than ever before to help you tweak your way to victory, but we honestly find that there is no one-size-fits-all group of settings. Successful tactics come from understanding your own play style, strengths and weaknesses. If you can record your matches -- most consoles now let you review recent gameplay -- then do this. Focus on matches you lost. Why did you lose? What were you doing in the moments that led up to successful opposition moves and goals? Understanding these things and reacting to them is much more impactful than moving a slider bar this way or that.

Anfield's Kop in FIFA 22 © EA Sports

05 FUT Champions tips and tricks

FUT Champions is also a game of fine margins. Sometimes you lose on penalties. Sometimes it's a dodgy refereeing decision. You can't legislate for bad luck, but you can always find ways to control surrounding variables.

Here are a few things we like to do that help us win matches in FUT Champions:

Scoring in penalty shootouts - If the other player is moving their keeper back and forward across the line, follow them with your cursor and aim where they are standing when you kick the ball. In our experience, mobile keepers are always going to dive somewhere.

Scoring penalties during a match - When you are taking a penalty during a match, switch to a specific player, wait a few seconds, then blast it down the middle. Opponents often assume that if you are switching players, it is because you have a specific technique. Fool them.

Saving penalties during a match - Just stand in the middle. This is a mentality thing as much as anything else. If you stand in the middle and save it (especially if it's a panenka!) then you get the mental momentum. And if it goes either side of you, who cares, penalties are a lottery. Right?

Keep your head - If you get players sent off in games, stop doing that! It is better to concede a goal than to lose a player, so resist the urge to scythe down their attacker when he is through on goal. He might miss! And if you have players on yellow cards at half time, especially centre-halfs or CDMs in tight games, consider replacing them.

Make substitutions - It blows our minds when an opponent is chasing a game and doesn't make any substitutions. Your knackered Neymar is not going to be as effective as a 95-pace, 80-rated winger brought off the bench. Fast players late in the game will stretch tired defences, even if the players are worse than your starters.

Switch off celebrations - FIFA 22 introduces a new option to focus on your own players when conceding a goal, rather than watching the opponent celebrate. No matter how strong of mind you think you are, embrace this option. Otherwise, that momentary fury you feel watching Gabriel Jesus do the stupid telephone gesture after a goal will make you dive into an unnecessary tackle a minute after the restart.

Follow Ryan's advice, and maybe you could be the GOAT? © EA Sports

Ultimately, success in FUT Champions is down to common sense, structured practice and good observation. You can't always improve by passively learning through gameplay, so give yourself a true advantage by actively learning new techniques, reviewing your mistakes, and giving yourself a mental boost wherever possible. Good luck!