Connacht Rugby and Women's Hockey to run in the world’s biggest charity run

The Wings for Life World Run offers runners from beginner to elite, across Ireland and the world an opportunity to run separately for a united cause, raising funds for the not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with 100% of the €20 entry fee going straight to the Wings for Life foundation.

This unique race will see runners of all abilities and wheelchair users start together at 12pm (Irish time) on Sunday 8th May, with the virtual Catcher Car starting 30 minutes later, gradually getting faster and passing participants who will be kept informed through the interactive GPS system on the app. Once passed by the Catcher Car, runners have successfully completed the event.

