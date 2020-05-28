British producer and DJ Mella Dee opens up in an exclusive Fireside Chat
© Press
The UK dance music experimentalist looks back on the evolution of his sound, from hometown hardcore to his own realm of warehouse music.
Mella Dee doesn’t care for boring things. Whether pumping out four-to-the-floor techno or funked-up grooves, the British DJ and producer has grown into a real club favourite, thanks in no small part to his selection of rowdy, ravey dance music. He connects the dots between disparate UK scenes and channels them under the broad umbrella of Warehouse Music – the name of his label and an appropriate description of where such dark, driving music thrives.
“I used to call it cardiovascular,” he says of his DJing style in this Fireside Chat. “It’s like a workout when I’m DJing. I like to keep people guessing.” As he gears up to release his brand-new single Sidney Street (out Friday, 29 May), followed by an EP of the same name at the end June, Mella Dee – real name Ryan Aitchison – takes us on a whirlwind tour of his musical past, from the hardcore of his youth to his present peak-time success.
Listen to Mella Dee's Fireside Chat below:
Happy hardcore beginnings
Born and raised in Doncaster, in Yorkshire, Aitchison was hooked on high-velocity dance music before he'd even hit his teens. “It sounded different to everything else I was hearing, super energetic, super upfront," he says. "It can be quite cheesy, but as a kid there’s so much energy in it, it just grabbed me.”
Brash, bouncy tunes from originators like Slipmatt and Hixxy were the sounds of his youth and he accessed them via tapes borrowed from his sister or heard seeping out of local club, the Doncaster Warehouse, long before he partied there himself.
Though it was hardcore that first ensnared him, his musical background quickly became a case of everything at once, all the time. He talks of buying records almost at random and being engrossed in music, “from Autechre to Slayer to hip-hop,” heading to house nights on the local circuit and bassline parties in nearby Leeds.
These influences came together naturally in his first production project as the two-step-leaning duo Mista Men. He and his friend Woozee put out a handful of releases on labels like Hot Haus subsidiary Unknown To The Unknown – “but,” he says, “I decided that I like doing it myself a bit better.”
Going solo
Mella Dee quickly grew into a project of its own, with each release pulling his sound in new directions. From the broody techno cut MOAT – inspired by a Blawan set he saw in Croatia – to his 2014 breakthrough GT Turbo, which was signed to Shy FX’s Digital Soundboy, Aitchison’s knack for boisterous bass won over every dancefloor he came into contact with. So he swapped Doncaster for London, balancing a manual labour job with playing records at night.
A few years later, 2017 turned out to be a game changer. Frustrated at having to “please other people all the time”, he launched his label Warehouse Music to put out his own releases. “They were always meant to be quite brash, almost aggressive,” he says of his productions. “It’s no nonsense, there’s not much there in the way of snobbery, it’s just music that bangs and serves a purpose.”
Techno Disco Tool and beyond
Things really blew up in October, 2017, with Techno Disco Tool. Sampling Sister Sledge’s Pretty Baby over a stomping, uplifting loop, the track was picked up by BBC Radio 1 dance figurehead Annie Mac and an official release was soon in the works and the track spread like wildfire. “It put me in front of big crowds and gave me the chance to show off what I could do as a DJ.”
Fuelled by unwavering ambition, Aitchison continues to drive forward. And, with an album on the way and big plans for Warehouse Music, he shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
“It’s all a highlight,” he reflects, “because I never expected to do any of it. I used to fit roller shutters; some days that would involve standing out on the street in snow and rain for twelve hours lifting up half a tonne of steel. So the idea of doing all this didn’t seem real.”
