“My job is to facilitate the vibe” - Meet Onai

What do Becky Hill, Ne-Yo and the Monaco Grand Prix have in common? They’ve all booked Onai. Now, as the supervising DJ for this year’s Red Bull Turn It Up National Final, Kate Demolder asks her about her stellar year.

“My job is to facilitate the vibe,” explains Onai, one of Ireland and the UK’s most exciting rising DJs, and the current Red Bull Turn It Up Continental champion. When it comes to what she does, her answer is simple. “I get to play music for people and make sure they have a good time.” It’s a metric that clearly works, as Onai has been hand chosen to open for everyone from Akon to Jordan Adentunji to Jax Jones. Her most recent gig? A little known event known as the Monaco Grand Prix. “That was like a dream,” she laughs on a sunny Friday afternoon. “I don’t think I really understood what was going on until it was done, so the whole time I was in this dream state. People in the industry tend to say that if you put in the years, you’ll be able to do the Monaco Grand Prix. So when I was called for it just a few years into my career… I had serious imposter syndrome. Thankfully, the whole thing was incredible from start to finish. But in reality, my friends were like ‘it’s like you’ve robbed a bank, and gotten away with it’.”

Quotation "You don’t eat one kind of food, so why would you listen to one kind of music?” Onai

DJ ONAI turns up Red Bull Turn It Up Belfast Qualifier © Ramsey Cardy / Red Bull Content Pool

Onai is a 27-year-old Drogheda native who grew up surrounded by music. “Most kids listen to nursery rhymes,” she says. “I was listening to Busta Rhymes.” A trained hip-hop dancer, she came to DJing just shy of five years ago, when she first moved to London. “I wanted to make friends, so I signed up to a DJ course, and it just snowballed from there.” In 2023, on the insistence of her DJ teacher, she submitted a mix to BORN N BREAD’s annual talent search, a move which booked her her first live gig at London's GALA Festival. “I fully submitted it for the craic,” she says now. “But it’s turned me into a big advocate for DJ competitions, because that’s how I was able to get a platform in London, which led to Irish bookers offering me gigs, too.”

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Known for her layers of versatility and creativity – particularly within the genres of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic/urban fusions – Onai seamlessly dipps into cultural universes with deep fluency. “I grew up listening to and partying to electronic music, but got into hip-hip when I lived abroad,” she says. “Now I define my style as urban sounds with an electronic influence, but really I’m a lover of all genres. You don’t eat one kind of food, so why would you listen to one kind of music?”

As a result, Onai’s work and vibe-creation tekkers has made her a sought after DJ in both the UK and Ireland scenes. She has also played at a slew of major festivals like Gala, Electric Picnic and Longitude, as well as commercial campaigns for brands like Samsung. “Onai’s energy is infectious, and so is the energy she creates in a room,” Leah Hayden Cassidy , celebrity barber, founder of Croí London and friend of Onai’s says. “A lot of people don’t realise Onai grew up as a dancer. This explains her musicality and her knowledge, and how she’s not afraid to think outside the box. Constantly looking to bring the best vibe, she understands genres and can lift the crowd like no other.”

Recently, Onai was officially signed to Adidas London as one of their official DJ’s. “It happened completely organically,” she smiles. “I was DJing for a girl in a members club in London. She was a Nike DJ, and when I posted a picture of myself in an Adidas tracksuit, she went ‘oh my God, you need to be an Adidas DJ’.” Soon after that, she got a call from the talent roster team at Adidas to set up a meeting. “We got on really well, and he asked me to come on board,” she says. “The first day I was there, I did a podcast with the footballer Ian Wright. I was like, what the hell is going on?”

Onai celebrates at Red Bull Turn It Up European Final © Gabriele Seghizzi / Red Bull Content Pool

In January 2026, Onai was crowned the winner of the Red Bull Turn It Up Continental Final beating out the local hero, Unplugged, in the final battle in Milan. “The funny thing is, I wasn’t meant to be there,” she laughs. “Someone dropped out, so I was called to compete. But I was due to be going on a ski holiday with my family. Thankfully, they changed the dates, and I got to go to Milan, but never thought it was going to finish the way it did.” Winning was an “out-of-body experience”, she says. “Especially as I was a blow-in! I remember thinking that realistically it wasn’t going to be our day, but then we started getting into the quarter finals, then the semis…” In the semi final against Italy, things went to a tie. “I won the tiebreaker, and was against Poland in the final,” she says. “And then it happened. I couldn’t believe it. Overall, I just wanted to show people that the only girl in the competition was worth listening to, I never thought I would win the whole thing.”

Red Bull Turn it Up is a high-energy, head-to-head competition where DJs battle through multiple rounds featuring surprise musical themes. Throughout the competition, they must mix tracks on the fly under tight time limits, showcasing their creativity, speed and track selection. The winner is decided entirely by the live audience, who vote for the DJ who best controls the crowd and keeps the dance floor moving. This year, the Red Bull Turn It Up Ireland 2026 National Final takes place on November 5, where Onai will act as supervising DJ. “It’s such an honour,” she says. “I’m so happy to do it, because I take competitions like this very seriously. I’m so passionate about it, and I’m so excited to get going.”

The history of DJing goes back more than 80 years, shaped by a wide range of influential figures and movements. Its origins sit alongside the rise of phonographic record discs in the 1890s, which worked in tandem with live music and venues to democratise music events. Today, DJ culture exists along the same parameters, and yet continues to grow alongside technological shifts and music trends seamlessly. “I love it so much,” she says. “I just think it’s really spectacular how a DJ can change a room. And it’s just so exciting the way the industry is growing, and how we can pair old school techniques with really advanced delivery.”

Onai electrifies Red Bull Turn It Up European Final in Milan © Mauro Puccini / Red Bull Content Pool

Ahead of the Red Bull Turn It Up National Final, and as this year’s supervising DJ, Onai has three pieces of advice to give those who want to follow in her footsteps. “If you want to pursue a career in DJing,” she says. “First of all, you have to love music. I think you can tell when someone really loves music, and that energy is super infectious. Second, you obviously have to learn the skills. And third, it’s really important to remember it’s not that deep. You have to enjoy yourself, because the music industry can get so serious… and the most important thing is to remember that there’s always joy.”