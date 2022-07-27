10 triathlon transition tips to make you unstoppable

There are three key disciplines in triathlon: swimming, cycling, and running. But in reality, it could be argued that there are actually four - because, without a good smooth transition between those three, a triathlete can't be as effective out on the course.

Transition is usually the area where new triathletes make the most mistakes. You don’t exactly forget how to run midway through a race. But you might forget to put on your cycling shoes before heading out on the bike. Or forget to take off your helmet while heading out for the run. And ironing out the smaller details can have a significant impact on both your physical and mental performance.

Kristian Blummenfelt at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, 2019 © Kevin Sawyer/Red Bull Content Pool

"The first thing I want to point out is that there are only two transitions you have to worry about in a triathlon," says Donncha Long , an Ironman World Accredited Triathlon Coach.

"You’ll start in your wet suit ready for the swim. You’ll then head to transition 1, or T1, to change from your wetsuit and swim gear into your cycling attire. Once you’re finished the cycle you’ll then head into transition 2, or T2. This is when you’ll hop off the bike and get ready for the run portion.

"Why don’t we get straight into some tips that will make you a transition expert well in time to suit up for your first few triathlons..."

01 Arrive early

"There’s nothing more anxiety riddling than being late for something. And if your triathlon event is a long way from where you live, make a weekend out of it and find an airbnb or hotel close to where the triathlon is taking place. That will help settle down any pre-race nerves and you’re more likely to get some much-needed sleep the night before. You’ll also be in a great position to arrive early to the big showdown."

02 Check your bike

Beat the queues at the transition points and check your bike early © Bikenamidia.com

"The M check is a basic safety check of all the main working parts of a bike, moving from the front hub back. Learn how to do a standard M check on your bike before you get to race day. Practice by doing the check before training, too. The check is named after the way you follow the shape of the letter M when checking the bike. It's a useful pattern to follow and helps you quickly identify any problems with the bike. This is also a great way of putting your mind at ease on race day."

03 Prepare a transition area so that you could even find things in the dark

"Set up your transition area pre-race so that you can quickly put a hand on everything that you might need. Have the area set up so that your gear for T1 and T2 are organised separately. You don’t want to be heading out on the bike with your runners on and your clip-ins left back at transition. Everything should be laid out to such a familiar extent that you could find individual items in the dark. If you approach it in that fashion you’ll grab the right things at the right time, every time."

If you see someone hop off their bike in front, try to get your helmet off and running shoes on before they do. This competitiveness makes transitioning fun and helps to get the best out of you Donncha Long, Ironman Certified Coach

Don't clutter your transition

The calm before the storm... © Graeme Murray/ Red Bull Content Pool

"I’ve been there on race day thinking, 'Oh I’ll need this and that. And oh, I’ll definitely need this!' It only takes a few races to figure out what you need and what you might want with you in transition. Keep it simple. The only things you really need in T1 are your helmet and cycling shoes. The only things you really need in T2 are your running shoes, socks, and race number. Everything else can just get in the way of what really matters. Some things, like sunglasses and a hat, may help you in the long run, but most other accessories will not. Streamline yourself."

Check exit/entry points

"Once a transition is set up and you are happy with where you left everything, go and check out your exit and entry points. Factor in you'll have people passing you in a hurry when it comes to it, and spectators too. You don't want to be second-guessing where your bike is after you leave the water discombobulated from the swim. Nor do you want to be searching for the bike exit once you've switched into your bike gear. Check the swim entry and exit points, bike exit and reentry points, and the run exit and finish line. Be very clear where everything is and where you need to go."

Warm up and move around

"With your mind at ease, transition set up, and plenty of time to spare - this is a perfect time for a warm-up. Getting the body moving before a race has many benefits beyond just rising core temperature and preparing the body for the race. Get into some stretches and get those muscles firing."

Rally driver Andreas Mikkelsen trying his hand at triathlon © Next Generation Media

Lube up your wetsuit

"Once the warmup is done, it's time to put the wetsuit on. Use some lubricant for your neck to avoid friction, intensity tends to skyrocket on race day and what wasn't a problem before is now a sensitive sore on your neck. Put lubricant on all key areas that need to be smooth when taking off the wetsuit - your wrists and ankles/low calves to help the wetsuit slide off when you leave the water. As you head to the transition, try to zip down the wetsuit and pull out your arms so that it sits around your waist. This will make it easier to get off when you go to change in T1 and get on the bike without comprising your pace."

Race your transitions

"This might seem like a more advanced tip but if you haven't thought about having a 'good transition time' then this could help a lot. When you come out of the water find someone who has come out just before you and try to get through T1 before they do. The same goes for T2. If you see someone hop off their bike in front of you, try to get your helmet off and running shoes on before they have. This element of competitiveness makes transitioning very fun and can help get the best out of you."

Wait until you're on the bike or running before refuelling

Lucy Charles-Barclay refuels with a can of Red Bull © Brian Bielmann/Red Bull Content Pool

"It may seem like a good idea to wolf down some food while in transition but all of your drinking and eating should be done while on the bike or run. Not only does doing it prior waste time, but it also increases the chance that you’ll forget to do something important. You don’t want to be fitting the last piece of an energy bar into your mouth before realising that you left your helmet behind you. It won’t taste so good when your running like a headless chicken back to your transition area."

04 Have fun and stay friendly

"No matter what happens on the day, make sure to enjoy it. If you do everything with a smile on your face you’re sure to have a great experience in your first triathlon. Let that happiness spill out into how you treat officials and fellow competitors. You don’t know who else could be doing their first triathlon and a friendly smile can go a long way!"

Three bonus tips to stay ahead of the game

(i) Use these transition tips in training

(i) "If you're mixing up your training with brick sessions , or even taking advantage of the summer weather to have an outdoor swim session followed by a cycle, utilise the tips above in training to ensure a smoother transition on race day."

(i) Don't let mistakes prey on your mind

"Even if this is your second or third triathlon, give yourself time and be patient. You will make many mistakes along the way, and you'll learn from them - this is all part of being a triathlete. We've all had moments of not being able to unzip our wet suit when we get out of the water because the zip magically disappeared, or fall off our bike because we can't unclip on time. It happens."

(ii) Visit the bathroom with plenty of time pre-race

"When you warm up before a race and hydrate yourself this will likely make you want to use the bathroom, so keep in mind where your nearest one is. You don't want to get caught short and rush your start. There are large queues every race day morning for this reason - which, again, is why arriving early can be of huge benefit to your day."