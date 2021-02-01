You are reading part three of Stan's RB Leipzig FM2021 Challenge. Read part one here , and part two here .

So here we are. It's time for the second season.

Last time out, we came close to achieving our three-year-plan's ambition of a Bundesliga and Champions League double. Unfortunately, we stacked it in both competitions at the last.

Subsequently, my RB Leipzig side begin the 2021/22 season with a mixture of optimism and trepidation. There’s a lot of work to be done to catch title favourites Bayern Munich, who’ve now won the division nine times in a row, and establish ourselves as genuine CL contenders (rather than fortuitous finalists), but the jigsaw is slowly coming together.

This season, I’ve still got the help of RB Leipzig’s real-life Assistant Coach Moritz Volz. However, in order to max-out the insights he gives me and apply them to the fullest in the game, this time I'll be seeking guidance from FM's publishers themselves, Sports Interactive. The conditions are perfect for success – I'm basically the Pep Guardiola of Football Manager 2021 – but, as every fan knows, there are no guarantees in football...

So, to work: my most pressing concern is addressing just how defensively fragile we were throughout the whole of our last campaign. Eventual champions Bayern were the only team to score more than us (83 to our 82), but our 44 goals conceded was the 8th highest in the division, four more than VfL Wolfsburg, who were relegated. At the time of writing, the real-life RB Leipzig have conceded the fewest goals in the Bundesliga (9) at a rate of 0.64 per game, allowing an xG against of only 0.77, over 14 games. Meanwhile, in Football Manager, opponents averaged 0.98 xG against my own RBL – already poor for title contenders – but worse still, we conceded 1.29 goals per game. We were both permitting and conceding more chances at significantly worse rates than the team we were supposed to be emulating.

I could hardly claim to be faithfully recreating the RBL ‘way’ in my experiment while allowing this inexcusable leakiness, so I turned – once again – to Die Roten Bullen’s actual assistant coach Moritz Volz for expert advice, on how to stop conceding so many chances, and what was most likely to blame for our opponents converting more than expected; our susceptibility to the counter caused by my implementation of the high-press, or poor goalkeeping?

“I don't know how bad goalkeeping would be involved in conceding more chances,” Volz considers. “[For] bad goalkeeping, I would look at, say, if the amount of goals conceded to the chances conceded is out of balance.”

Real-life RBL keeper Péter Gulácsi has allowed the fewest goals against per 90 minutes and lays claim to the second-highest save percentage (shots on targets faced to goals conceded) in the current Bundesliga. The virtual Péter Gulácsi did this:

We need to help Péter Gulácsi get out of the "Quiet, Leaky" quadrant © Sports Interactive

Despite facing below average shots per game, ours was the second worst opposition conversion rate in the division. With virtual Gulácsi not delivering on the promise of his presently impenetrable real-world counterpart, I had to seek other options. I plumped for the extremely basic FM21 player’s choice of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the prodigal 21-year-old AC Milan keeper leaving on a free at the end of his contract in 2021.

Whenever the ball is ready to be crossed into the box, you need to just defend the goal. And it doesn't matter which position you're playing. Moritz Volz, RBL Assistant Coach

It’s not entirely fair, though, to lay all the blame on the goalkeeper. Despite facing relatively few shots, my opponents’ high xG suggests that my tactics are gifting too many gilt-edge chances.

“In terms of just conceding chances, I would think that usually you look at how the chances of the opponents come about,” recommends Volz. “It's usually a case of having a poor rest defence, being too spread out, and therefore leaving too many key areas to attack. So that's the team issue to look at.

“On an individual part, it's about your position towards the opponent and the ball. Simple things like when the ball is in a crossing position, despite what system you're playing, you go into man marking in the box. So that is obviously a change of mindset, but whenever the ball is ready to be crossed into the box, you need to just defend the goal. And it doesn't matter which position you're playing.”

