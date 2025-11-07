HYROX events of the 2025–26 season: Find the next fitness race near you!

HYROX has swept the fitness world by storm, combining functional exercises with running intervals in a challenging and competitive format that's achievable regardless of age or ability.

With its rapid rise in popularity, HYROX events are now taking place across the globe. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a first-time competitor, here’s a look at the upcoming stops where you can test your fitness and join the movement.

No matter where you are in the world HYROX always ends with the Wall Balls © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

01 August

August 9: HYROX Yokohama – Yokohama, Japan

The new season is kicking-off with a HYROX first - Japan's first race. Yokohama’s Pacifico will host Japan’s first-ever HYROX, expanding the sport even further east for the 2026–26 season and giving Japanese competitors a chance to find out why HYROX is so popular.

August 23: HYROX Beijing – Beijing, China

After a successful debut in November 2024, HYROX returns to the China National Convention Center in Beijing for the second event of the season. It remains the only Chinese event of the season currently.

02 September

September 5–7: HYROX Perth – Perth, Australia

The first Australian event of the season returns to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, which was the scene of breakout star Joanna Wietrzyk's 16-24 age group world record of 1h 46s last September.

Joanna Wietrzyk exploded on to the HYROX pro scene in Melbourne last year © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

September 6-7: Smart Fit HYROX Acapulco – Acapulco, Mexico

HYROX's Mexican expansion continues at pace, with renowned beach town Acapulco hosting its first event – the first of five HYROXs slated in the central American country for the 2025–26 season.

September 19-21: Sports World HYROX Maastricht – Maastricht, Netherlands

The setting of the 2023 European championships is a PB banker that's renowned for its fast course and is the first of six HYROXs in the Benelux region this season.

September 20: HYROX São Paulo – São Paulo, Brazil

After adding Africa to the equation last season, HYROX will make its South American debut in São Paulo this September, meaning the hybrid fitness race has been held on six of the world's seven continents in its eight-year history.

September 26-28: Adrenalin HYROX Oslo – Oslo, Norway

In another first for HYROX, Norway is finally getting its own event in Oslo, with around 10,000 athletes expected in the Scandinavian country's capital.

September 26-28: HYROX Roma – Rome, Italy

The Italian capital has been added to the calendar for the first time during the 2025–26 season in what's already a sold-out, three-day festival of fitness.

HYROX is for everyone, with categories and classes to cover all bases © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool The format is identical everywhere, so easy to learn and understand © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

September 26-28: HYROX Boston – Boston, Massachusetts, USA

HYROX's growth in North America continues with the legendary New England city of Boston hosting the first of 11 events scheduled for the 2025–26 season.

03 October

October 2-5: Intersport HYROX Hamburg – Hamburg, Germany

The birthplace of HYROX is also hosting the first Major of the year, where Elite 15 athletes will battle it out to secure their place at the 2026 HYROX World Championships in Stockholm in June.

October 3-5: F45 HYROX Toronto – Toronto, Canada

Canada's debut HYROX location returns after a successful first event in October 2024. Last year saw a 50-54 Age Group World Record set by Amy Bevilacqua – a storming 1h 1m 9s. Will more records fall here this season?

October 11-12: Let’s Go Fitness HYROX Geneva – Geneva, Switzerland

After Basel in 2022 and St. Gallen in February 2025, HYROX adds its third Swiss location on the stunning shores of Lake Geneva for 2025–26.

Doubles teams are great way to spread the load if you're getting into HYROX © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

October 12: HYROX Gdansk – Gdansk, Poland

Although it didn't feature during the 2024–25 season, Gdansk makes a welcome return to the world of HYROX this season after a successful debut in May 2024.

October 17-19: HYROX Valencia – Valencia, Spain

The renowned Spanish coastal city is back for three-days of jam-packed hybrid fitness racing, which will include men’s and women’s adaptive categories.

October 22-26: Fitness Park HYROX Paris – Paris, France

The first of two Parisian HYROXs for the 2025–26 season, the Porte de Versailles-based French season opener will run for five whole days – a HYROX first.

October 23-26: HYROX Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

The UK event is extremely popular and usually sells out within minutes. Last year's Pro field included Harry Thompson and 2025 HYROX World Champion Tim Wenisch, so don't be surprised if you're rubbing shoulders with HYROX royalty.

