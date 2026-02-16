NASCAR: discover the cars in this legendary sport!

A few months ago, Red Bull Motormania put the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit back in the spotlight. The programme featured Isack Hadjar , Sébastien Loeb , Dani Pedrosa , and a host of other legends. More than just names, this festival dedicated to motorsport was also an opportunity to see legendary vehicles, up close and in action. Today, we take a look at cars from a relatively unknown (and neglected) discipline on the Old Continent: those of NASCAR .

01 What is a NASCAR car?

Although many people tend to say 'NASCAR', this acronym stands for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. As the name suggests, the vehicles that take part in the races are 'stock cars', mass-produced cars that were originally available for purchase by the average person.

In addition to their availability, the cars seen at Daytona are highly modified and reach insane speeds. In the interests of fairness, when the sport developed, it was decided that every part used should also be readily available for sale.

Quite simply, a 'stock car' is a car that is in stock, and which is not, at least initially, developed as a dedicated racing vehicle.

02 History and development of NASCAR cars

The beginnings of stock cars in the United States

Surprisingly, if we go back to its origins, we owe NASCAR to... American Prohibition. From 1920 to 1933 in the United States, the sale of alcohol (as well as its production) was strictly forbidden by the 21st Amendment to the Constitution. This gave rise to a number of speakeasies and other criminal activities, including the production of homemade alcohol, commonly known as "moonshine".

To distribute this drink, smugglers had to evade the forces of law and order. To do this, they often resorted to tuning their vehicles, but without modifying the exterior. What better way to surprise police officers on duty than with a vehicle that looks ordinary, but can reach breakneck speeds in record time? As you'll have gathered, it was this practice that gradually gave rise to NASCAR.

By dint of challenges between drivers, this ancestor of go-fast became a real discipline and, in 1948, the first rules regulating the competitions were put down on paper.

03 Specific characteristics of NASCAR cars

Les voitures Next Gen en NASCAR © Daylon Barr / Red Bull Content Pool

Engines and power

Today's NASCAR cars are fitted with 6-litre V8 engines at the front. They develop around 850 horsepower. On the fastest circuits, such as Daytona or Talladega, the cars can reach speeds of 320 km/h. That's nowhere near Juan Pablo Montoya's Formula 1 record , but for stock cars, it's nothing short of monstrous.

Chassis

Despite their factory lineage, today's cars have very specific chassis, notably equipped with a steel cage designed to protect the driver in the event of an accident. The passenger compartment is lined with numerous tubes, also made of steel, for even greater safety.

Safety and technological innovation

Over the years, regulations have become increasingly strict to ensure greater safety. Speed is all very well, but not at any price. HANS (Head And Neck Support), which wraps around the rider's upper body, was introduced in 2001 to protect athletes' heads. Similarly, wrap-around seats, helmets made of composite materials that absorb energy more effectively and fireproof overalls have been introduced.

04 How does the engine of a NASCAR car work?

Power and mechanical specifications

As we've said, the engines in NASCAR cars are V8s (naturally aspirated with pushrods), but that doesn't stop them from being very special. In a nutshell, they are halfway between old architecture and cutting-edge technology.

Little by little, their operation has been fine-tuned to push them to their furthest limits. With no turbo or compressor, they are capable of reaching 9,000 rpm and can run at full throttle for long hours despite shocks and vibrations. While a Formula 1 race is standardised at around 305 kilometres, NASCAR races can reach 800 kilometres. There are also very few corners, so drivers brake very little, and their machines have to be able to hold on all the way to the finish line.

Fuel and consumption

Since 2011, NASCAR has exclusively used Sunoco Green E15, a fuel containing 15% ethanol and 85% petrol. For maximum fairness, each vehicle drinks the same magic potion, and the 15% ethanol has a (relatively) lower impact on the environment.

Engine maintenance

Because they are subjected to extremely harsh conditions, engines are frequently completely dismantled before being rebuilt. During the process, the teams come to check the integrity of each part. If there are any cracks, they are replaced.

