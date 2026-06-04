RED BULL AMPOL RACING AND RED BULL DRIFT MINI BOUND FOR MONDELLO

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Ford Mustang Supercar and Red Bull’s new Drift Mini are set for Red Bull Drift Masters, with an unforgettable display of performance planned among a weekend of drift mastery on 13–14 June. Tickets are available now .

The 8-cylinder, 600+ horsepower Supercar, capable of speeds exceeding 300km/h, will take to the drift track alongside the iconic Red Bull Drift Mini ahead of Drift Masters qualifying on Saturday, and ahead of the Drift Masters Top 16 on Sunday.

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Red Bull’s Drift Mini is a modified classic Mini built for drifting, featuring a rear-wheel-drive conversion and turbocharged powertrain. The unique machine became a fan favourite at Red Bull Tokyo Drift and showcases the creativity and engineering behind modern drift culture.

Red Bull Drift Mini © Red Bull Content Pool

Lebanese rally champion and drift veteran Abdo Feghali will share Drift Mini driving duties with Red Bull Athlete Conor Shanahan across the weekend.

Also featured throughout the weekend is Red Bull Drift Pursuit. The 1v1 battle format showcases Irelands emerging drift talent, with the top 4 drivers qualifying as wildcards into Drift Masters on Saturday.

The competition provides a proven pathway for Ireland’s next generation of drift talent and offers Irish drivers the chance to showcase their skills on one of the biggest stages in professional drifting.

The competition follows a 1v1 knockout format, with drivers judged on speed and precision. Only the best will progress.

The top 8 drivers that do not progress through qualifying to Top 32 in Red Bull Drift Masters will compete in Red Bull Drift Pursuit on Sunday for a chance to win additional prizes.