Craig Breen previews Rally Sweden

The 2022 WRC season kicked off with a Hollywood-like opening that saw Sébastien Loeb clinch victory just one week after racing to second place in the Dakar Rally. While that deservedly grabbed the headlines, a podium finish for Irish driver Craig Breen proved an ideal start to his championship campaign.

Now the second round looms and Breen is hoping to build upon that good start. Ahead of Rally Sweden, we sat down with Craig to discuss what lies ahead.

Is there extra pressure on you for this event because you’re effectively the team leader in this championship?

I’ve tried not to give it too much thought, but honestly I don't think I could have had any more pressure than what I had at Monte Carlo. I think everything that went on before the event, having the accident on the test, waiting for ten years to get there. We’re not at that point this weekend, feeling a bit more relaxed, obviously having gotten the podium there it took a lot of pressure away and honestly I just can’t wait to get going and enjoy the rally.

Craig Breen competeing at Rallye Monte-Carlo © Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking of those ten years, as an Irish driver how hard has it been to break that French and Scandinavian stranglehold on the sport?

It definitely hasn’t been easy, there’s been a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns along the way. There’s been a lot of times where I thought it had slipped away from me, but lo and behold we’re here and on the crest of the wave right so we’ll try and ride it for as long as we can.

Has the result from the first round altered or perhaps more importantly settled your mindset moving forward into this season?

Not so much has changed. Obviously getting the result in Monte Carlo definitely settles the nerves a small bit. I’d pinpointed from the start of this championship and even in negotiations last year that it was a rally that was always going to be difficult for me, I hadn’t done it in a couple of years and it’s a rally that you really need the experience, it’s definitely one of the tougher ones so to start already with a podium and to get us into a good position in the driver’s standing is really important. I just want to try to continue with that rhythm, try to pick up bigger points hauls in the events that we’re comfortable with and have more experience with driving from the last couple of seasons.

In rallies like Monte where I don’t have the experience, I tried to pick up the best that we can manage. Ultimately in Monte Carlo, thanks to a lot of luck it has to be said, we managed to get a lot of good points too. Let’s keep building on that.

Craig Breen studying pace notes at Rallye Monte-Carlo © Red Bull Content Pool

You’ll probably see the fastest rally with the highest average speed. Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford Rally Driver

Moving to this weekend, it looks like it’s going to be a very fast rally indeed, is it the fastest one you’ve ever done?

It’s definitely the fastest rally I’ve done, incredibly fast. Where it’s fast it’s very straight, not so many crests and jumps. I won’t say featureless but it’s very straight and fast, but where it's a bit more technical and narrow, quite choppy and lumpy. Until we get into it nobody really knows for sure obviously here in the recce the maximum was 70km/h in places where we’re going to be passing back at 170- or 180km/h. We don’t really know until we get into the shakedown and then ultimately the rally itself. You’ll probably see the fastest rally with the highest average speed. I think Kris’ record could be broken, and if it’s going to happen it’s going to be this weekend.

Does that mean there might be some very small-time gaps involved?

For sure there are fewer places to make time compared to a traditional gravel rally or a tarmac rally. There’s less corners and ultimately it’s around the corners and the twisty bits that the difference is made so there’s definitely going to be less opportunity to do that. It’s going to be very close I would imagine.

The combination of a relative unknown of Rally Sweden’s new location at Umeå with its high-speed stages and the prospect of this being the first rally in a very long time without either of the Sébs behind the wheel, has all the ingredients for another blockbuster event that’s sure to provide some tantalising plot twists.