Immediately, I give all of my centre backs, across all of my tactics, the individual instruction to ‘Mark Tighter’ whenever the opponent has the ball – though I can’t find the ability within the game to issue this instruction to the specific context Volz recommends.

Players might not have the right mentality – they might be running around like headless chickens Nic Madden, SI Producer

And so I turn to CJ Ramson, the QA match lead, and Nic Madden, a producer at SI, for any feedback on how I might’ve been hamfistedly smashing my square peg theories through the wrong holes in the game.

Madden asks me which highlight mode I’m watching the game in, and shakes his head ruefully when I tell him ‘extended’. When he plays, he watches in 'comprehensive' – aka, essentially the full match – the madman. “You see more of what your team are doing, and also what your team aren't doing – but also what the opposition are doing, and not doing. I can always then see what that AI is trying to do against me and make slight tweaks in the game to counteract that.

“Looking at your systems, you're looking at quite a lot of instruction. So there's a lot of overload on the players. They're attacking, they're intense, so you're going for it. So I imagine that maybe when the players are in their positions, they might not have the right mentality – they might be running around like headless chickens, trying to close down opponents to win the ball back.”

Ramson agrees. “From your tactics, the first thing that jumped out to me was transitions and counter attacks. I imagine you'd be open on the wings or through the centre a lot of the time on counters.

“Maybe change your mentality when you have one goal leads, start dropping back off attacking, just so you're not quite as open, or even switch the complete wing-backs to just standard wing-backs, so they're not quite as forward-thinking because I can imagine teams would create fewer chances but more clear-cut ones.”

Based on SI's advice, I create two new tactics for the second season. © Sports Interactive

I create two new tactics with this advice in mind. On the left, a narrow-ish tactic which attempts to use wide players (the inverted wing-backs and wingers) to cut inside, and have the two mezzalas in central midfield drift wide into the half-spaces in between. From there, they'll try and encourage context-dependent attacks –depending on where they’re finding space and where our opponents are finding joy, but maintaining a strong rest defence – while also creating two channels for trademark Nagelsmann’s verticality through the centre. On the right, a tactic with asymmetricality that can be inverted according to which side of the pitch our opponents are strongest. There’s a carrilero acting as a pivot to shuttle between the midfield and aid our transitions, and the (now standard) wing-backs offer a less reckless amount of width, paying heed in particular to Volz’s warning not to be too spread out.

I made a couple of other tactics that combined the (by now, well-covered) philosophies and instructions of my previous tactics, but with far more conventional formations that it would be pointless showing you because they don’t give you the impression that I’m some sort of tactical maverick; rather that I often play a fairly uncontroversial variant on the 4-4-2. The point being, I resolved to pay special attention to how we were playing without the ball, and reduce the areas in which we might find ourselves exposed.

Onto recruitment, now. Our accrued runners-up prize money across competitions grants us a veritable transfer war chest; £130m to be precise. With a board-imposed preferred policy of signing players 21 and under, and a priority of scooping silverware in my third and final season, I decide that this window is the optimum time to spend big on premium youth prospects who will become key members of the first-team squad by next year. This also necessitates having to move on players to free up funds, as well as space in the dressing room.

Ideally, I’d be able to retain the services of every player possible, creating a veritable army of Bundesliga talent I could draw from whenever I wanted, but unfortunately, individual players have a habit of getting slightly annoyed if their careers are spent doing laps of your training ground while only occasionally getting the call up because you think their specific skills might be useful against VfL Bochum. I have numerous high potential players of similar ability vying for limited positions, and they’re all pounding my door asking for more game time or to be allowed to leave to find it somewhere else. I needed guidance, and once again, I find it in the eternal font of wisdom, Moritz Volz

“I would play in order to sell the older player,” Volz offers, sagely. “Then really work with the younger, more potential player (that also you will have tied up to a longer term deal before he reaches his potential) so that when he actually reaches his potential, you have an asset as a club.”

