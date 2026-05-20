Start your engines: Red Bull Drift Pursuit roars back to life on June 13, 2026.

Now in its third year, after unforgettable editions in Limerick 2024 and Spike Island 2025 , this iconic amateur drift competition will hit the hallowed tarmac of Mondello Park, serving as the curtain-raiser for the Drift Masters weekend ( get your tickets for both events here ).

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Drift Pursuit turns driving into an art form. It’s 1vs1, leader vs chaser, a test of speed, precision, control and courage that, for one weekend at least, gives local drivers the chance to become legends. That's because this unique event showcases some of Ireland’s next-generation talent in knockout battles of pure adrenaline. The top four drivers will earn a coveted qualifying spot in Drift Masters.

Red Bull Drift Pursuit is one of the best new events in motorsport © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

It's also going to be a starry affair, with Irish drifting heavyweight Conor Shanahan set to take to the tarmac for Red Bull Drift Pursuit. The Irishman will also be looking to reinforce his title defence on home soil over the same weekend.

To steer you in the right direction, here’s everything you need to know about the event in 2026...

01 What is Red Bull Drift Pursuit?

One car leads, the other hunts. As tyres smoke, two drivers throw their cars sideways in close proximity, threading through technical transitions and designated “kill zones” built to separate the great from the good.

A team of judges will assess who performs the best in four categories: line, angle, style, proximity. More on that below.

In 2025, Red Bull Drift Pursuit took place at Ireland's answer to Alcatraz © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

If Red Bull Drift Pursuit were an actor, it would surely be Tom Cruise. It’s the thunderous engine roar of Days of Thunder. It’s the smoke-filled aerial dogfights of Top Gun. It’s the mind-bending mechanics and perfect synchronisation of a Mission: Impossible stunt. And it’s far from easy — because for those who take the wheel, this is seriously risky business.

02 How does the chase element work?

1 min Shanahan vs Shanahan - Red Bull Drift Pursuit

The lead driver’s mission is to lay down the perfect line — hitting every clipping point with extreme precision and flair, all while managing speed across a uniquely demanding course. The chase driver must hunt them down, shadowing every move with surgical accuracy and closing the gap in spectacular, risk-and-reward fashion.

Just look at the concrete jungle in the matchup between Conor and Jack Shanahan in the video above – the tiniest of errors and it would be game over for either driver.

03 What do the judges look for?

Red Bull Drift Pursuit judges score entrants based on four key pillars:

Line – Drivers must follow a precise path through the course, clipping designated zones and maintaining flow through transitions at high speed. Drift too wide or make another error and they lose points.

Angle – In layman’s terms, the angle is how much the car is rotated sideways in contrast to the direction it's moving. It's the trademark look of the entire sport. Judges reward big, committed rotation by drivers who still maintain control and momentum. Too little an angle and it looks cautious; too much and speed will be reduced.

Style – This a driver’s chance to put a unique stamp on the competition, showcasing confidence and their own signature style.

Proximity – Chase drivers are judged on how closely they can keep up with the lead car without touching it, operating at speeds and vicinity that other motorsport drivers would balk at.

Red Bull Drift Pursuit competitors must tackle a concrete jungle © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Why is Red Bull Drift Pursuit so important for new talent?

Giving underdogs their shot, Red Bull Drift Pursuit is a launchpad for local talent to make the move from grassroots drifting to the global Drift Masters European Championship stage. The format sees Ireland’s top up-and-coming talent facing off in knockout battles of speed, precision and control, and the top four qualifiers will advance straight into qualification for Drift Masters and the opportunity of a lifetime.

05 The Legacy of Spike Island

1 min Red Bull Drift Pursuit 2025 - Spike Island

It would frankly be impossible to talk about Red Bull Drift Pursuit without rewinding to 2025 on Spike Island, when 1,500 fans ferried out to the historic island prison to watch elite drifters tear around the Alcatraz of Ireland.

Sport fans around Cork might also have seen the Jailbreak Triathlon , which circles the same waters and returns in mid June 2026. But for Red Bull Drift Pursuit 2025, nobody needed a wetsuit to get their adrenaline fix as the journey across the water was all part of the adventure.

No prisoners were taken by drivers at Red Bull Drift Pursuit 2025 © Drift-Pursuit-2025

As it was last year, a packed crowd who made the trip witnessed a feast of drifting action as Alan Hynes of Buttevant claimed victory in the Red Bull Drift Pursuit competition against 15 rivals on a specially crafted course.

Attendees were also treated to demo runs from international heavyweights, including brothers Conor and Jack Shanahan, who put their Toyota GT86s to work in spectacular style. Conor, a Drift Masters European Championship icon, led the charge and had the crowd in a frenzy.

Quotation Ireland is a massive part of drifting at grassroots and at the top level, and it can only get bigger. Conor Shanahan

The course may have shifted to Mondello Park for 2026 , but you can still expect these drivers to take no prisoners.

