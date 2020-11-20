UCD graduates to represent Ireland at Red Bull Basement Global Final

Ireland has a new team of student innovators in the international spotlight, as UCD Graduates Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley with their project DemRes have been selected as one of 38 finalist teams in the global Red Bull Basement program for 2020. Red Bull Basement invites tech innovators and student entrepreneurs to innovate on campus today and disrupt the world tomorrow by realising creative ideas to drive future change.

Pictured L-R, Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley © Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley

Worldwide, more than 3,800 student teams from all areas of study applied for the 2020 program by submitting a video explaining their idea. In Ireland, a public vote narrowed the field to five top ideas from students from colleges and universities countrywide. A panel of judges was then tasked with choosing the best idea to represent the nation.

Talking, creating and collaborating © Nuri Yılmazer

DemRes is a sustainable energy solution based on the problem that while technologies such as wind and solar are the key facilitators of the clean energy transition, they suffer with intermittency and a lack of grid scale storage. Making the most of these renewables while they are available is therefore crucial. DemRes aims to make a positive impact towards global climate action by enabling consumers to intelligently schedule their electricity demand over the course of the day via an app, thus reducing electricity consumption and cost and in turn, carbon footprint.

Hailing from Bray, County Wicklow, Ben Ralph commented on the idea;

“With DemRes, we have developed a platform to enable electricity consumers, like us, to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Although people are aware of global warming and eager to change their energy consumption behaviors, we all live busy lives which makes this tricky. DemRes solves this problem by intelligently scheduling household electrical appliances to power up autonomously during times of peak renewables generation, thus reducing our reliance on carbon intensive energy sources such as coal and natural gas all while we carry on with our everyday lives.”

From Clonakilty in West Cork, Tadhg Crowley added;

“The opportunity myself and Ben have been awarded by Red Bull Basement occurs only once in a lifetime. The fact that we get to represent Ireland in a worldwide competition is still surreal. What started in UCD’s James Joyce Library as an idea scratched on a crumpled notepad now has the opportunity to be seen and heard by renowned entrepreneurs and visionaries on a global stage. The development process so far has been challenging, but we are excited to bring this project to fruition and compete in the Global Workshop in December.

The finalist teams across the globe will now have an opportunity to refine their ideas in a Development phase, with access to resources including mentorship programs and a global network of innovators. Besides the young innovators and student entrepreneurs from 36 countries, two wildcard teams are also participating from HONOR and NTT, the Global Partners of Red Bull Basement. Information on all the finalist teams and their next-generation ideas can be found on the program website.

The culmination of the students’ participation will come in December when Ben and Tadhg will join the other finalist teams in the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop. In this virtual experience, they’ll forge business relationships and networking connections with access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders. And they’ll pitch their ideas for social change and disruptive technology to the experts.