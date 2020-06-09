Playstation 5 might be more expensive than expected
© Sony
Sony's next-generation console, Playstation 5, is going to be expensive - read about the rumors here!
Sony announced their next-generation console, Playstation 5, early last year (2019). As the year went on, more announcements concerning the new console came out. What we know at this present time is that the PS5 is scheduled for deliverance late this year (2020), probably around the Holidays. We also know that it will be the most technically advanced console to date. A real beast of a machine. But, the techie goodness will come at a rather steep price.
Expensive components will push the price to the most expensive console yet. Manufactory costs can't be sliced due to the advanced technology (the PS5 will also feature ray-tracing acceleration in the GPU hardware, and control with haptic feedback - to name a few of the marvels of next-gen), so Sony's apparently worried about the competition with the other big boys of gaming, Nintendo and Microsoft. Google Stadia and the other cloud-gaming companies are also going to be a future threat.
The manufactory costs of one console is supposedly around 450 USD, compared to PS4's 381 USD - which is a big difference when it comes to the final retail price. This means that the PS5 must be sold for at least 470 USD to make a profit. Another factor that will affect the price is what Microsoft's new next-gen console, Xbox Series X (which will come out at about the same time as PS5), will cost. It is thought that Microsoft will announce the cost at E3 2020 in June. Important to state is that this information shouldn't be regarded as facts, just rumors.
On another note, Sony plans to release a new version of Playstation 5, after the console has been released. The new PSVR headset will be a huge update on the last version and suggests that Sony continues to invest in the world of VR. Promising stuff.