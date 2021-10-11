Why Red Bull Basement could change your world, according to two finalists

When engineering students Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley came up with a potentially world-changing idea, it wasn't any ordinary lightbulb moment. In fact, should the scale of their plan one day come to fruition they'll be illuminating lightbulbs by the million...

The Dublin-based uni classmates wanted to create an electrical planner to stop the waste of clean energy. They struck upon DemRes (an amalgamation of Demand-Response): "With this app, you can set up your appliances to autonomously run during times of peak renewables in the grid to make the most of them," says Ben. "And in turn, that will reduce the user's carbon footprint and reduce their electricity bill."

DemRes helps schedule electricity demand across the day via an app © DemRes

It proved to be the perfect idea for Red Bull Basement : a competition welcoming the most impactful ideas from student teams worldwide. And after fending off strong competition domestically, Ben and Tadhg were picked to represent Ireland at the 2020 Red Bull Basement Global Workshop, which took place virtually (owing to the COVID pandemic) and was eventually won by the UK's innovative Lava Aqua X for an water-saving clothes-washing machine.

Ben and Tadhg, who would finish in the top 10 teams from a worldwide total of 3,800 entries, credit their time at the event and subsequent opportunities as "an experience you can’t get unless you do it".

Pictured L-R, Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley © Ben Ralph and Tadhg Crowley

But don't worry, entries are still open for Red Bull Basement 2021 if there's a big idea that you want to share. To enter, send in a one-minute video outlining your idea. A panel of local judges (whose criteria includes feasibility, impact, creativity and community-made shout-outs) will choose one idea as the finalist to represent each country at the Global Final. Entries must be submitted by 24 October 2021.

And to help you find your own eureka moment, below, Ben and Tadgh discuss how they got to the Global Workshop and why they recommend you give it a go...

What did being a Red Bull Basement finalist do for you?

Tadhg: We got the opportunity to speak to people that we never would have gotten access to without this competition, bouncing ideas off people like Dr Colin Keogh from UCD [University College Dublin], who was on the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list, and senior people at a huge tech company like NTT. There’s only so much two guys like us can research, you really need expert opinion to help take your idea to the next level. It was amazing.

Ben: Red Bull actually put loads of workshops on, which was cool, including one with a woman from Huawei who developed apps for the company. She actually discussed white-labelling apps with us.

Tadhg: That’s where you white-label the technology itself into an app and then sell that to companies, instead of developing a whole company from scratch, which is something we’ve considered as we're still very young. We all want to be the next Mark Zuckerberg but studies have shown that most successful entrepreneurs start their companies in their early thirties.

To have a startup supported by Red Bull and to have worked with amazing brands like Huwaii, sets you up amazingly well Tadhg Crowley, student and tech entrepreneur

What were the most original ideas you saw at the finals?

Tadhg: The team behind Culture Capture were brilliant, coming up with a smart way to try and limit the extinction of cultures. Everything’s becoming so modernised, so westernised, that they wanted to create an app that keeps info on there to keep cultures alive. The pair of them were from Kenya and tapped into their own experience of what languages and traditions they felt were becoming out of touch. They won a Community Award for it too. Those guys were such good craic, so intelligent, and their idea was amazing.

Ben: ROBOCEAN was really impressive as well. The pair behind that idea were engineers like us. They wanted to get robots to plant algae in shallow waters as it’s a great carbon capture source. They did the math and worked out that with enough planting they could make a real impact. The idea was so strong they entered Basement through a wildcard backed by NTT.

Kenya's Culture Capture team win the Red Bull Basement 2020 Community Award © Eric Kariuki/Red Bull Content Pool

Was there a good camaraderie between teams at Red Bull Basement's Global Finals?

Ben: It was really good, yeah. The Red Bull guys put together a virtual world for us, so Tadhg and I would be there and we’d have our little characters on this virtual map where you could bump into anyone and start chatting to them. There were even movie nights, which we didn’t manage to catch but we made a good few friends along the way. We were both really impressed.

Tadhg: When you factor in that it was a global pandemic and a tough time for so many, the organisers couldn’t have done it better. It was fluid, you could go into other rooms with people in there on their webcams and automatically connect. It was the best event you could get in that situation.

