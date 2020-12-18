Solo Bikepacking on The Wicklow Way

Leaving the City

Solo bikepacking the Wicklow Way © Cian Byrne

It was drier than expected but colder than I wanted as I strapped my bags to my pannier racks, buttoned up my fleece flannel and hopped on my bike for an overnight adventure. Setting off from Dublin at lunchtime loaded up with camping gear, food and bike tools, and a handlebar bag packed with dry clothes I was ready for a night in the Wicklow Mountains. The droning of car engines grew louder and louder as I made my way through the city streets. Weaving in and out of cycle lanes conscious of the extra weight and width on my bike I headed south towards Marlay Park for a solo bikepacking adventure on the Wicklow Way.

The Wicklow Way is one of Ireland’s National Waymarked Trails with its 131km making up part of the country’s 4,000km of national trails. It starts in the leafy suburbs of South County Dublin and picks its way through the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains and finally ends in the small village of Clonegall in Co. Carlow. It takes about six days to walk the trail and climb all 3220m of its elevation. I’d planned, very roughly, to make it to the monastic site of Glendalough deep in Wicklow National Park by the following evening.

Onto Marlay Park

Cycling through the city and residential neighbourhoods, I stuck out like a sore thumb. Everyone was preparing for a weekend of comfortable sofas, big TVs and takeaway dinners, where I was clearly headed elsewhere. Marlay Park acted as a buffer zone between the grey buildings and black tarmac of the city and the soft greens and burnt browns of the mountains with its wide-open parkland, towering trees and colourful flowers. Blasts of blues, streaks of white and bolts of purple lit up bushes and the undergrowth and soon the Dublin Mountains came into view.

Living in Whistler, Canada for six years had changed my perspective on mountains. Over there on the west coast, mountains are sheer, inaccessible, clifflike structures that take forever and a day to navigate through, but the mountains here looked nothing more than a bubble on the ground that can be conquered with only a dash of effort. The trailhead starts unceremoniously at a faded wooden sign zip-tied to a wire fence with ‘The Wicklow Way’ carved into it. Beginning on an access road it quickly turns and ducks through the M11 underpass and back uphill. I was soon forced into my granny gear as I felt the weight of all my gear dragging me back down the steep, country road for the first time.

The First of Many Climbs

The first of many climbs © Cian Byrne

Panting and already regretting the weight of my gear, I was looking forward to my second wind as I grinded my way up the hill and onto the gravel forest path. The path worked its way up and around the mountain at a steady, but manageable slope. Nodding at passing walkers and dogs I glanced over my shoulder and saw pockets of rain pouring over the city and coast behind me as I pushed on south to the clear skies over Wicklow.

I started to hear the wind coming, quietly rumbling trees in the distance at first, then ripping through the nearby branches until whoosh, I felt a chilly blast across my already rosy cheeks. The gravel road led to a stile with the iconic yellow hiker marker letting me know that I needed to turn this way. Lugging my bike up and over the barrier, I landed on a dirt trail dotted with rocks. I, and my bike, comfortably navigated the first few hundred meters, dodging aggressive rocks and always finding the smoother line. But the rocks grew bigger and bigger the further I went, forcing me to dismount in parts and carry my bike over larger boulders and across gaps in the trail. It had rained heavily yesterday but the trail had dried quickly and it was perfect riding conditions, except for the barrage of rocks.

The trail made its way steadily downwards to a junction, left climbed a small incline called Fairy Castle but I turned right and saw the landscape unfold and mountains spill out - a neverending spread of peaks, hills, summits and valleys filled every direction. This was my first feeling of isolation, not only was there nobody else around but I could see the trail continue far off into the distance and I knew it would take me at least an hour to make it that far. This was proper freedom.

Stepping and pedalling my way across the lumpy terrain the trail eventually turned and dropped me off into a pitch dark forest, its surface covered in fallen pine needles making my bike silent as I breezed through to an insanely rocky and steep section. Tricky enough to hike, this part was even harder with a bike and slippy pair of cycling shoes. Step after step I made my way down until I was greeted with the welcome sight of a perfectly poured tarmac road just outside Glencullen.

The Wicklow Way © Cian Byrne

Glencullen can only be described as a mountain community. The coffee shop is filled with walkers, the sheep coming pouring onto the roadside and even the houses are named after their environment with ‘Windy Corner’ and ‘Cosy Nook’ being my two favourites. Following the multitude of Wicklow Way signposts, I zipped around corners and across stone bridges, with sheep and goats lining up to watch me wheel by. Again, and not for the last time, the trail turned to gravel and began to climb. “Fair play,” muttered a passing walker, “That’s some going on a bike, isn’t it?” he remarked to his friend as I slogged uphill.

Up and Up Again to Prince William’s Seat

The further I went along the Wicklow Way the more I began to doubt the weatherman’s predictions for a dry day. Approaching the climb to Prince William’s Seat I was unfortunately proven right as it began to hail. Ten minutes was all it took for the hailstones pinging off me and my rain jacket to turn my hands numb. The hailstones were quickly followed by a steady downpour. When you’re moving you tend to not feel the cold and discomfort so it wasn’t too much of an issue, but I was dreading the thoughts of dealing with wet gear the following morning.

