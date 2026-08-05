Match Preview: Leeds United vs RB Leipzig

For the first time, Leeds United and RB Leipzig go head-to-head this Saturday, 8 August, at Elland Road as both sides continue their pre-season preparations.

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We’re set to see another iteration of the 120-minute matches that have become commonplace in friendlies this summer. Several clubs have adopted a system of 60-minute halves to maximise the opportunity for experimentation and squad rotation.

Leeds United will be buoyed after producing a brilliant second-half comeback on Sunday evening to defeat fellow Premier League side Liverpool 4-2 at Soldier Field.

Red Bull Racing and Leeds United clash at Elland Road © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

Academy star Luke Chambers’s goal set the tone for a quick Reds start after just seven minutes, and they were comfortable for the entirety of the first half. They carved out a 2-0 lead when Florian Wirtz capped off a beautiful team move after 40 minutes.

The introduction of Daniel Farke’s attacking arsenal after the interval saw a complete momentum shift in Leeds’ favour. A blunder at the back from Milos Kerkez was a gift for Brendan Aaronson who dragged one back on the hour mark, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin marked his long-awaited return from injury with a textbook header from Ethan Ampadu’s long throw to equalise on 71 minutes.

Sean Longstaff put the Whites into the lead for the first time mere seconds later despite scuffing his shot, and a carbon copy of Calvert-Lewin’s first goal made the scoreline look even more glamorous as the game entered the dying embers.

Daniel Farke's men have already been busy in the transfer window as they look to improve their Premier League finish next season. Centre-back Tarik Muharemovic has signed from Italian club Sassuolo, and securing the signature of fruitful midfielder Harry Wilson following his departure from Fulham has been a major coup.

At the time of writing, Leeds are closing in on a deal for Manchester City's James Trafford, which would make him the club's most expensive signing of all time. They look to have won the bidding war over a number of other clubs for the 23-year-old England youth international, who will have big shoes to fill following Islan Meslier's departure to Arsenal last month.

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his first senior managerial role, having cruised to a comfortable win over third-tier side SC Verl on their last outing on Saturday.

Lukas Klostermann latched onto a poor season in injury time at the end of the first half, his strike ensuring the favourites went into the break with the lead.

A quick flurry not long after the restart saw 1-0 become 3-0 in just a matter of minutes. A quick flowing passing move ended when Ridle Baku found the net, and Ezechiel Banzuzi followed his lead three minutes later on 74. Conrad Harder cemented the result with a penalty that proved the very last kick of the game.

The German powerhouse are fresh off the back of an intensive training camp in Austria, and a clash with Premier League opposition will be a welcome test for Die Roten Bullen, who are hoping to improve their third-place Bundesliga finish last campaign.

RB Leipzig celebrate in Pretoria friendly © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

There's been lots of movement in Leipzig. They pulled off an expensive deal to bring in marquee signing Maxime Esteve, the French centre-back impressing in the Premier League last season with Burnley, and triggered Hoffenheim forward Fisnik Asllani’s release clause in recent days. Norwegian veteran goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has also signed on a free transfer and could be the answer between the sticks, with current long-serving number 1 Peter Gulacsi linked to a move away before the window ends.

ONES TO WATCH

Harry Willson

As mentioned before, the Welsh international has generated great excitement in Leeds, off the back of a brilliant season with Fulham that produced 10 goals and 7 assists. His recent second-half performance against Wrexham was a short glimpse into his quality, and he almost bagged a classy stoppage-time equaliser. It wouldn't be premature to say most of Leeds' goalscoring output this season will rely on him, with his dead-ball ability, creative vision and shooting always a threat.

Tidian Gomis

Tidian Gomis has been touted by many as one for the future, and this pre-season campaign could be a real chance for him. The teenage French winger has come back from serious ligament trouble in recent months to stake his claim for the hole left by the outgoing Diomande. Thriving in training, his one-on-one dribbling and raw, explosive pace no doubt has the fans in Germany excited. He seems perfect for Demichelis' preferred high-intensity, courageous and aggressive style of play.

TEAM NEWS

As mentioned, Leeds will be overjoyed by the return of last season’s top scorer Calvert-Lewin on Sunday. The former Everton man grabbed 15 goals in total last campaign and a good pre-season could help him better that tally when the Premier League begins. Unfortunately, Farke will likely be without defender Gabriel Gudmondsson who was forced off after half an hour on Sunday following an awkward collision with Florian Wirtz. Sebastian Bornauw replaced him and it’s very possible he’ll be in from the start this Saturday.

Yan Diomande has been the most high-profile absentee of Leipzig’s pre-season campaign to date. He’s been missing due to an “illness” amidst a transfer saga that has caused a media frenzy in Europe. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast star bagged 12 goals and 9 assists in the Bundesliga and his bright cameo at the World Cup has brought its suitors. He’ll be a huge miss in the east of Germany. Brajan Gruda, RB’s marquee midfield signing from Mainz, could play a part on Saturday. He’s been training individually to manage an existing injury but picked up 60 minutes of match fitness over the weekend, which is a promising sign.

Leeds United v RB Leipzig kicks off on Saturday 8 August at 1.30 pm Irish time. The game will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV in the Republic of Ireland .