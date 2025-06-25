The fitness secrets behind Rhys McClenaghan’s superhuman feats

Ever since he began doing handstands around his living room as a child, Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan has wanted to feel like a real-life Spider-Man.

“That was exactly what drove me – feeling superhuman, feeling like I can move my body in ways that nobody else can," says the Paris 2024 Pommel Horse Champion. "It really inspired me in gymnastics."

Rhys McClenaghan © Tommy Dickson

And, on the way to winning TV’s Dancing with the Stars in 2025, Rhys finally got his wish, performing a dance number while dressed as the famous web-slinger on stage.

However, if there are any senses tingling right now then they surely belong to his inner gymnast. As a new season approaches, the Newtonards man has history in his sights with a possible third World Title on the pommel horse, and is already hard at work in the gym alongside long-time coach Luke Carson.

In Rhys’s rulebook, there are zero excuses when it comes to training – you either want it or you don’t . But how does he stay in such incredible shape? What are the best workouts for the pommel horse? And, more importantly, how can these tips be incorporated into your own routine?

Here, Rhys provides some of the tips and tricks that help to keep him at the top of his game...

01 He trained full-time for pommel alongside those Dancing With The Stars commitments

"There wasn't any time that I was sore or felt my fitness was down [while dance training]. More than anything, it consumes so much time. We were practicing for about seven hours per day in the dance studio and then I'd be training [for pommel] on top of that as well, with half hour of food between. I’d eat and then drive to my gym to train for four or five hours in the evening. I can describe it as a threshold test of my being. I was completely maxed out and didn't have a minute to spare in the day. I learned lots of different strategies on how to maintain it and how to cope with it."

02 Sacrifice has been a small price to pay for greatness

"When I moved to Dublin [to train for the 2020 Olympics] it was my first time away from home properly. It was just myself, Luke, and the gym, so there wasn't a place where I could make friends or socialise. I was just going to the gym, coming back, eating food, going to sleep and repeating that. It was a difficult time but looking back it’s where my gymnastics really improved. I became one of the best in the world in that timeframe. I lost relationships, friendships, because of the distance. Sacrifices were made for sure but thankfully they paid off."

03 The challenge to be a better gymnast is a never-ending quest

"[The motivation] differs each day. There are days that you don't want to go, your body's sore, you maybe have a headache or you're sick and you have to almost drag yourself into the gym. But for the most part it is just the enjoyment of gymnastics, getting better, seeing improvements, ultimately enjoying a better score at each of the events I'm training for. That's what keeps me coming back. Since winning at the Olympics, I've been thinking of what actually got me to this point, and I feel a large part of that is enjoying what I do, enjoying my career."

Rhys first got into gymnastics to feel superhuman © Tommy Dickson

04 Upper body is everything on the pommel horse

“To succeed on the pommel horse you need to make your core very strong. That’s about maintaining a really tight, strong shape because any break in the hips on each of the circles when you're going around means a deduction. It also throws off your momentum. If you ever watch a gymnastics competition and you're seeing breaks in the hips and a little bit too much movement in the body, then it's often going wrong or it's bad technique, so they're going to have a worse outcome. Then there's a lot of strain that goes through the wrists, the elbows, the shoulders, so making them as strong as possible is a very important aspect of the event, there's a lot of technique. Pommel is also an event that doesn't stop, it's continuous movement, which means you've got to use that momentum in the most efficient way possible. And again, if you see any kind of strength being used, something's gone wrong, because it's not a smooth motion.”

“My go-to exercise every day, even on a day off, is lying on the floor and going into a dish position, holding that and doing different kinds of sit-up exercises in between. I would do a sit-up where I'm touching my toes 10 times, then I'd hold the position for five seconds and then move onto the next one, with crunches or twists with the legs, or kicking the legs. I’ll hold myself in the dish position during this time as you really feel that burn. You feel like you're engaging everything at once while keeping a tight shape. That’s what really helps me.”

I was just going to the gym. I lost relationships, but I became one of the best in the world in that timeframe Rhys McClenaghan

05 A hidden gem exercise? A special press-up using mostly his wrists

"So, this is an interesting one. I'm curious if people can test this out themselves, but if you go into a press-up position, try and lift your wrists up onto your fingers. Start out slowly with this one by using your knees for an easier press up, because it'll ensure there's less weight less on your wrists. If you get better at that, then you can get into a proper front support position and start raising up like that. And this move engages all of your forearm muscles around your wrists to then push your entire weight up, which, as you can imagine, is also very beneficial on palm lift work."

Rhys McClenaghan is on the fast-track to GOAT status © Tommy Dickson / Red Bull Content Pool

06 Rhys likes to film himself in training and watch it back for analysis

“The main thing for me is just watching gymnastics videos flat out because it’s surprising how much you do adapt your gymnastics that way. One important aspect is filming every attempt that I do on the pommel horse, every routine, and watching that back on repeat. That's important because it does keep your mind sharp as you bring it into the next session. But in terms of really advanced technologies, it's just important to stay focused on what gymnastics actually is. And you can break it down into the smallest of adjustments but ultimately the goal is to get a better score. I haven't found too much of a place for [more tech] but I'm always open to it, that's for sure.”

07 Callisthenics can help him train in hotel rooms

“I mean, those core exercises, the wrist exercises, those are all just done on the floor. That’s the beauty of them. Which is why I do them on my day off. If I have 10 minutes to spare and it’s possible on the living room floor, I'll do it. These types of exercises are especially good for traveling. The first thing that tightens up with me on planes or sitting down for a long time is my back. And as soon as you start working that core, it loosens up your back, moves your spine a little bit, it gives you that freedom. In hotel rooms I’m doing a lot of handstands, a lot of calisthenics, it’s all gymnastics. Obviously, I still need a pommel horse to train properly, but I can do a lot without any equipment. That's the beauty of gymnastics.”

My go-to exercise every day is lying on the floor and going into a dish position for situps Rhys McClenaghan

08 How he fuels is everything

“The really important meals are obviously breakfast, lunch and dinner – they can't be missed or substituted in any way. I structure my day around eating times and then the training can work around that. It’s something I focus on without being obsessed about. If I started to count the amount of calories I was taking in, then I feel like I would get fixated on it, and I don't think that's a healthy thing to happen. My focus goes on having enough intake for energy in my training sessions and enough for recovery. Snacking is important, keeping my stomach full beforehand and also throughout that second session. Yep, in the second part of my training session I mostly do conditioning and strength. Typically I'd have a Red Bull in my hands throughout that entire session, as it really helps me out, especially because it's later in the day when you start to crash. I'm always wanting that boost of energy."