The gravel grind continued, I kept moving and was rewarded with repeatedly spectacular views of mountains, valleys and the Wicklow coastline in the distance. Blaming it on the distracting views of the Sugarloaf and dipping in and out of covered forest sections, I’d missed the somewhat hidden trail marker in the overgrown hedgerow and as any cyclist knows that getting lost when you’re wet can be a complete morale killer.

Tracing my route, I found my way back to the Wicklow Way and proceeded to quickly take another wrong turn. Dejected and sitting on the ground in the same spot that I had been 45 minutes ago, I had no choice but to get back on the bike and try again. Perseverance paid off and I was back on my way and treated to a fun, tacky downhill section. After all the climbing, letting go of my brakes and feeling the bike pick up speed was a real treat.

Long way down © Cian Byrne

I began to realise that riding bikes was much like music. Road cyclists with their sleek equipment, rhythmic tempo and repetitive motions are electronica and heavy metal is similar to downhill mountain bikers, flying foot out, flat out around blown out berms, kicking up piles of dust. Bikepacking is more like jazz with its changes in speed and rhythm, keeping the listener on their toes, not knowing what's coming next. It’s unpredictable and confusing to the uninformed but ultimately truly rewarding for those who ‘get it’.

The trail swept down and ran alongside a slow-moving river. The vegetation had taken over and for the first time, I was deep in a lush and soft landscape. As the hours passed the sun dropped down in the gaps between the trees and was soaked up by the golden ferns below. As much as I wanted to stop and savour the sunset I couldn’t stay for long, it was getting dark and I was nowhere near a suitable place to camp.

Pushing Through to Powerscourt

Pushing through Powerscourt © Cian Byrne

Way behind schedule my plans changed and I now aimed to get to my backup campsite before dark. A slight panic kicked in but all I could do was to keep going. For the first time on my trip, I was glad when the trail turned to a gravel access road, as I knew that I could maintain a decent speed and make my way through the day’s remaining kilometres.

I knew I was getting close to Powerscourt Waterfall as the path narrowed and clawed its way up the cliffside. Flashes of white danced through the vegetation ahead of me as deer hopped weightlessly through the dense bush. As their bushy tails disappeared to my right, the incredible Powerscourt Waterfall appeared to my left. Enormous rocks came looming out of the cliffs, covered in cascading water from over 100m high above the ground. Knowing I was within touching distance of a place to camp I shifted gears and put in a final push before it got dark.

Eagerly I reached the final descent of the day. Camp was a riverside oasis of immaculate, pillowy grass beside an endless supply of fresh water. But to get there I had the hardest descent of the day to navigate. The steep, uneven trail was bombed with rocks and boulders of all sizes. After what felt like a lifetime of hiking with my bike on my shoulder, I had finally plodded, slipped and lugged myself and my gear down the slope to camp. Instantly I tore into my stash of food and refilled my water bottle a few times over. It was dark as I crawled into my tent for the first time, but I had made it.

Slowly Towards Djouce

Slowly towards Djouce © Cian Byrne

Morning quickly arrived and I was woken by a volley of baas ringing across the valley of lost lambs looking for their mothers. As I was packing up my tent, passing walkers told me it was two degrees that morning but thankfully the skies were clear and I could already feel the day warming up.

Breakfast that morning consisted of calf crumpling climb after calf crumpling climb out of the valley. I met an army of trail runners that morning and judging by how many of them told me that I’m mad, I guessed that this isn’t a route frequented by cyclists. As the trail got steeper and steeper, I bumped into more and more runners flying over hill crests and daintily making their way up and down the mountains.

Brief sections of smooth trail were interrupted by large boulders with rim-denting edges to them. I separated from the runners who went on to tackle Djouce Mountain as I continued straight on the Wicklow Way on an increasingly deteriorated trail that was close to beating me. Telling myself that it was all downhill from the next crest kept me going, by the third or fourth time I told myself that I was beginning to doubt it. But eventually, it became true.

All the climbs, pushing and rain became a distant memory when I reached the boardwalk laid across the mountain tops. In front of me was hundreds and hundreds of meters of flowy bikepacking perfection. It was all worth it for the sound of the wheels freely spinning, the dum-dum-dum rhythm of tyres rolling over the tacked wood and the freshness on my face from cutting through the cold morning air. I glided across hilltops and wound down hillsides. The bike was made for this. “You’re fairly moving now!” said a hiker who had passed me a few hours earlier with a sorry look in his eye. Bit by bit the frequency of hikers and walkers increased and I knew I was getting near the end of this section, and sure enough, just like that, I was standing on top of a lookout point gazing down on the pitch-black water and white sand of Guinness Lake.

Homeward Bound from Roundwood

By the afternoon I was terminally behind schedule and there was no way that I was making it to Glendalough before sunset. My poor navigation, the unpredictable trail and my over-ambitious plan meant that I, much like in jazz, had to improvise. The Wicklow Way climbs for over 3,000m in total and I had completed just under half of that in less than 24 hours and I was feeling every meter of it.

The smooth road was too hard to resist as I freewheeled towards Roundwood and decided to head for the coast that was ever-present from each summit of my trip so far. I ignored the turn off for the Wicklow Way and stayed on the velvety smooth country roads that brought me to Roundwood, a hub for all sorts of bikers. Rewarding myself with a meal as big as I could find, I spotted carbon mountain bikes on the roofs of cars and groups of weekend warriors tackling Wicklow’s hilly roads.

Finishing up on the beach in Greystones.

Greystones © Cian Byrne