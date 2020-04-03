Best defenders to sign in Football Manager 2020

In Football Manager 2020 , you are nothing without a good defence. An unbelievable front three and a majestic playmaker won’t stop goals going in the back of your net. So, before you try to tempt some of the best goalscorers in the world on to your team, make sure you have a strong backline. What good are your three goals a game if you're conceding four on that same Saturday?

Here's a list of the best defenders money can buy, taking into account all ranges of budget. All you have to do is get these players to sign for your club. Easy. Do that and you can expect to shoot up the table in no time.

Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk is one of the greatest defenders in the world © SEGA

Age: 27

Current Club: Liverpool

Market Value: 65m

Current Wages: 180k p/w

Listend: No

Let’s start off strong, shall we? The Dutch centre-half was seen as a bit of a gamble for Liverpool, in 2018, when he moved from Southampton for a whopping £75m. History’s proven Jürgen Klopp right, however, as Van Dijk has gone on to become one of the best defenders in the entire world. You’ll have a difficult time prying him from the German manager’s hands, but if you have the budget, then you should definitely try. His highly-rated Heading (18), Strength (17) and Tackling (17) will ensure a staggering amount of clean sheets; his mental attributes such as Leadership (16), Decisions (18) and Concentration (17) are the icing on this 6ft3” cake.

Rafael

Rafael possesses some world-class stats © SEGA

Age: 28

Current Club: Lyon

Market Value: £6.25m

Current Wages: £49.5K p/w

Listed: Yes

Yes, Rafael of “Rafael and Fabio from Man United” is only 28 years of age. The right-sided wing-back that gets forward whenever possible still has a lot to give and is most certainly worth a punt at this price. Granted, his concentration and positioning leave a lot to be desired, so he might find it difficult to track back when an attack breaks down. Some of his mental stats highlight how strong he can be in other areas, though. His Aggression (16), Work Rate (16), Bravery (17) and Determination (17) are world class, and reason enough to bring him to your club.

Tomás Esteves

17-year-old Tomas Esteves would be a highly impactful investment © SEGA

Age: 17

Current Club: Porto B

Market Value: £525K

Current Wages: £1.8K p/w

Listed: No

The youngest player on this list, Tomás Esteves is the next big thing in Portuguese football. The young full-back isn’t the complete product, yet, but he’s a steal at less than £1m, as he has oodles of potential. To be fair, he’s not too shabby at the minute: he has great Technique (14) and is a more than serviceable passer of the ball, too; mentally, he’s as strong as many players his senior with 14-rated Composure, Vision and Off the Ball attributes. If you’re looking to build for the future, Esteves should be near the top of your list.

David Braz

David Braz is the oldest player on the list but by no means the worst © SEGA

Age: 32

Current Club: Grêmio

Market Value: £3.3m

Current Wages: £7.7K p/w

Listed: No

From the youngest player on this list to the oldest, David Braz has been a mainstay in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A since he began his playing career. If you get him to sign on the dotted line, then you’d be nabbing yourself a solid centre-back who will give you 110 percent in every game. The quality of his Tackling (15), Heading (15) and Marking (14) make him a very attractive prospect for any club; mentally, he’s very strong, too, as you can see in his Determination (16), Teamwork (15) and Bravery (15). He’s obviously not going to be pulling on the shirt for the next decade, but he can give you a couple of great years if you snap him up now.

Elseid Hysaj

Elseid Hysaj is a versatile pick © SEGA

Age: 25

Current Club: Napoli

Market Value: £11.25m

Current Wages: £49K p/w

Listed: Yes

Napoli have placed Albanian right-back Elseid Hysaj on the transfer market, so be sure to swoop in and get his signature before any other suitor does. Hysaj can play on either side of the pitch and is a fan of joining attacks, however, he doesn’t disregard his defensive duties and has the Stamina (17) and Natural Fitness (16) to get back at a moment’s notice. While not the cheapest option on this list, consider Hysaj one of your top targets in the transfer window; he’s that good.

Philipp Mwene

Philipp Mwene is a great addition if you're looking for a cheaper option © SEGA

Age: 25

Current Club: Mainz

Market Value: £2.7m

Current Wages: £10.25K p/w

Listed: Yes

If you’re a little strapped for cash and you’re looking for a wing-back with some experience, then Philipp Mwene could be your man. The Kenyan-Austrian’s strengths lie in his excellent Work Rate (16) and Agility (16), as well as his Natural Fitness (17). He’s certainly lacking in a couple of areas, such as Heading (8) and Anticipation (9), but he could offer a lower-league club a really solid option on the right of a back four.

Borna Barišić

Add Borna Barišić to your ranks to improve set-pieces © SEGA

Age: 26

Current Club: Rangers

Market Value: £9m

Current Wages: £15K p/w

Listed: No

What Barišić lacks in Bravery (6) and Aggression (8), he makes up for in his exceptional dead ball skills. If you’re crying out for someone to take your set-pieces, look no further than the Croatian wing-back: his Free Kick Taking (17) and Corners (18) are out of this world. He’s not bad at whipping the ball into the box in real-time, either, as his Crossing (18) attribute shows. Defending isn’t the strongest part of his game – his Marking and Tackling are rated 11 and 13, respectively – but you can be sure he’ll nab you a number of assists throughout the season.

Patric

Patric is particularly useful for his mental attributes © SEGA

Age: 26

Current Club: Lazio

Market Value: £5.25m

Current Wages: £30.5K p/w

Listed: Yes