How to get your first win in Fortnite

The world might be braced for next-gen gaming in all its glory, but for some, there's still only one game that matters – Fortnite.

While it's tempting to chalk it up to something just kids play, there's a reason why Fortnite continues to reign supreme. One of the original battle royales – that is, a game that requires you to take down every single enemy until it's just you, or you and your buddies, left – it blends solid combat, a dollop of luck, and speedy crafting skills that ensure no two matches are ever the same.

So if you've been curious but a little hesitant to dip your toe in because you think you've left it too late, think again. Here's everything you need to know to hit the ground running and secure your first Victory Royale.

Get familiar with the Battle Lab

Though most use the Battle Lab as a way of cooking up unique matches for their pals, the Lab is a fantastic way to get familiar with the island without the fear of someone sniping you. Given so much of your success in Fortnite can come down to Lady Luck, getting to know every nook and cranny of the island will better your chances, particularly if you're trying to ditch some thirsty aggressors.

It's also a great place to try building, safe in the knowledge you won't get attacked. It even produces vehicles and chests, too, and given these spawn points are pretty formulaic, it's a great way of getting to know where these things typically pop up. You never know when you might need a handy car or boat - talking of which...

Eye of the Storm

Beware the eye of the storm © Epic Games

Even the most veteran players have been caught out on this one – yes, that comes from personal experience – so do yourself a favour and get into the habit of keeping an eye on where the storm is. At first, it won't do too much damage, but the longer you stay in it - particularly late-game - the harder it is to escape unscathed. So if you're far from safety and worried you won't make it, grab a vehicle to boost your chances of outrunning it.

That said, don't be afraid to use it defensively, either. If you know there's a team upfront that will have you in their sights, there's nothing wrong in dipping back into the storm, repositioning, and re-emerging someplace less dangerous. It's easier to withstand damage from the storm than a headshot, right?

Play it safe

Yes, it's fun to run around all guns blazin', but unless you're the kind of player that can easily kill an enemy with nowt more than a steely gaze, you're better off playing it safe, at least to begin with. It's no coincidence that players who take their time are more likely to make it to the end and while it might not be the sexy option, the longer you're alive, the more time you'll have to try out different weapons and get to know all the hidey-holes on the map. So at least while you're learning the ropes, maximise your lifespan by playing cautiously – the more you learn about your map and weapons, the better your chances of survival.

Don't drop too soon

Busman's holiday © Epic Games

You'll find that a lot of battle royale players – regardless of whether they're PUBG-ing, Apex Legend-ing, or Fortnite-ing – have a habit of jumping from the Battle Bus as soon as they can. Admittedly, this'll get you into the action much quicker – and your odds of surviving an encounter are actually a little better given few enemies will have had time to loot up – but the chances of finding better gear goes up if you have less competition for it. Therefore, be a little more selective in where you choose to land; not only will it help you get familiar with the maps, but it'll also give you more time to loot up without scrapping for weapons, too.

Build it and they will come (the wins, that is)

The one thing that separates Fortnite from other games of its ilk is the ability to craft and build structures. This means that as well as weapons, you need to be constantly squirrelling away crafting items, too. It's surprising how quickly you'll get used to it, and it really is key to Victory Royale success; getting height over your enemies always gives you an advantage, plus it offers cover if you need to hide and heal for a quick moment. You can't move or shoot whilst regenerating health, so it's critical you're someplace safe before attempting to do so.

Variety is the spice of life

Fortnite: Battle Royale © Epic Games