October 31-November 2: HYROX Stuttgart – Stuttgart, Germany

The south German city welcomed HYROX for the first time during the 2024–25 season, attracting a number of Elite 15 athletes including Kate Davey, Graham Halliday and Seka Arning.

October 31-November 2: HYROX Atlanta – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta is back and bigger than ever for the 2025–26 season, with three days of action that will be fast, furious and, thanks to it falling on Halloween, a little bit frightening.

HYROX events have an incredible, fun and welcoming atmosphere © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

04 November

November 8-9: HYROX Ciudad de Mexico – Mexico City, Mexico

Athletes have to conquer the altitude as well as the adrenaline-fuelled racing in the Mexican capital, which sits at more than 2,000m elevation. Although its not one for PBs, the Centro Banamex event is unlike any other experience in HYROX.

November 8-9: HYROX Seoul – Seoul, South Korea

After making its South Korean debut in Incheon during the 2024–25 season, HYROX adds the capital Seoul to this series with a two-day event at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center.

November 13-16: Sports Direct HYROX Dublin – Dublin, Ireland

The four-day Irish affair is already sold out, with the waiting list now the only option for athletes looking to compete at the Royal Dublin Society event. Last year's Women’s Pro was won by Lucy Procter , so expect a star-studded line-up in the Irish capital.

Rising star Lucy Procter has won in Dublin before © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

November 15-16: HYROX Chicago – Chicago, Illinois, USA

The 2025 HYROX World Championship venue is back at Navy Pier just five months after the 2024–25 season finalé. While there will be less as stake this November, you can still compete on a course where history was made.

November 20-23: Intersport HYROX Bordeaux – Bordeaux, France

HYROX returns to the southwest of France for four days of racing at Bordeaux's Parc des Expositions, where Elite 15 athlete Joffrey Voisin was in attendance last time out.

November 21-23: HYROX Dallas – Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas is back and bigger than ever, with the Texan city hosting its first three-day event this November.

November 27-30: HYROX Madrid – Madrid, Spain

The Spanish capital is doubling its race days, with four now on offer. Last year's event attracted Elite 15 stars Graham Halliday and Jon Wynn, who battled it out to finish first and second respectively in the Men's Pro.

November 28-30: HYROX Utrecht – Utrecht, Netherlands

The Netherlands' expansion continues with HYROX landing in Utrecht for the first time this November. The three-day event is already sold out with a waiting list in operation for those who fancy their chances.

November 29: HYROX Rio de Janeiro – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil’s second HYROX event heads to Rio de Janeiro's Riocentro for a one-day-only edition. Expect it to sell out quickly with it one of the first opportunities for South America's HYROX community to compete at home.

November 29-30: AIA HYROX Singapore – Singapore

Five months after hosting the Asian Open Championships, HYROX returns to Singapore for a two-day event in the city state. Unlike June's event, Pro category races are back on the table, as are adaptive categories.

All of HYROX's exercise stations are recognisable to fitness fans © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

05 December

December 4-7: HYROX London – London, UK

The UK capital will host two HYROXs during the 2025–26 season. This four-day winter event will be open to all, unlike March's European Regional Championships. Despite being bumped up from three days to cope with its popularity, it's already sold out.

December 5-7: HYROX Verona – Verona, Italy

Italy's second HYROX of the season is another first, with Verona making its hybrid fitness racing debut. Famous for being the setting of Romeo and Juliet, hopefully participants won't experience a tragedy of their own in the Fiera di Verona.

December 11-14: HYROX Melbourne – Melbourne, Australia

The southeast Australian city will host the second HYROX Major of the season and expect a strong showing from the sport's Antipodean athletes, such as James Kelly and Joanna Wietrzyk, who will be targetting an Elite 15 World Championship spot.

December 12-14: Alma HYROX Anaheim – Anaheim, California, USA

The final U.S. HYROX of 2025 takes to the Anaheim Convention Center and if last year’s event is anything to go by, participants and fans can expect a star-studded line-up, with Hunter McIntyre and Kris Rugloski taking to the Californian course.

