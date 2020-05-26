Games to help you get back in shape

We're going into winter here in the deep south and while SAH restrictions are being relaxed, not everyone is a runner or cyclist - so it might still not be quite that easy to get back into shape. Here is a nifty list of games that might help.

Pokémon Go: What even is exercise?

Pokemon Go © Wired.com

If you want to get active, but even hearing the word ‘exercise’ makes you feel nauseous, then Pokémon Go is a great place to start. The augmented reality mobile game took the world by storm in 2016 and although the player base has dwindled in recent years, it’s still an excellent way to get off your butt and become the very best suburban power-walker that no one ever was. Take advantage of lockdown curfew hours to get out of the house and hunt down a few virtual friends, just remember to limit your search to a 5km radius. If the walking starts to feel easy, you can Naruto-run your way back home.

Just Dance: Grease up the goose

Just Dance © playstation.com

Now we can’t all have the moves like Jagger, but ‘dancercise’ has been the cornerstone of home fitness for generations, and Ubisoft’s Just Dance is the best way to limber up those ligaments. Dance like a hip-hop icon to some of your favorite pop music artists featuring songs and unique choreography from the likes of Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and my personal favorite: The Infernal Galop (Can-Can). There are solo dance routines for those of us who lean more towards the Risky Business side of life, as well as groovy tunes that support groups of up to four players.

Ring Fit Adventure: Don’t regret the sweat

What would a fitness gaming list be without a wacky Nintendo title, and Ring Fit Adventure is man of the hour. This fantasy-adventure fitness RPG takes Nintendo’s Joy Cons and combines them with a palates ring for resistance and motion tracking. Your ring leads you on your quest, and is always there to push you through your last rep. The true standout of this game is the exercise based combat where your squats are fashioned into deadly projectiles to knock your enemies down. As you progress through the story and unlock more moves, Ring Fit Adventure allows you to customise your workouts to best fit your personal level of swole.

Beat Saber: Do or do not, there is no try

Now that you’ve mastered the basics, young Padawan, it’s time to level up with the ancient Jedi training ritual known as Beat Saber. This game may look simple at first glance, but the difficulty ramps up very quickly and you will need to master the light sabre in order to complete its many challenging levels. Use the force (and your VR wand of choice) to slash your way through some truly horrific symphonic power-fantasy dubstep tunes to become a true Jedi master. Don’t be afraid to go all in, because fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to lower back pain.

Superhot VR: Guns, lots of guns