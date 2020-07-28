How Slightly Mad Studios is bringing the ultra-real to Project Cars 3

Project Cars 3 will have at least thirteen new tracks with different layouts for each giving an even larger number of new courses to learn and master in addition to reworkings of tracks from the previous game, giving racers a stonking amount of content to drive into.

In addition to a variety of new and old cars, lovingly recreated, you could be forgiven for thinking numbers are being thrown out to prove how much content there is. Actually, the number of new items is impressive because of the detail that goes into each track and car.

Pete Morrish, Slightly Mad Studios' director of production, and marketing and esports manager Joe Barron have spoken to Red Bull about how all of this was achieved, and what it will provide when players get their hands on the wheel.

High Tech Data

A Mercedes AMG GTR in Shanghai © Bandai Namco

“So there are a number of different ways that we go from not having a track in the game at all to getting that track and into the game. And there are three key ways.” Morrish says. “One is to get real life track scan data, and use that. That's the one we use where possible, because it's the most accurate way of going about these things.”

“So that involves experts going out around tracks with various complicated and expensive bits of equipment like LIDAR scanners and taking a scan of the track at every centimetre on the way around to get a profile of exactly what the track is like. Then that data comes into our game.”

While having that data available might seem trivial to implement, a lot of work must go into converting that information into something a video game can use.

“That is an absolute mountain of data and there's no computer in the world that could race around that in real time. So part of our work is to take that massive point cloud of data and boil it back into something that the game engine can understand.” Morrish continues “That doesn't necessarily mean that we lose fidelity. We still get all the information that we need for the physics engine and other parts of the game to work on that. That's the kind of gold standard of doing it.”

Droning on

An Acura NSX in Tuscany © Bandai Namco

Another method that Slightly Mad Studios uses to capture track data is less advanced, but still produces high detail environments for races.

Morrish says “We have used photogrammetry in the past, which is bolting together a 3D model of the track by using drones that are taking photos and overlaying them as they go around. And some clever maths and algorithms and stuff pulls a mesh out of that. It's also a very accurate way of doing it.” The third method, the most time-intensive, displays how much passion goes into every course in Project Cars 3.

Morrish adds: “The final way is to get our guys out with tape measures and reference books, get them watching YouTube videos, and researching as much as possible, to get to a point where they're building it essentially by hand, manually, using measurements and so on. So that's not as accurate as using a LIDAR scanner, but it's better than just basing it on Google Maps.”

Barron adds “The last way is a little bit less common now for modern circuits because a lot of them, they actually will own scan data themselves, and we can just sub-licence it from them. It's more common where you have obviously historic circuits where they either aren’t there or aren't there in the same form. There have been in the past some of those older tracks where there's sort of like derelict tracks with bits still there, and we've sent people to take photos and stuff. So it varies a lot with the older stuff as well.”

How Does This Translate to the Game?

A herd of Mercedes AMG GT3's in Interlagos © Bandai Namco

With such a large amount of work comes a highly polished and detailed result that should bring players closer to the tracks they’ve probably never driven on.

When asked is the game is like driving those courses for real, Morrish answers:“It's difficult. We've kind of got to say yes, but I mean, there's always going to be a difference between sitting down in a room in a sim and rig, and doing the same strapped into a car going around the track. But it's as near as we can get, or the industry can get, with current technology of getting that experience happening in your home, whether that's on a sofa with a control pad or in a specialised sim rig with a force feedback wheel or something like that.

"it's as good as we can get it.”

Morrish says: “Yeah. I've had friends as well, so not racing drivers, but people that are going for track days that get used to the track by playing it on Project CARS 2 first. And then they're like, "Yeah, it gave me a real help to know where breaking points are, what to expect, what's an around the next corner and that sort of thing." So getting that basic level of awareness and expectation of the track.”

Barron adds: “The weather system as well, people sometimes even say like, "I knew where to expect the scary puddle once it started raining because of the way that's just generated in the game as well."

With a good number of new courses being implemented, old courses will also be getting a fresh treatment.

“We've actually gone backwards as well to all the real-world circuits that were in the games previously.” Barron says “Obviously three years on nearly from Project CARS 2 now, so a lot of those circuits have had revisions and updates over the years. Even minor things for the racing, like the profile of curves and stuff like that. So we've gone through all the circuits and done that which will hopefully bring those right back up to date as well.”

Import Cars (not like that)

A Corvette Stingray in Tuscany © Bandai Namco

The track design isn’t the only thing getting a technical upgrade, cars you drive will also have a high level of detail thanks to similar approaches. When asked about adding newer, more modern cars to the game, Morrish says"for modern cars, because they're built by robots, the vehicle manufacturers tend to have the instructions that they send to the robots to make the cars. And so they just send that data, those instructions to us, and we can derive a pretty much nigh-on-perfect model. Again, like with the tracks, it's an enormous amount of point data and we need to derive something that the engine can understand from that data.”

For cars without this information available, such as those built by hand in factories, Slight Mad Studios employs a different high tech solution.

Morrish says “For historic stuff, built before anybody had invented robots, then yes, scanning is the way we go about it typically. And we get super accurate results from that as well.”

These cars are often rarer, and hard to get close to with scanners, so knowing the right people is important.

Morrish adds: “So oftentimes, it's about having the right relationships with the right people that have learned to trust us over the years and give us access to their collections. They can be private collections, they can be manufacturer collections, but these are precious expensive things. And so there's a level of trust there, which we don't abuse obviously. And we treat these things with the utmost of respect and you wouldn't know that we have been there apart from possibly the odd fingerprint or something like that.”

Expect to see a good variety of these cars too.

Morrish continues: “we're renowned for having a very wide roster of cars and tracks. We go for authenticity, we go for the core stuff, we go for up to date stuff where possible, we go for historically significant stuff as well. And it's a spread of getting yeah, the coolest stuff and the most appropriate stuff, and things that allow us to unlock different ways of racing or different categories, that sort of thing.”

Cars being created using the full factory data will lead to a very accurate in-game representation of the more modern cars, as well as scans to ensure the older cars are equally as authentic should lead to a satisfying driving experience. When you couple this with the environments and tracks being highly detailed, Project Cars 3 is looking to be a driving game to keep an eye on.