Red Bull and AVA partner again to present MAX COOPER

AVA and Red Bull continue its long-standing partnership to launch an unforgettable electronic audio-visual stream with Max Cooper, against the beautiful background of Carlisle Memorial Church in their hometown, Belfast.

AVA and Red Bull continue its long-standing partnership to launch an unforgettable electronic audio-visual stream with Max Cooper, against the beautiful background of Carlisle Memorial Church in their hometown, Belfast.

AVA and Red Bull continue its long-standing partnership to launch an unforgettable electronic audio-visual stream with Max Cooper, against the beautiful background of Carlisle Memorial Church in their hometown, Belfast.

This homecoming performance for Max Cooper brings a new live A/V show to Belfast, combining the world-class visuals with the distinctive high Victorian, neo-gothic style of the building, creating a truly special audiovisual experience.

This homecoming performance for Max Cooper brings a new live A/V show to Belfast, combining the world-class visuals with the distinctive high Victorian, neo-gothic style of the building, creating a truly special audiovisual experience.

This homecoming performance for Max Cooper brings a new live A/V show to Belfast, combining the world-class visuals with the distinctive high Victorian, neo-gothic style of the building, creating a truly special audiovisual experience.