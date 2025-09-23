Why Red Bull 360 could change how we experience live sets

Irish producer and DJ SHEE has reimagined his music for spatial sound, with help from Björk’s front-of-house engineer John Gale.

SHEE and John Gale © Szymon Lazewski

Everyone remembers their early, formative musical experiences. Whether it’s the first time you heard an unforgettable voice or when you finally got to see the band that soundtracked your adolescence in the flesh, these moments stay with you for a long time and often change how you experience music forever.

To do my own music 100% of the way through is very new to me. My favorite times when I was DJing was when I was playing my own music and people were responding to it. So, I really want to emphasise my big tunes like ‘Close My Eyes’ that have big moments in this Red Bull 360 experience SHEE

For Kerry producer and DJ SHEE, that moment came at Dimensions Festival during a back to back featuring Ben UFO, Pangaea and Pearson Sound.

“It was just the most mind-blowing experience ever. It always stands out because it was just something that I'd never experienced before. I've been to unbelievable gigs since as well. But if I have to choose one, I always say that one”, he explains enthusiastically on a call from his home in London.

The set was a faultless performance that blended unconventional song choices, seamless mixing and a pacing that made it feel more like a journey than a series of tracks. Unsurprisingly, it completely transformed what SHEE thought was possible as a DJ and producer and has quietly informed a revelatory 24 months for him. In that time, he’s brought his energetic brand of house to huge crowds at Electric Picnic, taken the roof off at the Mixmag Lab at All Together Now and even toured across the UK and Europe in support of Mercury Prize nominated artist Barry Can’t Swim.

Now, SHEE’s poised to become the kind of DJ who creates those formative moments for others and next month’s ‘Red Bull 360’ feels like the perfect next step. Taking place for one night only on Saturday 25th October in The Complex, Red Bull 360 is a first of its kind immersive audio experience open to the general public. On the night, speakers will surround the room as SHEE performs a set made up entirely of his own music, some of which has been reimagined using a spatial audio system that maps specific parts of songs to different areas of the room and are synced with visuals.

For instance, what might normally feel like a great drop in a set becomes a fully realised immersive experience. Synths could breeze past you or drums could propel you closer to the front as part of an event that invites you to really step inside the music.

There's gonna be moments in the set where you're gonna have different elements of each track around the room. You're gonna be able to hear vocals coming from left and right, you're going to hear every kind of element from different angles - it's super cool I absolutely promise you that SHEE

John Gale has been SHEE’s co-pilot for the project and helped him bring the experience to life. Prior to Red Bull 360, his intro into D&B Soundscape , the software used to create these 360 experiences, came as front of house engineer for the legendary artist Björk - making him the perfect collaborator for SHEE.

“So we [Björk and I] did a project called ‘Cornucopia’ that was started off as a residency in New York in about 2018. That was my first time using D&B soundscape because she wanted to expand her kind of stage show into big theatrical productions”, he explains.

John Gale © Szymon Lazewski

For John, these 360 environments can’t truly be understood until they are experienced but for the uninitiated there are some loose touch points in everyday life.

“If you've been to the cinema and you've heard a film in surround sound, or now Dolby Atmos - It's kind of like that approach to live sound”, he explains. “But we can now take the objects of a stereo mix and we can expand it out into 64 or 120 objects and then move them around a room and completely immerse the audience in that kind of environment. So it just opens up the options for us to place an audience in the middle of an experience.”

Selecting the right songs, moments and developing the set as a whole is challenging but SHEE says John continued to encourage him to push the boundaries of what was possible.

“John is brilliant. We get along so well with such similar interests in this project and what we wanted to do with it. I think what he brings and how he's able to incorporate my stems into this 360 sound - there's absolutely no limitations really with it.”

Building a set for this kind of system isn’t as simple as plugging in a USB. SHEE and John have spent 12-hour days in the studio, deciding which tracks to use, what moments to emphasise and how to translate stems into a spatial format. For SHEE, the collaboration has been game-changing. “You know there was never a point where I suggested something and he was like, ‘oh, we can't do that’. It's been brilliant, we’ve just been bouncing off each other the whole time”, SHEE says.

SHEE and John Gale in-studio © Szymon Lazewski

Ahead of the show, SHEE dug through old, unreleased music that’s scattered across numerous old laptops and hard drives to build the set for Red Bull 360. This isn’t a regular performance, so it means he’s been listening to his music with a different intent as he tries to expand the momentary instances of magic in the songs. It’s a totally uncharted territory for SHEE, but one he’s thriving in.

“To do my own music 100% of the way through is very new to me. My favorite times when I was DJing was when I was playing my own music and people were responding to it. So, I really want to emphasise my big tunes like ‘Close My Eyes’ that have big moments in this Red Bull 360 experience”.

“I want to transform them so that people are gonna be like, ‘wow, I know this tune, but I've never heard it like this before’.”

And sure, this is a new challenge but he’s taken notes from his contemporaries that have played on the biggest stages.

“Being on tour with Barry Can't Swim and seeing his set, I learned so much from how he structured it. So I think that's probably the experience that I have that I brought into this.”

Still, SHEE’s approach to building his set for Red Bull 360 remains largely intuitive. And as it’ll be the first time the audience will have experienced something like this, he knows there’s no telling exactly how they’ll react.

“I want people to dance and to really go at it but like, at the same time it's good to probably have a mixture of both.”

While his process has come with uncertainty, Red Bull 360 is pushing the envelope for artists everywhere and providing the platform for SHEE to expand into the live arena. “ It's a nerve wracking process because I've never done 100% my own stuff. But going forward, I want to start doing more of a live set myself. So this is like a first kind of stepping stone into that”.

“And on the night, I want people to hear my music in almost a different way to when they see me DJ.”