What tips can you give for people making video entries?

Ben: I made our film on iMovie and spent two evenings working on it with my iPad. There are plenty of websites where you can download royalty free images and videos that can help to convey your idea. The hardest part is getting all of your idea into 60 seconds, tightening your script to make it work.

Tadhg: Ben did a professional looking job and spent a bit of time on it, but as long as your idea is good and you are able to put it across with passion, and it's easily understood, don’t worry about the video looking fancy. It helps of course but not everyone has time to spend on video editing, and they shouldn’t be deterred from applying.

A stage for Austria's Red Bull Basement 2020 event © Alexander Schwarz / Red Bull Content Pool

Any advice on nailing an idea?

Tadhg: With a lot of the best Basement ideas we saw in Ireland last year, many them were quite similar, making it more difficult for the judges to pick one of them, so that’s something to watch out for. Try and think a bit differently. Keep notes as well. We had a Google Notes doc we both put our thoughts into and eventually landed on our idea and developed it some more. We had already been studying energy systems concepts and had been working on modules that were talking about grid response, so it all came together nicely.

The hardest part of making a film is getting all of your idea into 60 seconds, tightening your script to make it work Ben Ralph, co-founder Dem-Res

What have you both been up to since the Red Bull Basement Global Final?

Ben: We’ve been studying. We’re currently doing our Masters’ in energy related fields, and as part of that we’ve been doing internships and trying to fit DemRes stuff in between that. My internship is with a Dublin-based company that deals with wind and solar farms.

Tadhg: Yeah, for my internship I worked with an energy consultancy and learnt a lot about simulations and how to run them. I’m now back working on my thesis which is about energy flexibility and demand-response stuff, so a lot of the same topics we’ve been working on with DemRes.

Finalists at Red Bull Basement often attend special workshops © Tyrone Bradley

What’s the reaction been to DemRes when you've gone out into industry?

Ben: It’s been savage, absolutely amazing, everyone in work was asking me about DemRes. Even our course professors are always quizzing us about it. I even had a friend who was carrying out a sustainability study for an entirely different course to mine and he came up asking me questions about DemRes, it was funny.

With climate change increasingly in the headlines and energy bills soaring, does it feel as though the need for DemRes is only getting stronger?

Ben: Exactly. During my internship yesterday I was doing work on the current pricing for wind farms — the costs have shot up purely because the supply of wind isn’t there and the demand is so high, but if you had some kind of demand-response mechanism like DemRes, a kind of battery storage system, it would level all that out, providing cheaper electricity for consumers. It will also be more reliable for the grid so there will be less outages. People often say, ‘Saving the world is very noble and grand of you but why would anyone want to get involved?' But with electricity prices soaring so much it’s becoming more economically viable to do something like it.

Tadhg Crowley (left) and Ben Ralph (right) are the founders of DemRes © DemRes

Do you hope the experience of working with brands like Huawei will open up more doors for you?

Tadhg: You’re 100 percent right. Just the presence of these brands on our website confirms reliability of what we're doing. It makes people think 'If these massive global companies are interested in them then we should be too'. It solidifies our name and our brand. To have a startup that was supported by Red Bull and to have worked with amazing people like NTT, with Huwaii, it sets you up amazingly for meetings and gives you a real base. Or even if you want to go and pursue something else you have a track record.

Finally, why would you guys encourage others to sign up to Red Bull Basement?

Ben: It's the whole experience. We got to meet loads of cool people and put our idea out there, while also putting our academic skills into practice in the real world for the first time. Our friends would also see DemRes/Red Bull ads on Instagram or tell us ‘We’ve seen you in this or that newspaper'. It's a real buzz and I would recommend it to anyone in a heartbeat. Even in job interviews you can say how you have a start-up backed by Red Bull.

Tadhg: Last year, I had a rough semester with five final exams around the same time as the Red Bull Basement Global Finals. My last exam was on the Friday, and after the exam hall I jumped in a taxi to go and record a pitch for Red Bull, so it was stressful but I wouldn’t have not done it for the world. Just to be able to bounce ideas with amazing people from people across the planet, that’s an experience you can’t get unless you do it.