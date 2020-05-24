How to livestream your DJ sets from home

When it comes to getting your live music fix we’re living in difficult times. Thankfully, in lieu of live, in-person performances, a roster of DJs, MCs and promoters have taken to the world wide web to keep the music playing.

Want to get in on the act with your own set? Of course you do. Before you go live, though, it’s worth putting some thought into your set-up. What angle do you film from without including your dirty dishes in the shot? Can you get away with recording on a smart phone? And should you take to Twitch, Instagram or even, erm, Fortnite ?

To help answer these questions, we reached out to DJ Madam X (who recently did a two-and-a-half-hour Boiler Room set from her lounge ), BBC Radio 1 Xtra DJ and livestreamer extraordinaire Jamz Supernova , and Goat Shed Music MD Adam Slevin, who will be livestreaming the second edition of a virtual drum & bass festival this weekend.

Here’s what they had to say.

Use what you have

The first point to make is that very few people are likely to have a professional studio set-up at home. And that doesn’t matter. According to Jamz Supernova, it’s about using what you do have.

“I have a super DIY set up,” she says. “I've been using my iPhone 8 Plus camera to stream sets. I find that as long as the camera is clean the quality is decent. I also bought a phone tripod on Amazon, which I then attach to a mic stand to get the right angle.

The more camera angles you have, the more decorations, plants, props you’ve got, then naturally, the more engaging it will be Madam X

"Positioning-wise the setup of my decks means I can't get it face on, so the camera is side on. But I think it's important that at moments you're able to catch my face; eye contact is important for viewers to feel connected so I've tried to get an angle so that if I'm at the furthest deck you can see my face.”

Madam X agrees that it’s all about working with what you have.

“You want it to be engaging,” she says. “The more camera angles you have, the more decorations, plants, props you’ve got, then naturally, the more engaging it will be, but I wouldn’t say it’s imperative. Work with the resources you have (iPhone, laptop webcam, GoPro) and go from there.”

If you did want to invest in some new gear, Adam advises you check out Logitech products.

“Logitech do lots of plug-and-play cameras,” he says. “You just plug them into your computer. They’re easy to work with and Facebook and Open Broadcast Software (OBS) can read them easily. You can get cheaper or more expensive ones. Positioning-wise, I’m a big fan of the front-forward shot: get a nice wide shot of you, and behind you a bit of scenery -- your windows, plants. That way you get to see the decks, what you’re doing on them, and a bit of your surroundings.”

Goat Shed's virtual Stay At Home festival includes some unique locations © Adam Slevin / Goat Shed

Experiment with different streaming platforms

When it comes to streaming platforms, the digital world is pretty much your oyster. Sure, the likes of Facebook and Instagram are simple to use, but with performers turning to the likes of Fortnite and Minecraft to get their music out there, is it worth thinking outside of the box?

“It totally depends on what you want out of the stream,” says Madam X. “If you’re looking for maximum engagement, then stick with the platform your audience uses the most. That said, Instagram Live is cool but not great for audio quality and cuts out after about an hour. Facebook can be quite useful, but if you’re playing commercial music it’s been known to flag and remove a lot of videos due to copyright detection.”

A backdrop should either be visually appealing or simple. Try not to have clutter or anything that could be turned into a meme in the background. Jamz Supernova

“I've used IGTV Live a few times,” adds Jamz Supernova. “The first time was fine, the second time my internet failed me so I ended up using my 4G instead which worked better. I've heard people's IG Live getting cut off due to copyright, but I'm mainly playing club music which hasn't been a problem.

"Twitch is pretty flawless to use in my experience and there’s the advantage of gaining a new audience from the Twitch community, "says Jamz. "I like the fact people can donate. Even in these times the Twitch community are very giving! Props to Plastician who's killing it on Twitch . I also like that on YouTube you can premiere a live stream that can be a video you made earlier, so it doesn't have to be in real time -- that’s helpful if you're having technology and internet issues.”

Use your background to represent your vibe

“Sunlight and plants always add a bit of character,” says Madam X, “but it totally depends on the mood and ambience you want to create. Think about the composition and framing of the stream. You’d want to be quite central: not so far away that people can’t see your face, but not too close they can’t see your setup or how you’re DJing.”

