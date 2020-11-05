Greg Callaghan’s top 5 sporting heroes

Rewind an athlete's career back far enough and chances are you'll find a glut of sports stars who helped meld their sporting DNA — each in their own different way.

It could be the commitment of Cristiano Ronaldo, longevity of Bradley Wiggins, skill of Tony Hawk or maverick nature of Ben Stokes.

For Ireland's number one MTB rider For Greg Callaghan , however, his childhood idols were almost exclusively found on two wheels. And taking time to reflect on how far he's come, here he lists his biggest influences in sport.

1. Joey Dunlop

Northern Irish hero Joey Dunlop pictured in 1992 © Wiki Commons

"I've been in awe of Joey Dunlop as far back as I can remember. My family have always been motorbike-mad. It also helped that my grandparents knew Joey personally, so we were always hearing stories about him.

"One of the reasons he was such a hero to people was that he always did things his own way. His team was factory Honda, one of the biggest teams in motorsports, and yet he remained insistent on doing some of his own mechanics, including modifying his own bike in his shed. Even on the way to his final race [in Tallinn, Estonia, in 2000] which he was sadly killed at following a crash, he had travelled and slept in his own van. I’ve done a lot of solo travel to events myself, so I admire that an awful lot. He was a simple man, but something else on a superbike.

"In all, Joey got 26 wins at the Isle of Mann TT, including three hat-tricks, with the last of those wins coming at the grand old age of 48, just before his fatal crash. To have still been at that level of the sport at that age is incredible. I suppose navigating public roads at 200mph must have been addictive as well, and made everything else seem mundane. I always thought of those guys like Joey, the true road racers, as superheroes."

2. Dougie Lampkin

Dougie Lampkin works harder than most © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

"The first success I had in junior competition came in motorbike trials. Around the same time, Dougie Lampkin was the star at the senior level, winning consecutive world championships. If I was turning up to watch events or reading magazines about the sport, everything was about Dougie, and that’s who I wanted to emulate.

"I used to watch his races thinking he was 20 feet tall, this cool guy with a Red Bull helmet on. He remains the embodiment of a sporting icon in my eyes. Believe it or not, be it in cars or on bikes, the majority of my favourite athletes have worn a Red Bull helmet. So to be able to wear one myself is something I still need to pinch myself about.

"Dougie's biggest attribute is hard work — he’s gritty and leaves absolutely everything out there. He became well-known on the scene for the close dynamic he shared with his dad, who was also his minder at events. Watching the pair of them go back and forward was fascinating in itself; they put everything into it and that showed in the results.

"Then there was his insane 37-mile wheelie of the entire Isle of Man TT course . To do that on a heavy motorbike and find a balance point, staying in an absolutely perfect posture for that long with muscle cramps, the wind, the uphill, the downhill, is just a massive achievement, it really is."

3. Sam Hill

Callaghan has long been an admirer of Australia's Sam Hill © Lukas Pilz

"Gravity mountain biking simply wouldn't be the same without Sam Hill. It's crazy how much the sport has changed and how he’s remained exactly the same. Case in point, if somebody was starting out now, they probably wouldn’t be encouraged to ride flat pedals yet Sam continues to win world titles on them. He’s got a way of making the most technical things look effortless.

He’s had events where he’s won by massive margins against the very best, and had some of the most legendary race runs, too. 2007’s World Cup in Switzerland was one of his best — it was an extremely steep track and it rained heavily, so everyone who came down post-downpour had a terrible time, finishing way off the time compared to the riders who had raced in the dry. Then Sam came down and managed to finish third. I was not long in mountain biking at that time but can still remember thinking 'Wow'.

"Sam looks at things with his own perspective and is pretty open minded with the way he sees a track, and he’s able to extract time out of it his own way instead of just following what other riders are doing. He’s really great at riding fast with as little energy used as possible, which is why he’s been able to transfer really well into enduro. He’s so, so efficient.

"Having been able to race with him and get to know him a bit in the last few years has been amazing. You can see he has an aura because everyone acts a bit different around him. He's just a star."

4. Stefan Everts

Stefan Everts represented Red Bull KTM Factroy Racing MX2 in 2013 © KTM Images/Red Bull Content Pool

"In my younger years I also counted myself as a big motocross fan. Back then, Belgian Stefan Everts was the rider with the target on his back. As a 10-time world champion, he was head and shoulders above everyone else and constantly setting new personal challenges to keep himself entertained because he was that good.

"There was a point when he raced two classes in a single day just to see if he could. The level he reached was incredible, almost zen-like, complete with a super smooth riding style where he’d stand up on the bike a lot more than everyone else. Simply because he was just so naturally at one with the motorbike.

"He won his last world championship in Northern Ireland and I was lucky enough to have been there to see it happen. I was hanging out near the podium afterwards, asking him for his goggles. Unfortunately he said no and said he needed them on the podium. There were loads of kids pestering for stuff, so I don’t blame him."

5. Stanley Callaghan

Greg and his dad both competed in 2016's Scott Trial © Dan Woody Hole

"This is my dad, Stan Callaghan, my first ever sporting hero. After switching from trials to motorbike enduro, he won 26 Irish Championships, and domestically he was the person to beat for a long time.

"My weekends as a kid were largely spent watching him race, and even towards the twilight of his career I would see him beating riders half his age. They looked much faster but always had crashes and problems, whereas my dad was a really consistent rider. That taught me a lot.

He also raced in the International Six Days Enduro as part of a Team Ireland that finished second, which was a massive achievement. Many years later, in 2016, I was lucky enough to ride alongside him at the Scott Trial [widely considered one of the hardest one-day motorbike trials in the world], where I became the first Callaghan to complete it, and didn't let him forget it!?