© INPHO
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Returns To Ireland This September
Downpatrick Head in Mayo will host the event on September 12 2021
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series - Downpatrick Head Trailer
Ireland will return to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in 2021. Surrounded by a rugged coastal landscape, towering cliffs and staggering views of the Atlantic Ocean, Downpatrick Head on Ireland’s West Coast will play host to the world’s elite cliff divers for the fifth Irish edition of the event.
Red Bull Cliff Diving Sunday Finals
After three stops at Inis Mór, and a 2019 showing in Dún Laoighre in front of 150,000 spectators, the series heads to the West again where the Atlantic waters will once again test these talented athletes to their limits. A location steeped in Irish folklore and ancient history, the world’s top cliff divers will be written into modern history as the first to leap, twist and somersault from breathtaking heights of up to 27m and at speeds in excess of 85km/h, with no protection but for their concentration, skill and physical control, before meeting the wild Atlantic below.
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Ireland Highlights
Since 2009 the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has provided a platform for aesthetic freefalls and dives of ever-growing complexity, spotlighting the sport’s finest athletes as well as the most promising breakthrough talents. The 2021 calendar will feature six stops from June to October, kicking off in France. This year, all eyes will be on reigning champions Gary Hunt (UK) and Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) as they battle against their relative fields of 12 male and 12 female athletes for the coveted King Kahekili Trophy in the 12th edition of the series.
Further details on spectator attendance, live broadcast and participating divers will be announced in due course.
For more information about the event, head to RedBullCliffDiving.com