Not sure you have enough houseplants to become a livestreaming DJ? Jamz Supernova isn’t worried.

“If I'm honest I'm not sure where all these DJ plants have come from; I couldn't even keep a plant you didn't have to water alive so clearly plants aren't my thing,” she laughs.

Madam X streams her NTS show from home © Madam X / Twitter

“A backdrop should either be visually appealing or simple. Try not to have clutter or anything that could be turned into a meme in the background. For me, if I'm inviting you into my home I want things to represent my vibe so a carefully placed painting, a few trinkets here and there, and some personalised memorabilia. I think lighting consideration should be in line with your brand: if you play darker sets maybe it's low lighting, if its an up-tempo fun set you want bright lighting. I'm a fan of natural light so always have my curtains open.”

Put time into mastering your sound quality

The best blend in the world will sound tinny and out of sync if you’re recording through your phone mic then streaming it on a dodgy connection. Thankfully, there are simple ways around the issue. Madam X favours the free and reliable OBS.

“I use OBS Studio , which you can download for free,” she says. “It’ll record and upload your stream to your desired streaming platform. It took a minute to get the hang of but there are so many YouTube tutorials online, it’s pretty easy once you figure it out. You'll also want to use a soundcard that connects the audio from your mixer directly into your laptop to ensure you get the best quality recording.”

When it comes to getting the stream sounding crisp, Jamz Supernova has some simple advice for an easy upgrade.

“There's a really cool device I use called Evermix which is a tiny control box that links from the back of the mixer directly into your phone so when streaming on Twitch or IG Live the audio is crystal clear,” she explains. “You can also record your mixes straight into the phone using the Evermix app. The quality is really good and you can upload straight to Mixcloud or Soundcloud. You could also get a soundcard that goes into your laptop from the mixer, you can then use OBS to link to your phone (the camera) and directly to your Twitch or YouTube stream.”

Always test your set up. Go live privately to your page beforehand, so only you can see it: then test it, listen back, and troubleshoot any sound issues you might have Adam Slevin, Goat Shed

Like Madam X and Jamz Supernova, Adam also backs soundcards.

“An effective way of keeping good levels is to use the 'record out' [channel on your mixer] rather than a master output,” he says. “This means you can change the volume in your room without affecting the volume on the stream. This is key when it comes to preventing distortion and peaking. You can use soundcards to fine-tune the sound. Another tip is to make sure you have a direct line in [to your streaming device] rather than trying to record via a mic. And always test your set up. You can go 'live' privately to your page beforehand, so only you can see it: then you can test it, listen back and troubleshoot any sound issues you might have.”

If you play darker sets then opt for low lighting on your stream, says Jamz © Adam Slevin / Goat Shed

Spare a second to consider your neighbours

Even the most patient neighbours might find an uninterrupted three hour set of bangers is enough to tip them over the edge. Jamz Supernova has some tips for keeping the peace.

“To avoid any unnecessary beef it might be an idea to give your neighbours a heads up: explain what you're doing and how long it will last, and let them know in good time,” she says. “If your neighbours start kicking off mid-stream it's just going to ruin your vibe. I try and keep it at a moderate level, keep the door shut, and mix for the most part in headphones. If you make sure your recording/streaming device takes the audio from the record out channel on the mixer you won't have an issue with audio level.”

Use mic stands and tripods to get your camera positioned right © Adam Slevin / Goat Shed

Spread the word (or not)

Every performer needs their audience, right? And although you might not be able to interact directly with your fans, there are many options for making your livestream as engaging as possible. Part of this involves getting as many people aware of the stream as possible ahead of time.

To avoid any unnecessary beef it might be an idea to give your neighbours a heads up Jamz Supernova

“It can be nice to get bespoke graphics made to promote your stream with info on where people can watch it and the time,” says Jamz Supernova. “Post-stream, screen record some nice moments you can use to throw back or promote your next stream. I think a day before to promo is fine, and maybe schedule some tweets or ask a mate to post for you during the stream to direct people to the link. Also, always have a mic handy: it's nice to talk and interact with your audience.

"And lastly: have fun! Even from the comfort of my home I get super nervous doing live streams but I had to get over myself. You don't know whose day you're making.”

Not a fan of planning ahead? Madam X is a big proponent of creativity on-the-fly.