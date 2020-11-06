Getting a PS5? Here's every PS5 launch game

Hard to believe it's almost here, but for those who haven't been counting the days, brace yourself – Sony's next-gen system, the PS5, will be here before we know it.

Not all games heading to PS5 have been featured in Sony's snazzy showcases, though, so here's Red Bull's round-up on all – and yes, that's all – games confirmed to be coming to Sony's next-gen system on launch day, from first-party exclusives to third-party games and everything in-between. Let's get started...

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla © Ubisoft

The series moves away from ancient Greece for players to become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.

Astro's Playroom

Yup, that's right – these are the little dudes we fell in love with in Astro Bot: Rescue Mission. Astro's Playroom – which is yet to be confirmed as a VR title – will reportedly come bundled in with your PS5 purchase.

Borderlands 3

Not a new game, admittedly, but the highly-anticipated sequel was a long time coming to fans of the original shooter-looter. Now they'll get the chance to stomp around Pandora in glorious next-gen glory for free, running in 60fps and in 4K.

Bugsnax

That Bugsnax tune is by Kero Kero Bonito, look them up on Spotify, eh? © Young Horses

From the same team that brought us quirky Octodad, Young Horses, Bugsnax shows precisely where the old adage "you are what you eat" hails from. Related: it's impossible to think of the title without singing the name to The B-52's Love Shack song. You're welcome.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While a new COD on next-gen systems was never in doubt, Activision has confirmed that players who pick the game up for current-gen systems will be able to upgrade to next-gen once their shiny new consoles arrive if they buy the "cross-gen bundle". While it's not quite a launch title for our friends in the States, it will be here in Europe.

Demon's Souls

Rumours had been bubbling for a while now, but it's finally confirmed. A remake of From Software's Demon's Souls is underway, led by Bluepoint Games, and from what players have seen to date, they're in for a treat.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Are you old enough to remember Destruction Derby on the original PlayStation? If so, this will feel a little familiar as up to six players ram into each other in an attempt to be the last car standing – kind of like a vehicular battle royale.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Experience DmC 5 on Sony's latest cutting-edge tech from launch day. What else do you need to know?

DiRT 5

The fan-favourite racer is back, offering a wide range of stunning off-road locations all across the world. With dynamic weather and seasons and an exciting career mode, DiRT 5 looks set to be the most immersive instalment yet. You can start your engine from launch day.

Fortnite

Fortnite: Battle Royale © Epic Games

If you haven't heard of Fortnite yet, you probably shouldn't even be here. This battle royale has been reigning supreme for years now, and is available on pretty much every platform known to man. Not to be outdone, Epic Games has made sure it's available on next-gen, too, and will be free to download from launch day.

Godfall

A "looter-slasher" developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox, action-fantasy RPG Godfall should be out by the end of the year. It was the very first game confirmed for the PS5.

Just Dance 2021

The king of the rhythm game, Just Dance shows no signs of going away just yet. The latest iteration, Just Dance 2021, is a launch title for the PS5 and offers the usual smorgasbord of retro hits and contemporary favourites to get you on your feet and dancin', including Toy Story's You've Got a Friend in Me. Players can strut their stuff with motion controllers or by way of the game's app.

Maneater

Maneater © Deep Silver

An open-world action game with a twist, Maneater is already out on current-gen systems, but will be making a splash for next-gen consoles, too. You play as a shark struggling to grow and survive and exact bloody revenge. Yes, really. And literally.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

While not quite the full sequel fans had hoped for after the announcement opened the PS5 reveal event, the next, bite-sized Spider-Man-flavoured adventure to come out of Insomniac will focus on Miles Morales. You'll also get a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered bundled in, too, which means you can revisit the critically-acclaimed Spidey adventure in next-gen.

Mortal Kombat 11

A direct sequel to 2015's Mortal Kombat, the eleventh instalment of the fan-favourite fighting series is already out, but now you'll get to see those devastating final blows with all the advantages of next-gen tech.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 © 2K

The reveal trailer had players sweating – literally – but the next instalment of 2K's basketball sim NBA 2K21 looks set to improve upon its tried and tested formula.

Observer: System Redux

Horror experts Bloober Team's 2017 sci-fi horror is getting the remaster treatment and is expected to release later this year. It's in development in partnership with Anshar Studios and Bloober Team and is coming to both next-gen consoles.

Planet Coaster Console Edition

Time to go off the rails with Planet Coaster Console Edition. Up until now, it has only been enjoyable for those on PC, but the new console edition - which releases for current- and next-gen at the same time next month - will offer free upgrades for coasterheads moving from PS4 to PS5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy A Big Adventure © Sony Interactive Entertainment

He's back! One of PlayStation's most recognisable mascots, Sackboy is branching out into a new co-operative, 3D platformer developed by Sumo Digital, the team that was behind LittleBigPlanet 3.

The Pathless

An entirely new franchise, The Pathless is an upcoming stealth action-adventure game that's coming to PC and Sony consoles next month. You play as a Hunter who, alongside their trusty eagle, must find a way to lift the mysterious curse plaguing an island.

Watch Dogs: Legion