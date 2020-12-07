Meet your winners: DemRes comes out on top in Red Bull Basement

Before we meet the selected team, it’s important to acknowledge the incredible calibre put before the judges to consider. We saw ideas and pitches from students around the country looking to solve the problems they saw in their day to day lives. These issues varied from literacy and student mental health to money management and saving the planet. It was clear from each of the entries that these ideas had been thought out and developed from a place of passion, which was heartening to see, but also made the judging that bit harder!

After a lot of thought and deliberation, DemRes came out on top. I spoke to Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley about their project, what winning means and their plans for the future. What we know for sure is that they will go ahead as one of 38 finalists in the Global Red Bull Basement programme, receiving resources and mentorship to take their idea to the next level.

Pictured L-R, Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley © Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley

DemRes is a sustainable energy solution that looks to tackle a very real issue faced by those working in the clean energy space; the wind doesn’t always blow, and the sun doesn’t always shine, so how can we get around that and ensure that we the consumer always have access to energy when we need it? Enter DemRes.

The aim of the product is that it will enable us to schedule our electricity demand across the day via an app, meaning we’re lowering the amount of power we use, which in turn reduces overall electricity consumption, with the added benefit of lower costs and smaller carbon footprints. Everyone’s a winner!

As with many brilliant innovations, the idea came about in an unusual setting for co-founder Ben Ralph, who is currently doing a master's in science, focusing on sustainable energy technology.

“I was actually on a run up the mountains with my uncle and he's into the whole energy side of things. We were both shooting ideas back and forth, and then I stumbled across this one. Tadhg and I both thought it would be something cool to go for,” explained Ben. He continued to breakdown what exactly their vision is.

“We basically had the idea to create and build a demand response app or platform. As you might know, in the electricity grid there are renewable sources and fossil fuel sources, and unfortunately, the renewables are intermittent, so the sun will not always shine and the wind won't always blow. You really want to use those sources in real-time, whenever you have them because you can't store them up at the moment and save them for later on a big scale. So, with this app, you can set up your appliances to autonomously run during times of peak renewables in the grid to make the most of them. And in turn, that will reduce the user's carbon footprint and reduce their electricity bill, because renewables have a lower variable cost because they are cheaper for power generators to produce.”

It makes total sense. And both Ben and his co-founder Tadhg Crowley have a vision for enticing younger consumers to get involved.

“We see DemRes as being kind of like Strava, which you may know is the running app. We hope to gamify it in a way to make it more accessible to University students. So, we see it as being a competition between your peers and your family to reduce your carbon footprint as much as possible and reach sustainable targets. And that's not necessarily just from running appliances at certain times, but more just establishing some general habits.”

Tadhg gave some insight as to how the pair came to work together on this idea.

“Ben and I met on our first day of college at a peer mentor group. We went to an Intel Open Day during our second year in college and we started talking about ways we could make an impact in the world and we made a pact that we would try and build a company together at some point in our lives. Then, during the summer, we ended up having a load of spare time with COVID. We weren’t travelling or anything like that obviously, so we started a Google Doc for our ideas.”

The pair went over and back with different ideas and Ben then shared his idea from up in the mountains with Tadhg, and he was sold.

“We were just kind of talking about it and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a really cool concept’. I bought into straight away. You know it's a no brainer really. We're wasting renewable electricity and you then have conventional electricity, such as fossil fuel, coal burning and gas turbines, if we have to use more fossil fuels when there are renewables on the grid it's just adding to the emissions. We really should try and make most of the renewables when it’s there. It’s definitely not something we should be wasting.”

With a clear vision in their minds as to how the business can grow, being selected as the winners of Red Bull Basement Ireland and going ahead to the global competition will really stand to the duo.

“To be honest, we weren’t expecting to come out on top like this in the competition. We knew the idea was good, we both love the idea, but there was such strong competition in Ireland, so it’s great that the judges saw the value in it,” says Ben.