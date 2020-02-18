Sally C picks out 10 bumping, '90s-era house tracks you might not know

A Sally C set kicks heavy and hard. Approaching the dancefloor with a boxer mentality, her mixing is swift and deft, but her tracks – all high-energy, heavy-hitting house and disco straight from '80s and '90s dancefloors – treat your fleshy body like a punchbag. Hip house, ghetto house, Chicago house, acid house, you name it – it’ll have even the more stone-faced raver throwing their fists through the ceiling.

Born and raised in Ireland, but now based in Berlin, she’s made quite the mark on her adopted hometown, running her own parties there and ticking off gigs at the likes of Greissmuhle, About Blank and Melt Festival. Her journey as a DJ, however, goes further back to Dundee, where she cut her teeth as part of the brilliantly named Sister Swedge duo with friend Rebecca B, earning her accolades as a selector with a penchant for the fierce and the funky, and securing bookings up and down the country.

As her touring schedule edges to even further-flung places (she embarks on her debut Australia and New Zealand tour in November) she still feels firmly rooted in the UK, often found rubbing shoulders on line-ups with the likes of Brame & Hamo , Cromby , Big Miz and Denis Sulta – all DJs who share her vision for causing debauchery on the dancefloor.

After the success of her show at the Warehouse Project back in November , get to know Sally via the contents of her record bag as she lines up 10 gems from the '90s that deserve more shine. Read an interview with her below, then scroll down as she lines up some favourites of her record collection.

What were your earlier, formative clubbing experiences?

Stiff Kitten in Belfast is where I had some of my first boogies. It was a class, intimate, sweaty space where the Belfast crowd would go buck wild. Big Shine raves were also unreal; I used to be amazed at the masses pouring in and the production levels in the former, infamous Mandella Hall venue.

My experiences at the Reading Rooms in Dundee were extremely special. I learned a lot from playing there and being a loyal punter, and the quality of the nights and bookings there were so strong. I saw a lot of artists that had a big initial influence on me – DJ Sneak , DJ Pierre , Rahaan , Esa and all of the local talent of course – and I wouldn’t be where I am today without local maestro Ken Swift . Being part of a creative community that helped me grow so organically was invaluable.

I had no idea at the time how much of a massive impact it was having on me; it was shaping me in all the right ways. I think this is important for any DJ starting out – make your local club your family and things will grow naturally.

What are some of your favourite parties to play at – from Ireland to the UK and Berlin etc?

AVA Festival and events – home is where the heart is. Pretty much any party in Scotland. Unit B1 warehouse parties, shout out to Griff for persistently putting on class parties and attracting a perfect crowd. I've had some of my favourite times ever playing there. In Berlin, I love playing at my own parties with all my pals; it's the best feeling growing together in the city and being able to celebrate this together with our music.

Where do you typically go to find new tunes?

The local record store. Spending a day digging and listening to old second-hand records is one of my favourite things to do in the world. It's the most satisfying way to find new music, and, if you’re looking in the back of a record store, at the back of a dusty crate, most likely not many people will have that record. Bikini Waxx and Space Hall are my favourites in Berlin.

Finding tunes on my computer just isn’t the same but I know that's something I need to work on. I do love going off on all sorts of different tangents on Soundcloud, Discogs and YouTube of course, but my preferred way is to have a good old rummage in a record store, where I’m 100 percent in my element.

You've lined-up 10 ‘90s forgotten gems. What is it that attracts you to records made in this era? Do you have any go-to labels that'll have you immediately interested in a track you've never heard before?

I guess it's old second-hand records in general, ones that have a story, have had a few previous owners and now made their way to me somehow. I love finding little notes and writing on the record sleeves. So class imagining where that record has been and what people have danced to it before, I always try and picture that when listening in the shop.

Pinpointing something would definitely be weird vocals. I am forever on the hunt for weird vocals accompanied by heavy rolling drums. Cajual Records, DJ International Records, Double Down Recordings, Dance Mania, [and] Junior Boys Own are a few go-tos, and I get hyper when I see them sticking out in the crates, but also love discovering random labels that only have a few releases etc.

Sally C's 10 '90s gems that deserve more shine

Freddy Fresh – It's About the Groove (1998)

I got this record years ago and still rinse it to this day. Freddy Fresh has released a lot of music, this is a lil funky gem in the midst of his electro/trance/techno.

Cajmere – Re Ah Do Da Da Da (1994)

This was literally a hidden gem for me, as I used to just play the other side until my pal Chris (Cromby) was having a mix at mine with my records and played this side. Now I only play this side. Such a weird vocal but it works perfectly. It's classic Cajmere goodness.

Blak 'N' Spanish ‎– Spanish And Blak, off the Spanish & Blak EP

This whole record is fire. Only the sampled Bucketheadz track, Kik Da Bucket , made the YouTube cut so here is the the Discogs link . Spanish & Blak has a cool vocal looping throughout – “Work that shit, Spanish & Blak” – with some punchy drums. It's perfect.

Kenny Dope presents The Bucketheads – Little Louie Bonus (1995)

Unintentional second Bucketheadz reference but never enough love for Kenny Dope. This is a percussion-y, drummy roller at its finest, with a cool repetitive vocal then a perfect breakdown that sounds like the record is going to end (love that), then comes right back in with the beautiful high hats and ends on an instrumental high.

Fast Eddie – Straight Jackin' (1991)

Maybe not a hidden gem but couldn’t do this without slipping in a Fast Eddie record. So much love for every single record he has ever made – the king of hip house.

DJ Supreme – Tha Wildstyle (1996)

This one comes with me in my record bag pretty much everywhere. I play it a lot, it works perfectly with my hip house records. Like pretty much every record that makes me tick, it has a sick vocal and bangs.

Nightmares On Wax – Alive (Original B-Boy Club Mix) (1994)

So much love for this record. At 2.30 and 4.50 when "I wanna move, I wanna groove" comes in with a key change, it's just so beautiful. The kind of record that I can listen to over and over and still gives me that wee feeling.

The Hug Club – Just Can't Get Enough (Original Mix) (1994)

This is a Big Saldo Special. One of my favourite records. I wish it was longer actually. It's a chunky, rolling tribal banger.

Party Crashers – B2 Work your Ass (12 inch Long mix) (1995)

Ridiculous. So much heat in one record. Props to Cromby for showing me this, can't take credit for this one. It's dirty, chunky and, of course – you guessed it – has a great vocal throughout.

The Outhere Brothers – Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle) [Tribal Remix] (1994)

Straight up silly goodness. I have a ‘silly bangers’ section in my collection and this one belongs there. It's high-energy, silly vocals but lovely rolling drums. Are you seeing a pattern here?