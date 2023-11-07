Not so long ago we took some time out at Ubisoft Forward in Los Angeles as part of Summer Game Fest to play The Crew Motorfest, experiencing a few of the game’s Playlists centred around a specific ‘car culture’. Over four hours in this open world we were able to go anywhere and do anything.

And this is where Motorfest really separates itself from its contemporary (and inspo, let’s be real), because the obvious differential is the vehicle swap feature, which is an instantaneous jump between land, sea and air. And it was the aerial moments in the early parts of the game where we had some of the most fun, because from a point of view of scale and visual fidelity, not to mention handling and an entirely new way of ‘driving’, this was king awesome. And when we say 'instantaneous' we mean it -- you could be 10,000 metres up and switch to a car or boat and you’ll literally drop that distance to whatever’s beneath you!

And freedom here, really, is key to the experience overall, but that's the case in any other open world racing game. So what else elevates Motorfest over any other in the field?

This isn't even Photo Mode, but there is one! © Ubisoft

01 It’s All About Presentation

These types of games, and most that involve high-end car culture, are typically slick in the visuals department and that’s true of Motorfest to the point it’s largely on par with Playground’s normally groundbreaking fidelity efforts. Whether bushwhacking through dense jungle foliage or kicking up the black sands of the Hawaiian islands, toned as such because of its volcanism, the game is a constant treat for the eyes. But more than that, it features a really easy-to-navigate user interface and its car intros are quality in production and just reek of a studio that is now in the upper echelons of racing game development.

Ivory Tower has taken it up a notch, adding themed ‘art’ throughout the landscape to go along with whatever cultural deep-dive you’re in...

And while this all speaks to a stunning recreation of the island of O’ahu and an easy-to-navigate interface for users that’s also contemporary and easy on the eyes, Ivory Tower has taken it up a notch, adding themed ‘art’ throughout the landscape to go along with whatever cultural deep-dive you’re enjoying at that moment. So, for example, when in the electric cars, you’ll see neon-lit pillars and installations everywhere (a treat at night), while in the old muscle cars you’re often taken along routes that speak to the eras in which those cars reigned supreme. It’s a nice touch and certainly one that helps the game standout against its brother from another mother.

The captain's view from inside a boat in The Crew Motorfest © Ubisoft

02 Disparate Design

Where Forza Horizon leans into different car missions with a lot of information about the manufacturer and model you’re in for whichever Horizon Stories moment you’re in at any given time, it can feel a little samey. In Motorfest this isn’t really the case, and the devs have bent over backwards to make every car-culture jaunt wholly ties to that manifest. In one Playlist centred around classic cars, we were just tasked with getting from one point on the island to another, The catch? No Maps or Nav, instead you’re fed images of a bunch of landmarks in weathered photo form and basic instructions, such as an arrow telling you to turn right at said landmark. It’s a spin on the idea of ‘taking the scenic route’, but it works and is contextual AF.

And we really appreciate it.

This happens throughout the game and creates a sense of diversity in tasks and driving, boating or flying that, in many ways, improves on Playground’s iconic Horizon series. It’s also not like these cats are at war with each other, and you get the sense there’s more than one friendly nod between the studios. And we can genuinely see a world where one-upmanship helps drive innovation and more diversity, and that can only be good for the punters.

This space is huge, and this is a teaser of its size... © Ubisoft

03 Size Doesn’t Matter

Some people might have initially baulked at the notion that the game is set on a single Hawaiian island, particularly since The Crew 2 encompassed the entire USA (condensed for the game, of course), and while not all of you might understand that this is Ivory Tower going back to its Test Drive Unlimited roots, your fears are noted. Especially since the Horizon games seem to grow in size year on year, leaving O’ahu as a potentially bottlenecked playspace, but we’re happy to reveal that this doesn't seem to be the case.

What the island lacks in geography, it makes up for in density and topography. Not to mention its waterways and airspace, which adds an additional three layers of movement. There’s also significant substance to how the world has been designed for all three vehicle types with a lot of custom design focused on getting the most out of each one — much more so than in Horizon.

The sheer scope of actionable engagement, as directed by the game and devs, married alongside just exploring and going off the beaten track in Motorfest feels significantly larger than the playspace suggests, which is no mean feat. The world has been meticulously designed and is truly a love letter to the studio’s earlier days.

A stylish look at the RB18 F1 car in the Crew Motorfest © Ubisoft

04 Cars and YOUR History are Key

We know that Ubisoft and the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini have jumped full swing into the game and what Ivory Tower is building here. And this is amplified by the idea that a stack of your livery from the previous games' outings will be carried over to help you tear it up across the island in your favourite looks out of the gate. Every vehicle from the previous games has been remodelled and re-spec'd for the new physics in Motorfest too, so not only do you get to carry over your old faves, but it'll feel like they're brand new.

We can confirm that from our own branding perspective, that there's a host of Red Bull staples making it across and more in the pipeline besides. But for now you can expect to see the following from The Crew 2:

2017 RB 13

2018 RB 14

2018 RB 14 Disruption Edition

2018 Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi

2017 Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro

2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Evo 2

2015 KTM 450 EXC

2017 Ford Fiesta WRC

2017 Proto Buggy

And from the Orlando content:

2022 RB 18

2022 KTM RC16

AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020

All of this equates to one of the biggest collections of Red Bull cars anywhere in the gaming space; so, you know, get into it!

The Crew Motorfest is a petrol-head's paradise © Ubisoft

05 Final thoughts

Obviously the phrase ‘horses for courses’ is relevant here, and we’re not saying at all that Motorfest is in any way better than Horizon, but we’re not saying that in reverse, either. Rather, the sentiment moving forward is that would-be drivers keen to play in open-worlds are now spoilt for choice and as mentioned a bit earlier, the likely outcome is that each studio and iteration becomes an innovative fork in the road which can only be good for us all.

Still, we felt compelled to explain that, while similar in DNA and even in its intro piece, Motorfest quickly does a U-turn and presents us with something unique and engaging in the space, while equally elevating a number of aspects we’ve come to expect in an almost rinse-repeat design model.