December 12-14: HYROX Frankfurt – Frankfurt, Germany

Messe Frankfurt has become a staple of HYROX over the years and the central German city always attracts a strong and passionate field, including Elite 15 stars Beau Wills and Jon Wynn.

December 12-14: HYROX Gent – Gent, Belgium

The historic Belgian city of Gent is making its HYROX debut with three days of racing at the Flanders Expo.

December 13-14: HYROX Poznan – Poznan, Poland

A huge weekend of HYROX, with five events taking place simultaneously around the world, concludes in Poznan's International Fair. The location made its debut in 2024, with Lucy Procter taking the win in the Women’s Pro.

December 18-21: Intersport HYROX Stockholm – Stockholm, Sweden

The Swedish capital has been confirmed as the location of the 2026 HYROX World Championships, but first there's the small matter of the Intersport HYROX Stockholm in December. It has previous for attracting big names too, with 2024 world champ Alexander Roncevic blitzing the Men's Pro last year.

December 20-21: HYROX Vancouver – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The final HYROX of 2025 is also a first for Vancouver with the Canadian city joining Toronto and Ottowa as a host for the new season.

HYRROX Major events feature the ultra fit Elite 15 competitors © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

06 January

January 16-18: Well Come Fit HYROX St. Gallen – St.Gallen, Switzerland

St. Gallen's 2025 debut was so successful that the Swiss city is increasing to three days as it returns as the first HYROX event of 2026.

January 21-25: Myprotein HYROX Manchester – Manchester, UK

The Manchester Central Convention Complex will be opening its doors for five days of HYROX in January. The 2023 HYROX World Championship spot is always a popular location and is guaranteed to sell out when tickets are finally released.

January 22-25: HYROX Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

The fifth edition to be held in the Dutch capital has a lot to live up to. While it might not attract the same Elite 15 crowd as 2024, expect four days of adrenaline-fuelled action at RAI Amsterdam.

January 29-February 1: HYROX Auckland – Auckland, New Zealand

HYROX's popularity in Oceania continues to show no limits and it will return to the Auckland Showgrounds for a bumper four-day edition during the southern hemisphere summer.

January 29-February 1: HYROX Phoenix – Phoenix, Arizona, USA

The United States' first HYROX of the year will also play host to the third Major of the season – and it’s set to be a biggy. The 63,400 capacity stadium of NFL team Arizona Cardinals is the setting for four days of action that includes the Elite 15.

January 30-February 1: HYROX Turin – Turin, Italy

The architectural and culinary capital of northern Italy welcomes HYROX for a third time this winter for a three-day event at the Oval Lingotto.

Racing as a team is the best way to get into HYROX © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

07 February

February 6-8: HYROX Vienna – Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital sees a return of the Pro division after hosting the 2024–25 season's Open European Championships. The city's last edition still attracted some of the sport’s biggest names, including 2024 HYROX world champion Alexander Roncevic .

February 7-8: HYROX Bilbao – Bilbao, Spain

The Basque Country's biggest city plays host to a two-day event and has previously attracted star names attempting to secure their spots for Majors, with Jake Dearden winning the Men’s Pro last time out.

February 12-15: HYROX Nice – Nice, France

The 2024 HYROX World Championship venue hosted its first regular HYROX event last season and is back in 2026 with a four-day extravaganza on the Cote d’Azur. Joffrey Voisin and Jezabel Kremer were the Pro winners last time out, so expect a strong field.

February 20-22: HYROX Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

The 2022 HYROX World Championship and 2024-25 Major host city is back for 2026 at the Madalay Bay Convention Center. Lauren Weeks and Dylan Scott won the Elite 15 race last time out and a strong North American contingent can be expected for those who missed out at Phoenix's Major.

February 21-22: HYROX Katowice – Katowice, Poland

The Polish city is becoming a winter staple and returns for a third edition in 2026. Elite 15 star Jon Wynn won the Men’s Pro in 2025, beating Jake Williamson, who finished third.

Elite 15 races take place at a few venues around the world during the year © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

08 March

March 13-15: HYROX Copenhagen – Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital's two previous editions have sold out fast, so a third day has been at the Bella Center to try and meet demand. It's a fast course as well if last year's results are anything to go by – 11 athletes in the Men’s Pro division finished in less than 60 minutes.

