Red Bull and AVA partner again to present MAX COOPER
© Red Bull
AVA x Red Bull present Max Cooper live from Carlisle church in Belfast on Friday, November 18 at 8 pm.
Published on
AVA and Red Bull continue its long-standing partnership to launch an unforgettable electronic audio-visual stream with Max Cooper, against the beautiful background of Carlisle Memorial Church in their hometown, Belfast.
This homecoming performance for Max Cooper brings a new live A/V show to Belfast, combining the world-class visuals with the distinctive high Victorian, neo-gothic style of the building, creating a truly special audiovisual experience.
This live recording will also be the first electronic performance in the venue, and the last of 2020, marking a special occasion for the city. On the edge of inner-city Belfast, Carlisle Memorial Church was built in 1875 and recently restored in 2015, highlighting Belfast’s impressive architectural legacy.
The live stream will be available to AVA’s online community for free on Friday, November 18 @ 8 pm, available across YouTube, Facebook and www.avafestival.com.
To get the most of the experience, AVA and Red Bull encourage you to link up sound systems and big screens to create the best set up you can!
Sign up here to keep updated.