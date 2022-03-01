Connacht Rugby and Women's Hockey to run in the world’s biggest charity run

Irish Women’s Hockey and Connacht Rugby are encouraging runners of all levels to register for the biggest ever Wings for Life World App Run by downloading the app (IOS / Android) or by visiting WingsForLifeWorldRun.com.
The Wings for Life World Run offers runners from beginner to elite, across Ireland and the world an opportunity to run separately for a united cause, raising funds for the not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with 100% of the €20 entry fee going straight to the Wings for Life foundation.
This unique race will see runners of all abilities and wheelchair users start together at 12pm (Irish time) on Sunday 8th May, with the virtual Catcher Car starting 30 minutes later, gradually getting faster and passing participants who will be kept informed through the interactive GPS system on the app. Once passed by the Catcher Car, runners have successfully completed the event.
Irish Women’s Hockey players Lena Tice, Hannah McLoughlin and Sarah Hawkshaw, alongside Connacht Rugby Players Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade and Oisin Dowling will join soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr, tennis pros Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas, skiing great Lindsey Vonn, Dakar Rally legend Cyril Despres and watersport icon Robby Naish in this year’s event, running from their own respective locations.
Conor Oliver commented; “The Wings for Life World App Run is something that everybody can get involved in and is such an uplifting and motivational event. I really encourage runners of all levels to register, whether running alone from your own front door or with a group of friends at your local park, it can be as easy or as challenging as you make it, and you are helping to support this incredible cause that is the Wings for Life foundation.”
Hannah McLoughlin commented; “The Wings for Life World Run is a brilliant opportunity to get outdoors, get moving and feel connected with a community of walkers, runners and wheelchair users across the globe, all participating for a united cause. Join myself and my teammates as we give it our best, running for those who can’t in this inspiring event not to be missed”
More than 180,000 runners and wheelchair users from 195 nations took part in the Wings for Life World Run in 2021, making it the largest-ever running event in history. Help to make this year’s event the biggest yet, by registering via the Wings for Life World Run App and visit WingsForLifeWorldRun.com for further information including 8-week training programmes.