March 19-22: HYROX Toulouse – Toulouse, France

After a successful debut in the south of France, HYROX is doubling its days to four in Toulouse this March to meet demand from competitors eager to get on the start line.

March 20-22: HYROX Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

The Thai capital hosted its first HYROX last May and is back for 2026 in a slightly earlier March spot, giving athletes a better chance to qualify for worlds.

March 21-22: HYROX London Olympia – London, UK

The UK capital will host its second HYROX of the season as it welcomes the EMEA Regional Championship and the best athletes from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

March 27-29: HYROX Houston – Houston, Texas, USA

The second Texan HYROX of the season returns to Houston for three days. Last year’s event hosted the first of five Pro Doubles qualifiers for the Elite 15 Doubles World Championship, and witnessed a Men’s Pro world record by James Kelly and Jake Dearden – a rapid 50m 04s.

March 27-29: HYROX Mechelen – Mechelen, Belgium

Mechelen returns to the HYROX calendar after a successful first event at Nekkerhal in 2025 and is the final Belgian world championship qualifier of the season.

09 April

April 4-5: HYROX Bologna – Bologna, Italy

The Italian city of pasta and porticos will be getting a weekend of sled pulls and SkiErg stations for the first time in a two-day event at the Fiera di Bologna.

April 9-12: HYROX Brisbane – Brisbane, Australia

The east coast city is where HYROX touched down for the first time on the Australasian continent back in 2024 and has established itself as Australia's biggest event, attracting the world's best stars. The 2026 edition also sees it host the APAC Regional Championships.

April 11 – HYROX Bengaluru – Bengaluru, India

HYROX made its debut in Bengaluru last May and returns to the southern Indian city after an energetic race in Delhi in July. With it being only a one-day event, you'll have to be quick to secure your spot at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

April 16-19: HYROX Warsaw – Warsaw, Poland

The fourth and final Major of the year is sure to attract a competitive crowd to the Polish football team's national stadium as the Elite 15 battle it out to secure the final few world championship spots.

April 16-19: All Inclusive Fitness HYROX Cologne – Cologne, Germany

Cologne returns to the HYROX 2025–26 calendar with another four-day fitness bonanza. With it falling the same weekend as the final Major of the season, last year's Pro winner Alexander Roncevic is unlikely to be competing again, but it's sure to still be a competitive contest.

April 16-19: HYROX Málaga – Málaga, Spain

The southern Spainsh coastal city has a slightly later April date than last year and has increased to four days to cope with the insane demand.

April 16-19: HYROX Rotterdam – Rotterdam, Netherlands

The fourth European four-dayer to take place on the same weekend, Rotterdam is also the last Benelux HYROX of the 2025–26 season and a final chance for Belgian, Dutch and Luxembourgers to qualify for the world championships without having to head further afield.

10 May

May 8-10: Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong – Hong Kong

Hong Kong's second HYROX of the series, following the early-season July 2025 event, returns to the Asiaworld-Expo for a bumper three-day event.

May 9-10: HYROX Helsinki – Helsinki, Finland

HYROX is finally coming to Finland in May 2026 and will be taking over Messekeskus Helsinki for two days of hybrid racing.

May 14-17: HYROX Barcelona – Barcelona, Spain

The Spanish city hosted the last-chance qualifier for the Elite 15 in the 2024–25 season, guaranteeing finals spots for the likes of Jon Wynn and Sinead Bent. While its May date means it's unlikely to play a similar role this series, its four days will offer plenty of opportunity for athletes to test themselves in the Open and Pro divisions at the Fira de Barcelona.

May 16-17: HYROX Incheon – Incheon, South Korea

The second South Korean HYROX of the season returns to Incheon’s Songdo Convensia, which is only a stone's throw from Seoul if you missed out on the capital's November date.

May 16-17: HYROX Ottawa – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

After popular debuts in Vancouver and Toronto, the Candian capital is getting in on the action with two days of 1km sprints interspersed with stations at the city's EY Centre.

May 21-24: HYROX Lyon – Lyon, France

The final French HYROX of the season is going big on its debut with Lyon committing to four days of hybrid fitness racing right off the bat.

May 29-31: HYROX Rimini – Rimini, Italy

One of Italy's most established HYROXs returns to Rimini Wellness for three days that are guaranteed to offer a thrilling experience on the country's sun-kissed Adriatic coast.