I sort my squad into several categories: high potential first-team-ready players who I will build the team around and offer new contracts to (Dani Olmo, Tyler Adams and Dayot Upamecano); older players who aren’t in the first team squad I will look to move on imminently; older first-team players to be kept in the starting line-up for their experience, and as a quasi-shopping window for their talents, should their ability eventually be usurped by my wonderkids; younger players who might be able to break into the first team this season; and younger players who are some way off.

The longer a player doesn't play, the more his value decreases. So make up your mind as soon as possible. Moritz Volz

The last category causes me most stress. I’ve got frankly too many rough diamonds, and I’m not sure how I’ll ever accommodate them all. I could keep them in the squad for snatches of game time here and there, and to develop alongside our more experienced players, and some of them I’m not sure will ever progress beyond the reserve teams, but I’m mostly keeping them around in the hope their value increases, in order to maximise my potential return.

“The sooner you sell them, the better,” advises Volz. “It's like buying a car – the older and the longer you keep the car, the more its value decreases. The longer a player doesn't play, the more his value decreases. So make up your mind as soon as possible. And as soon as you feel he's never going to break into the first team, you know, put them somewhere.”

My summer activity starts bizarrely. I’m not sure how or why, but having earmarked the two 29-year-olds Emil Forsberg and Marcel Halstenberg to be moved on, I appear to have received two utterly derisory offers from Arsenal, accepted, and allowed them to complete their moves. Halstenberg’s value immediately doubles to £25.5million (sold for £12.25m) and Forsberg’s to £28m (sold for £8.25m). I don’t even remember doing this, but suffice to say, both the board and fans are furious.

Drawing attention: we're not as free-scoring as we were last season © Sports Interactive

I make amends with some shrewd moves; picking up last-season loanees Eric Garcia on a Bosman and Justin Kluivert after exercising the buyout clause to snatch him from Roma at an absolute bargain rate. The aforementioned Donnarumma arrives in the same way as Garcia, likewise Mesut Özil – who accepts a tidy £12k p/w, apparently having contented himself enough in having earned nearly 30 times that to effectively sit in Arsenal’s players’ lounge for the last couple of years to make a fairytale return to the Bundesliga at a snip. He has virtually no ability or want to press in the way we need, but I can’t resist the narrative.

One thing I'd say is, don't just rely on the scout reports. Just the first one, you know? Get the full knowledge of the player. Nic Madden

Borussia Dortmund let their 20-year-old wonderkid winger Sergio Gomez go for an absolute steal at £2.1m. Similarly, a window trailing Sandro Tonali pays off when the young Italian midfielder eventually hands in a transfer request and I snap him up for £9.5m. I repeat the feat with Ryan Gravenberch, who arrives from Ajax at well below his market rate after our fluttering eyelids has him demanding a move.

I recognise that I’m going to have to pay out for the rest of my wish-list after doing my due diligence, following the advice of Sports Interactive’s Nic Madden: “One thing I'd say is, don't just rely on the scout reports. Just the first one, you know? Get the full knowledge of the player. Don't just rely on the first analysis report, because it doesn't tell you how they would fit in with the core group. And that's really useful, because that then feeds into the dynamics of the team, then you can sort of understand there's a certain mentality in the squad.

“Sometimes bringing in all the same players – so they will fit together – could work. However, it's just like building a team, right? Sometimes you want different opinions, you don't want different skill sets. Have a look at the mental attributes of some of your favourite players; you probably want to have a mould when signing players. What would you want to look at more: do you want decisions to be a better factor? Determination to be a better factor? We know that, especially young players, if they're determined, are probably going to reach the top. However, it's not only that – there are so many hidden attributes on any given player.”

I spend the entire summer window whittling down a gargantuan shopping list of high-potential young players to a select few, who hit my checklist of being Bundesliga-ready, likely to fit into the ‘core groups’, with relatively high ‘determination’ attributes (I want them to immediately reach for the damn top), bags of potential and – perhaps most importantly – to have absolutely rapid physical attributes, in order to be able to carry out my swashbuckling high-intensity press. And so we welcome in Nuno Mendes, Tariq Lamptey, Yusuf Demir, Youssoph Badji and Rabbi Matondo.

