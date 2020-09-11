6 incredible time-lapse videos begging to be seen

Want to explore vast amounts of the incredible scenery of Norway, Austria or Namibia, all in less than a minute? Check out the incredible time-lapses below, for which the photographers and filmmakers featured have put painstaking hours of work into researching, traveling, hiking, camping, shooting, and editing – all to make these six must-share videos.

1. Spend the night in Namibia

Namibia at night

Photographer Marsel van Oosten has the world's most extensive library of night images in Namibia from over a decade visiting the country. Looking for a new challenge, he wanted to put together a time-lapse of his favorite locations. Shot over two years, the video above contains 30 still images per second and over the two-year process, van Oosten took 16,000 photos.

The toughest shot? The 'mist' shot in Deadvlei around thirty seconds in. Says video editor Daniella Sibbing: "Mist in Deadvlei only occurs around five times a year, so we had to keep a close eye on the weather predictions and many attempts were unsuccessful. When we finally got it right, the results far exceeded our expectations and show Deadvlei as no one has ever seen it before."

Wanna see more? Check out their website .

2. Explore mountains in Austria

Explore Austria

Shot all around the country that's shaped like a schnitzel, this time-lapse shows some of Austria's finest scenery with some snappy editing. The video essentially went viral in Austria, with good reason – and we're guessing a few people around the world are now dreaming of a visit to the Northern Alps.

3. Watch a hot-air balloon festival

Wait for the balloons

Cinematographer Tom Lowe put together 'Timescapes' during two years of roaming the American southwest in his pick-up truck. The former soldier runs the timescapes.org forum, and is one of the most well-known time-lapse photographers around. Our favorite? The hot-air balloon rally, just after 0:25s.

4. See amazing starscapes in North America

Adventure is calling

To make their piece Adventure is Calling , filmmaker Shane Black and a friend set off on a two-month road trip across the USA. Says Shane: "During those two months, we traveled across 32 states, visited 13 national and state parks, and drove nearly 13,000 miles in a (somewhat) trusty old Dodge Caravan... with no cruise control."

Adventure, indeed!

5. See Northern Lights in Norway

See Norway's northern lights

Anyone who has done a bit of traveling is fully aware of all the beauty Norway has to offer – and if you haven't been there yet, you'll want to go after seeing these incredible time-lapses. Across the fjords to under the Northern lights, there's no question Norway has got magic in the air.

6. See a storm supercell

A supercell storm, up close

It's rare to get a view of a storm quite like this. This rotating storm supercell was chased down in the plains of central Texas by photographer Mike Olbinski. Says Olbinski: "It took four years but I finally got it. A rotating supercell. And not just a rotating supercell, but one with insane structure and amazing movement."