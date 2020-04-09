Get ready to duel with the launch of Red Bull Solo Q
Red Bull Solo Q will soon be open for business, giving 1v1 League of Legends competitors a global stage to battle it out. Here's all you need to know.
League of Legends is synonymous with teamwork. Victories at Worlds just don’t happen if you’re an individualist and every championship is won by a ruthlessly efficient team, made up of equally gifted players working with expertly considered tactics. However, now we’ve got the magnanimity of pro LoL out of the way, for many players, their own mechanical skill is worth showing off and Red Bull Solo Q gives them a chance to do just that.
Last year's 1v1 League of Legends tournament, then known as Red Bull Player One, saw 25,000 players register from 29 countries, all battling it out to be named the most skilled solo artist. Tristan 'Jumong' Cote-Lalumiere eventually came out on top, with Ireland's Mateusz Kowalczyk ‘Pr0t0type’ finishing third overall.
This year, the battle for supremacy kicks-off once again with Red Bull Solo Q, a worldwide online tournament in which Jumong will return to defend his title and players from around the globe will compete over 35 national tournaments, international online qualifiers and new tournament stages. But first, how exactly does a team game translate to a 1v1 duel?
To come out on top in a Red Bull Solo Q duel, players must strike 'First blood!', taking down their opponent's tower or reaching a 100 minion score. Then, winners of the national tournaments will proceed to the regional finals, or directly to the world finals. Red Bull Solo Q offers a truly accessible esports experience, with additional international online qualifiers, as well as a last chance qualifier to be hosted, offering the best duellists yet more chances to compete.
With thousands of players looking to part Jumong from his crown, the tournament offers both up-and-coming players, as well as those who just eluded greatness, the opportunity to grab the attention of the pro scene. Not only that, but thanks to the recent partnership with Riot Games, the winner of Red Bull Solo Q will live the 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event experience, as well as getting the chance to take part in one of the most anticipated esports events while playing among the world's very best League of Legends competitors.
Returning to this year's event is LoL luminary, Sjokz, who's reprising her role as global brand ambassador. Having appeared live on stage for the 2019 national finals in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, and even casting some games, Sjokz will be involved with both the European regional finals this year, as well as the World Final.
You can expect to see many other familiar faces from the global LoL scene, too, when the first online qualifiers start in the next few weeks. We can't wait to see who comes away with the bragging rights as the very best go toe-to-toe at Red Bull Solo Q.