05 Emblematic NASCAR models

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Each circuit has its own incline © Daylon Barr/Red Bull Content Pool

Since 2022, NASCAR has used the term 'Next Gen' to refer to the current generation of cars. Within this generation, there is no car that can match the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. This is the car driven by Shane Van Gisbergen, and it is also the one that held the record for most wins since 2022 last January, with 71.

Ford Mustang NASCAR

It would be hard to launch into a list of iconic NASCAR cars without mentioning Ford. The American manufacturer is a benchmark in the field, and its Ford Mustang is no exception. We could have talked about the Lincoln, the Thunderbird or the Torino, but we opted for the latest addition to the category in 2019.

Toyota Camry NASCAR

If the Camry has managed to establish itself in this section, it's simply because it has done the same thing in NASCAR. In a very American world, the Japanese brand has managed to fit in, scoring some very good results in the process. What's more, the Toyota Camry was originally a saloon car, the complete opposite of the muscle cars mentioned above.

06 How fast can a car go in NASCAR?

The ultimate NASCAR speed record was set in 1987 during qualifying at Talladega. At the wheel of his Ford Thunderbird, he reached 342 km/h.

07 Features of NASCAR racing

Not all races take place on ovals © Daylon Barr/Red Bull Content Pool

Formats and main series (Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series)

Like Formula 1 compared with F3, the Cup Series represents the elite of the discipline. Before that, drivers come up through the Truck Series, then the Xfinity Series and, if they have the necessary talent, the Cup Series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, drivers compete in an average of 36 races per season, mostly on ovals.

In the Xfinity Series, the athletes take to the track in vehicles older than those of the Next Gen, and compete in 33 races.

As the name suggests, the Truck Series features specialist pick-ups like the Chevy Silverado in 23 races. It's shorter, but also more intense (and spectacular).

Iconic circuits

If we had to choose just 3 circuits to highlight, they would be the Daytona 500, Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Daytona 500, like the Monaco Grand Prix or the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is the legendary race of the sport. It always opens the season, and even if winning it is not necessarily synonymous with the title, finishing 1st marks a career, sometimes more than a championship victory. With its tightly-packed pelotons, there's plenty of slipstreaming, and anything can happen.

Shane Van Gisbergen in the lead at Daytona Beach © Daylon Barr/Red Bull Content Pool

Talladega, on the other hand, makes its mark above all because of its size (4.28 miles) and the incline of its circuit (33 degrees). What's more, it's one of the fastest circuits of the season, and given that the cars can be up to 4 on the same line, as at Daytona, there's regular talk of the 'Big One', massive accidents that force around fifteen drivers to retire. It's a truly spectacular event, with breakneck speeds despite the restrictions.

For its part, Charlotte Motor Speedway has two arguments in its favour:

Firstly, North Carolina is where most of the teams are based, and where many of the drivers also come from. It's also home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. What's more, the race that takes place there is 600 miles long, the longest of the season. It takes place both day and night, so it has its own special atmosphere.

The points system and the NASCAR Championship

It's time to settle into your tubular steel chassis, as the points system in NASCAR is far more complex than in Formula 1 or the WRC .

The season is divided into 2 phases: the regular season (26 races) and the Playoffs (10 races). The top 16 drivers qualify for the Playoffs.

During each race, drivers earn between 40 and 1 points (40 for first, 35 for second and so on down to 40th place) depending on their position at the chequered flag. In addition to this, they collect points during the 'stages' of the race (of which there are two). If you're in the lead at the end of the first 'stage', you earn 10 bonus points. In total, a perfect race can earn you 60 points.

What's more (it was far too simple), during the season, drivers earn specific points for the Playoffs by winning 'stages'.

During the Playoffs, the list of remaining drivers contests 3 races. After that, the last 4 are eliminated, and so on until the final. This is played out in one race, at which point the standings no longer count: the first to cross the line is the champion.

08 Why are NASCAR cars still fascinating today?

Despite all its specificities, NASCAR and the cars it showcases still manage to bring crowds together thanks to the spectacle it offers. Beyond the sheer power, between talented drivers, crazy overtaking, iconic models and the continuous roar of the engines, the discipline has some serious arguments.