That said, I make a fairly inexplicable signing in Real Madrid’s Pipi. The Japanese midfielder is a brilliant prospect, don’t get me wrong, but he’s a good few seasons away from the first team (and even then, he’ll be fighting for a place behind Gravenberch, Tonali, Adams and Olmo) and I pay way over the odds for him, making him our record signing. Again, I don’t entirely remember making this transfer – and having sent him on a season-long loan to a second division club, where he doesn’t especially impress – the board and fans have another reason to be unhappy with me. One small mercy is that Roma come in with an unrefusable big bid for Konrad Laimer, freeing up at least one central midfield slot and recouping some of my erratic spending.

We start the season, as is quickly becoming tradition, by sending out a needlessly strong side to absolutely muller a lower-division club in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. This time it’s the turn of semi-professional outfit FC Kleve to be on the wrong side of a 7-0 battering.

Unlike last season, our league campaign gets off to an extremely good start. We beat Dortmund 2-0 on the opening day, and then win six in a row, including a very satisfying 1-0 win over Bayern with a late Dani Olmo winner. We’re comfortably top of the division, as Bayern have managed to drop 7 points in that time.

Our 100% start comes to an end with a goalless draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which I think little of, but will eventually prove a fairly significant warning sign. We draw four of our next six league games, allowing Bayern to catch us right back up, while also managing draws in three of our opening four Champions League games in what should have been a relatively easy group.

Drawing attention: we're not as free-scoring as we were last season © Sports Interactive

In a complete role reversal of last year, it’s not that we’re conceding far too many stupid goals (it takes five league games for anyone to so much as score against us, and our fourteenth game of the season to concede more than a single goal), but that we’re struggling at the other end. After our opening win over Dortmund, we go on our own 14-game run of failing to beat anyone by more than a one-goal margin.

Fire up the cliché machine: we 'need to be more clinical'. © Sports Interactive

We have the dubious honour of being the most ‘aggressively wasteful’ attacking outfit in the league. We lose our undefeated streak in a shock 2-1 defeat to SC Freiburg, and Bayern move within a point. In the last game before the Bundesliga’s winter break, we conspire to fashion 31 shots against Hertha BSC, with an xG of 4.31, and yet only win 3-1 with two last-gasp goals right at the death.

It’s by no means the worst result, but it’s the most near-aneurysm inducing, and I’m concerned that our profligacy could immolate our promising start to the season. We remain a point above Bayern, but with a significantly inferior goal difference.

For the striker, it's important to go through and clean up their thought process Moritz Volz

I return to Moritz Volz for more help in getting the best out of my misfiring forwards.

“When you work with your strikers, I always feel that you're there to maybe correct something technically, but then for the striker, it's also important to go through and clean up their thought process,” he says. “What were they thinking [in a goalscoring] situation? Is it a clean process? Or is there any unnecessary garbage in there that they can cut out, and therefore free themselves up for the finish?”

I go through my strikers and discover that club legend Yussuf Poulsen has a trait where he ‘looks for a pass rather than attempting to score’. This presents something of a problem when I’m playing him as a lone striker, as my formations often call for, and the fact he only has a ‘9’ rating for passing ability. I tell in-game Moritz Volz to coach him out of it, and he commends me on my good thinking.

In-game Moritz Volz takes a dose of his own advice. How meta can you get? © Sports Interactive

Returning to real-life Volz for some more learnings: “Forwards always want to do finishing exercises, and you want to put them into situations that are realistic for a game. The best thing is to just watch a lot of strikers’ finishes, and then you can see the type of runs they make and the type of angles where they receive the ball and which part of the pitch they get it, and then put them in these situations.”

