The world's biggest valorant tournament for university students is now open
© Red Bull
Red Bull Campus Clutch invites students from all across Ireland to represent their campus and battle for supremacy, competing in new esports phenomenon, VALORANT
Published on
Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world’s biggest global VALORANT tournament for university students is officially open for entries with Irish qualifiers taking place on 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th of March. The competition challenges student gamers of all levels across Ireland to prove their skills, teaming up to compete on the world stage. To enter the exciting global event, students must rally up their team of five and register to compete across three phases: The Qualifiers, National Finals and World Final.
A level playing field, Red Bull Campus Clutch is open to all students over 18 who are enrolled in universities across Ireland. Teams of five can now sign up to compete at RedBull.ie/CampusClutch
Successful teams will advance to the National Finals in May where the best student VALORANT team in the country will advance to the World Final which takes place from 18th to 20th June, where only the very best will face off to take home the ultimate glory.
The stakes are high as national finalists will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to compete on a global stage, and battle the best student VALORANT players in the world, and on top of that win a cutting-edge gaming hub for their university. At the World Final, teams will face off for €20,000, and an exclusive chance to see the biggest stars in VALORANT compete at the VALORANT Masters, the official stage of the Champions Tour esports structure.
As one of the fastest growing, talked about, and most watched games of 2020, VALORANT broke the “single-day hours watched record in a single game category” with 34 million hours, according to Twitch.
Red Bull Campus Clutch offers a level playing field and a starting point for any up-and-coming VALORANT teams to be recognized on an international circuit. Teams from more than 50 countries will have the opportunity to compete against players from all over the world, hone their skills, and understand what it takes to compete professionally.
The Irish Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifiers take place online from Thursday, 4th of March, click here to register.