May 30-31: HYROX Riga – Riga, Latvia

The late season Latvian HYROX made its debut in 2024–25, with athletes offered the chance to qualify for the 2025 or 2026 World Championships. The same arrangement is likely to be in place this season and its timing could make it a good opportunity to compete against a slightly easier field, with stronger athletes potentially already qualified and focusing on world champs.

As well as being a sport that's open to all, each HYROX event gives participants the chance to qualify for the HYROX World Championship. All they have to do is win their division's age group. But which division is right for you?

11 What are the HYROX race categories and what HYROX division is right for me?

Where ever they are in the world, HYROX events follow an identical format © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Each HYROX event has three different race divisions – Singles, Doubles and Relay – but all follow a similar format. There are also Open and Pro categories within the singles and doubles divisions, while each is broken down further by age group. This enables athletes to compete alongside all ages, but see how their results compare to competitors of a similar age bracket.

The race itself splits eight functional workout stations with eight 1km runs and all are completed in the same order regardless of division or category. As there’s no time limit, this makes HYROX open to all abilities, while there are easier and harder categories to compete in depending on your fitness and experience. But which division is right for you? And what about the pros? Discover the surprising athletic paths some of HYROX’s top performers took before stepping onto the race floor.

Singles Open

The easier of the two individual formats, Open is a solo event that sees each competitor complete all eight functional workout stations and eight 1km runs. Where it differentiates from the Pro format is the weight of equipment used during five of the eight stations.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m x4 @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m x4 @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg Wall Balls 75x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg

Pros like Hunter McIntyre compete at the very top of HYROX, chasing titles © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Singles Pro

The hardest format in HYROX, the pro division sees individuals tasked with shifting huge weights at each functional fitness station. The fastest pro athletes can qualify for the Elite 15 – a separate series that pits the 15 best HYROX athletes in the world against each other at several events throughout the season, with the best qualifying for the HYROX World Championship.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 202kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 153kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 32kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 30kg Wall Balls 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 9kg

Doubles

The doubles division can be taken on as an all-women, all-men or mixed team – although in a mixed event, the weights are the same as those in the women's singles pro category. While both members of the doubles team have to complete all eight of the 1km runs, they can share the work at the functional fitness stations, making it arguably easier than the equivalent singles event as there's some opportunity to rest and recover between efforts

Station Women Men Mixed Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 20kg Wall Balls 100x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 6kg

Pairs like Jake Dearden and Marc Dean both run the 8km, but split stations © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro Doubles

The harder category of the doubles division, the pro class sees the weights upped in line with the singles pro category.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 202kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 153kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 32kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 30kg Wall Balls 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 9kg

Relay

The four-person relay is a brilliant way to get started in HYROX © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Relay is the most beginner-friendly HYROX division and is a great way for first-timers to get a taste of the action before moving onto doubles or even singles events. Completed in teams of four, each team member needs to complete two legs – a leg being comprising of a functional workout station and a 1km run.

Station Women Men Mixed Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 102kg (W) incl. sled/ 12.5m @ 152kg (M) incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 78kg (W) incl. sled/ 12.5m @ 103kg (M) incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg 200m @ (W) 16kg/ 200m @ (M) 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg 100m @ (W) 10kg/ 100m @ (M) 20kg Wall Balls 100x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg 100x @ (W) 4kg/ 100x @ (M) 6kg

12 How do athletes qualify for the HYROX World Championships?

HYROX competitors start into the race under a Red Bull arch © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

The HYROX World Championships represent the peak of each season, bringing together the world’s fastest racers to compete for the prestigious title of Age Group World Champion .

For the 2024-25 season, qualification was straightforward. Athletes could secure their spot by placing among the top finishers in their age group and division at any global HYROX race. The number of qualification slots varied based on the total number of participants at each event.

Starting from the 2025–26 season, only Pro Division athletes will be eligible to qualify for the World Championships, except for the 60+ Age Categories and Regional Championships (Europe, US & Asia-Pacific), where Open Division athletes can still qualify. Doubles Mixed qualification remains unchanged. These changes are designed to raise the bar and increase the prestige of the event.