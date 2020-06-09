Playstation 5 might be more expensive than expected

Sony announced their next-generation console, Playstation 5, early last year (2019). As the year went on, more

concerning the new console came out. What we know at this present time is that the PS5 is scheduled for deliverance late this year (2020), probably around the Holidays. We also know that it will be the most technically advanced console to date. A real beast of a machine. But, the techie goodness will come at a rather steep price.