If you notice that your team is struggling to score, then doing some attacking movement through the week before the game can help. CJ Ramson

It’s extremely useful advice, but alas, the (present) limitations of Football Manager mean that I can’t spend an entire afternoon setting up cones and inflatable defenders and whistling at my strikers until they learn to hit the proverbial cow’s arse with their metaphorical banjos. In lieu of this (ideally, VR) mode being swiftly implemented, SI’s match lead CJ Ramson walks me through the game’s next best thing.

“Do you do much prep?” he asks. “So like, the attacking movement, defensive positioning, etc.? That stuff is useful. If you notice that your team is struggling to score, then doing some attacking movement through the week before the game can help. It can make a small difference to your team, especially if you've noticed a theme across your matches that you're not scoring or that you're conceding too easily.”

I set up a bunch of intensely attacking-specific training schedules for the winter break, and put my players to work.

The January transfer window is far more noteworthy for my outgoings. Shandong of the Chinese Super League come in for Alexander Sorloth with a massive offer. I’m in two minds; I’ve grown fond of the Norwegian, but he hasn’t managed to recapture the form that lead to our late title charge last year, managing only two league goals from our opening 10 games (both pens), and £29m is too much to turn down. Arsenal also come in with a (suitable, this time) offer for Ademola Lookman, who has struggled to break into the starting 11 since his return from a loan at Fulham and is now somewhat down our pecking order of talented young wingers.

The biggest factor on market value is performance and minutes. Getting minutes, being out there, being spotted, being seen Moritz Volz

I also encounter problems with Nordi Mukiele and Christoper Nkunku, who I’d both really rather keep hold of – at least until their value increases commensurately with their evident talent – but who are demanding game time ahead of in-form players, or threatening to leave.

In such a situation, Volz advises me to look into loans. “The biggest factor on market value is performance and minutes. Getting minutes, being out there, being spotted, being seen. That usually gets the best out of players and gets them to improve. So their confidence goes up, they present themselves in their best way, usually, and therefore, their market value increases.”

With Mukiele loaned to Fiorentina, I realise I’m light on wing-backs, so delve into the market for the versatile Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers. Also, I pick up Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is barely keeping with any of the club’s transfer philosophies. In fact, he’s virtually the opposite, being at the age of 32 very much not ‘under 21’. However, I figure that he’s a proven goalscorer, that he’d be a decent presence for my younger players to crib their finishing technique from, and also, he’s somehow caused such a big stink at Madrid that they let me have him for £6m, and also pay £275k of his £305k a week wages to play for us.

RB Leipzig. Teaching my youth players how to finish. Golf. In that order. © Sports Interactive

My gamble pays off in our first game after the restart, as Bale bags the winner.

He then plays abysmally badly in a goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen, and in the following game at home to Stuttgart, he’s stretchered off after 19 minutes with an injury sustained ‘kicking the ball’.

It’s not all bad news. We absolutely batter Stuttgart 6-0, our biggest win of the season – our shooting practise clearly paying off.

In the next game we lose in the third round of the DFB-Pokal to bottom-of-the-table Fortuna Dusseldorf, a side who have only won three games up till that point in the season, two of them coming against lower league sides in this very cup competition. The board are less than impressed.

However, it’s a game notable for a man-of-the-match performance from Youssouph Badji, whose route to the first team had been previously blocked by Sorloth, Poulsen and (for three games) Bale. The Senegalese striker has a wonderful balance of skills; he is 192cm and yet extremely rapid, much like (the identically-heighted) Poulsen. I realise I can set up a fearsome strike partnership of two big men possessing speed traditionally reserved for small men, and start teaching Badji to knock the ball past his opponents when taking them on. In-game Volz agrees it’s a class idea.

Moving on up: Badji's training should get him more first-team action. © Sports Interactive

I deploy the new duo in the following game – a title crunch match away to Bayern, two points behind us, and primed to overtake us should they grab the victory. We win 3-2. The scoreline flatters them. Poulsen gets the effective winner.