06 What to look forward to at Red Bull Drift Pursuit in 2026?

Difficulty: Technical and tricky, Red Bull Drift Pursuit’s specially-built course can test the very best, giving no quarter through the infamous concrete jungle. And with every new location comes another chance for the minds behind the event to design an even more fearsome course. And you bet the team will have conjured up something extra special in 2026, well worthy of the prestigious Mondello park surroundings.

Judges score entrants on line, angle, style and proximity © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

Irish Flair: Given the high stakes and serious business of Drift Masters as a whole , this curtain-raiser acts as a release valve for everyone on site. Red Bull Drift Pursuit is a chance to build camaraderie with Irish drivers, reconnect with the grassroots of the sport, and rediscover the fun of it all.

For fans, there’s always an extra layer of unpredictability when homegrown stars hit the track for demonstrations. As smoke billows and engines howl, Irish humour is never far behind.

The stars: In 2026, Red Bull athlete and Ireland’s own Conor Shanahan is set to return to the event, giving amateur drivers the chance to rub shoulders — and trade tyremarks — with a homegrown champion. Even a demo run by someone of his standing can be a great opportunity for upcoming drivers to share track space with one of the very best on the planet.

For Irish drifting fans, meanwhile, having one of the sport’s elite to call their own will always be a special feeling, and having a race weekend on home soil that brings the entire community together is the cherry on the cake. Reigning Drift Masters champion Conor will be looking to reinforce his title defence at Mondello on home soil.

Nothing beats seeing these drifting machines in person © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

The cars: A drift car is built different. Underneath the bruised bodywork of these chariots is a shell like no other, usually complete with a roll cage, race suspension, and, of course, turbocharged six cylinders or thumping V8s capable of pushing well beyond 800 horsepower. Getting a glimpse of these beasts closeup is something else.

In stark contrast to the weighty rulebooks handed to F1 teams, or pit crews in any other motorsport for that matter, there’s an awful lot of freedom when assembling a car for drifting events. Modifications are often the norm, be it wholesale engine swaps using completely different vehicles or converting front-wheel-drive cars into rear-wheel drive setups. Garage creativity is the lifeblood of the sport.

The competition was hotting up in Limerick in 2024 © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

Mentality that can't be tamed: Red Bull Drift Pursuit drivers will always push the envelope. It’s just in their nature. Of course, they need to strike a balance between performance and safety, ensuring they comply with car requirements which include roll cages, tire specs, helmets, five-point harnesses and fire extinguisher systems as standard – but this is a breed of driver born to find an edge.

Drivers have zero room for error when grazing concrete barriers with these vehicles, and they operate with such speed and force that it's impossible not to admire their mentality in the flesh.

07 The Legacy & The Drift Masters Connection

Motorsport legends aren’t forged overnight. It takes years of sacrifice, seat time and relentless practice to develop the kind of skillset that gets a driver noticed — let alone invited to battle with the elite in front of thousands of fans. In that journey, exposure is everything.

Return of the king. Conor Shanahan is coming back to Red Bull Drift Pursuit © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

Conor is living proof of that. He cut his teeth in Red Bull drifting events, including Red Bull Car Park Drift, lighting up Belfast’s Titanic Quarter in 2021 at just 17 years old, when he treated onlookers to an early glimpse of his talent in a Red Bull wrapped Toyota GT86.

That sort of pathway is exactly what makes Red Bull Drift Pursuit so unique. From the initial 32 entrants, the four standout drivers automatically earn qualifying berths for Red Bull Drift Masters, putting a place in the sport’s premier competition within reach.

With Mondello Park as the spiritual home of Drift Masters in Ireland, there’s simply no better stage for the next wave of talent to show the world what it’s missing.

08 FAQs

Where will Red Bull Drift Pursuit be held?

The event will be held on 13 June at Mondello Park, close to Naas, County Kildare. It will form part of the overall race weekend for Red Bull Drift Masters.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for Red Bull Drift Masters Ireland - which includes access to Red Bull Drift Pursuit - are on sale now via the Drift Masters website .

Is this event suitable for children?

Red Bull Drift Pursuit is suitable for all age groups. Children of all ages will require a standard seating or standing ticket

The winning Red Bull Drift Pursuit drivers at Spike Island in 2025 © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

What is the competition structure?

Red Bull Drift Pursuit will see 32 drifters battle it out in a leader vs chaser format across a custom-built obstacle course. As with all standard Drift competitions, there will be a podium for the winners, and the four best will earn themselves qualification spots for Drift Masters – and that’s where underdog stories are written.

Where can I learn more about Red Bull Drift Masters?

That's easy: For more info about Red Bull Drift Masters, click here , and for the ultimate guide to drifting sideways, click here .