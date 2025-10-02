Tetris: The Grand Master - A pearl of Japanese arcades

Tetris is probably one of the greatest gaming classics of all time. There are probably few games that are better known and more enduring. Since its big breakthrough with the Gameboy version of the legendary puzzle title, there have been numerous ports and variants of the block stacker.

What is exciting is that Tetris still carries a lot of weight in modern video game culture and even appeals to and motivates many young players. It really proves that it is a game that is interesting for every age group. A true masterpiece.

However, Tetris is not necessarily just Tetris. Of course, there are also versions such as Bombliss or Tetris Battle Gaiden, which expand the gameplay with new elements. But even when it comes to Tetris in its purest form, the approaches of different developers differ. Not only in how the stones "feel" when they are placed, but also how the high score system works. And one of these versions, which has remained very faithful to the core gameplay, is particularly popular in Japan. Its origin: the Japanese arcades.

The Tetris of the grandmasters

This version is Tetris: The Grand Master (TGM), developed by Arika. The first instalment of this series was released in Japanese arcades in 1998. What set TGM apart from other versions of the puzzle game was the rapidly increasing difficulty curve: while it was initially easy to play even for casual Tetris players, stones soon began to fall at breakneck speed. The game has a maximum speed of 20G. Once this is reached, the stones stop falling and appear directly at the end of the well.

What makes the title so exciting, however, is that it always remains fair despite this absurd level of difficulty. This is because Tetris: The Grand Master gives players a few tools to master its lightning-fast pace. For one thing, stones don't stick directly where they land. You always have a few moments to turn and move them. You can also rotate blocks as they appear to get them into the perfect position. If you combine both techniques, Tetris: The Grand Master plays differently to any other part of the series. Suddenly, the aim is no longer to build as flat a tower as possible, but to build the centre columns as high as possible so that blocks can slide down them to the right position like a slide.

TGM 1 really shows its age. But it plays perfectly! © Arika

Another tool that can be utilised in TGM are the sound effects of the different Tetris bricks. Each stone shape has its own sound jingle that is played when this stone appears in the preview. This means that the player's eyes never have to leave the playing field. After a while, the sounds allow you to recognise which tile needs to be placed next.

Coupled with the unique soundscape of TGM, experienced players quickly fall into a kind of Zen state. A mixture of calm and stress, fuelled by some of the best Tetris gameplay ever created. The precise controls allow playful instincts to take over and you can simply play by feel. A terrific game principle with addictive potential. No wonder Tetris: The Grand Master was a huge success in the arcades.

After completing a round, the title gives you a rank. These start with decreasing numbers from 9 to 1 and then change to S1 to S9. As your score increases, you move up these ranks. S9 represents the maximum with a score of 120,000. However, particularly skilled players can still reach the eponymous Grand Master rank (GM). To do so, special score and time milestones must be reached before certain level limits are exceeded. It therefore requires particularly efficient play if you want to call yourself a Grand Master.

I was able to play TGM for the first time in Tokyo in 2019. © Matthias Regge / Arika

Two more spin-offs of the series were to appear in Japanese arcades. This was followed in 2000 by Tetris: The Absolute - The Grand Master 2, which for the first time introduced the option of dropping pieces to the bottom of the playing field with immediate effect via a "hard drop". This is particularly important when you consider that time still plays an important role in achieving the GM rank. In comparison to other Tetris games, however, a hard drop in TGM 2 does not immediately fix a stone, which leaves some room for manoeuvre for repositioning.

In TGM 2, the hard drop option was added © Arika

With Tetris: The Grand Master 3 - Terror Instinct, there was another feature: it is now possible to place stones in a reserve using "Hold" and then swap them with the active piece at any time. In addition, not only the next piece to be placed can be seen, but also the next three.

Terror Instinct is the latest arcade version of TGM. © Arika

Even today, all three parts of the Tetris: The Grand Master series can still be found in Japanese arcades and are played there regularly. Even arcades, which are now very much geared towards the modern audience and focus on UFO catchers and rhythm games, usually still have a version of TGM in one corner.

No Japanese arcade should be without it, even today: TGM © Matthias Regge / Arika

TGM in 2025

For a long time, there was no way to play Tetris: The Grand Master outside of the Japanese arcade. A pity for all fans, as the three titles are among the best versions of the puzzle game. Although there was a release for the Xbox 360 called Tetris: The Grand Master Ace, this was also released exclusively in Japan and did not come close to the arcade versions in terms of quality.

In 2022, the time had finally come and Tetris: The Grand Master was released as part of the Arcade Archives for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. 2023 also saw the release of Tetris: The Absolute - The Grand Master 2, which was even ported as an extended version with additional modes. Only Terror Instinct is still not playable outside of the arcade.

In December 2024, however, Arika surprised all fans by confirming that a new instalment of the series was to be released for PC. On 4 April 2025, the time had finally come and Tetris: The Grand Master 4 - Absolute Eye was released on Steam. Even though the title has all the gameplay qualities of its arcade predecessors, players were disappointed to realise that the old ranking system had been scrapped. The game no longer awards ranks from 9 to S9, and even the title of Grand Master is no longer to be found. A bizarre decision, as the identity of the series was built on this rank.

Absolute Eye is the latest instalment in the TGM series © Arika

Nevertheless, Tetris: The Grand Master 4 - Absolute Eye is a sign that TGM can take its place alongside other popular versions, such as NES Tetris, even in this day and age. Any fan of puzzle games or titles with rewarding gameplay and a fair challenge should give this spin-off of the classic a chance. But beware! TGM can be addictive!