A week later, we return to Dusseldorf, this time avenging our DFB-Pokal fate. Again, Badji torments them, notching up a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Bayern contrive to lose 5-2 to Augsburg, meaning that after a somewhat checkered restart, we’re eight points clear at the top of the table and suddenly firing on all cylinders up top.

It’s the perfect time for the resumption of our Champions League campaign. We’d made hard work of the group stage, but the first round knockout has thrown up a kinder tie than we had last year; we’re set to face Marseille. We play out a goalless draw in the first leg, away from home.

Returning to the Bundesliga, we rack up three wins on the bounce, including very satisfying 4-0 and 4-1 wins over Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hamburger SV respectively, in which Poulsen and Badji both score. We’re in red-hot form for the home leg against Marseille.

We get off to a terrible start, conceding an early away goal, then reply instantly, only for Yusuf Demir to pick up a straight red two minutes later. The rest of the game is a futile uphill struggle, capped off by Marseille finding a late winner on the night.

Our UCL dreams are over for another year. © Sports Interactive

Disaster. Despite the board setting a minimum expectation of reaching this round, it’s a clear regression from last season, only compounded by our dismal outing in the DFB-Pokal.

Making excuses, we weren’t helped by nursing seven first-team injuries going into the game, the highest in the Bundesliga.

That said, this perhaps points to a failure of squad management, in carefully rotating my team between domestic and continental duties. I’d been hesitant to disrupt the flow of my team selection having hit scoring form, and as a result played near-enough the same team (where possible) six times within 24 days. This in itself feels like quite a major learning, especially when consistently attempting to play high-intensity football.

This did free me up to concentrate on the Bundesliga, mind. Fortuitously, our defeat of Bayern precipitated them dropping 11 points in four games, sliding to fourth, behind surprise contenders Schalke and Hoffenheim and going into something of a tailspin.

I’d like to narrativise the rest of the season a bit more excitingly, but honestly, we just smashed it.

The Bundesliga is ours! © Sports Interactive

Highlights include...

Youssouph Badji managing the joint highest conversion rate, and second-highest average minutes per goal, only behind Dortmund’s own lightning beanpole, the imperious Erling Haaland.

Yussuf Poulsen becoming RBL’s all-time record league goalscorer, having been with us for nine seasons, from Leipzig’s time in 3.Liga.

Seven of our squad being named in the Bundesliga Team of the Year, compared to Bayern’s one (after they had eight last year, to our two.)

Bayern Munich retaining Hansi Flick’s services, despite their dismal fourth placed Bundesliga finish, but then deciding to sack him immediately after winning the DFB-Pokal.

And perhaps, most satisfyingly of all, Gianluigi Donnarumma quietly smashing the Bundesliga clean sheets record to pieces.

With a small amount of fine tuning – and following Volz’s guidance to address the positioning of our rest defence – we turned last season’s wobbly defending on its head, even managing to equal the 2015-16 Bayern side’s fewest league goals conceded record of 17.

We also managed to turn our attacking stats around, finding ourselves the right side of the ‘wasteful/clinical’ matrix having been the stand-out team in the worse quadrant at the winter break. Interestingly, our eventual title-winning haul of 85 goals is only three more than we racked up last season, and was only surpassed on the final day.

The Seasonal Data Analysis Report: enough to make an FM fan's heart race. © Sports Interactive

There’s a risk of tooting our own horn too much. We were worryingly off-pace in Europe, managing just three wins from eight games in spite of managing to avoid all of the competition's big guns. This suggests a fairly big gap needs to be bridged in order to win the competition within the timespan set by our experiment. However, I want to keep faith in this young squad where possible, so it’ll be a balancing act in the transfer window trying to make additions which won’t disrupt it.

We also need to be wary of a Bayern scorned – their freefall was extremely unusual, and up until that point they’d be stressfully breathing down our necks week in, week out. A new manager and new arrivals could see them easily knock us off our perch.

Season Three Pre-Season Odds:

Bundesliga Prediction: 3rd(?!)