Wings For Life World Run is a unique event in which you run for those who can't from wherever you are in the world. All registration fees for the run go into research to cure spinal cord injury. To know more and register, visit wingsforlifeworldrun.com

Nothing beats running to work. It’s a great way to log some serious distance while also doing something productive, and it helps de-clutter your mind before you reach the office. It’s a much cheaper way of getting there, too – you save on commuting fares and don’t need to face the stress of cramped, delayed or cancelled public transport. Once you’re at your desk you’ll feel awake, alive and ready to take on whatever the day throws at you.

And if you've entered Wings for Life World Run on May 9 you'll be getting in shape to beat the Catcher Car at your event or the virtual Catcher Car on the Wings for Life World Run App if you're doing an App Run. Hell, you might even be running part of your own World Run route while you train. What’s not to like?

City runners hit the asphalt © Martins Zemlickis

Whatever your motivation, here are 10 hacks every run commuter should know, from what to pack to how to prepare.

1. Prepare the night before

Usually the hardest part of an early-morning run is getting started. You’re less likely to duck out if you prepare for it the night before. Some people sleep in their running clothes, but if that’s too extreme for you just lay out your running kit at the end of your bed before you go to sleep. If you take lunch into work, make sure it’s not going to slop about in your backpack – for instance, take in frozen soup instead of liquid form. When the alarm goes off, you’ll want to be up, dressed and out of your door before your brain wakes up enough to change your mind. Put your alarm clock on the other side of the room to make the snooze button less convenient.

2. Plan your route

Plan a route you'll enjoy © Jennifer Birdie Shawker

You don’t want to waste time getting lost running to work – so make sure you know where you’re going. Before your first run commute, have a look at a map and make sure it’s feasible. Look for a route that’s well-lit and aim to avoid busy roads if possible. You should also ensure you know where the nearest train station or bus stops are along your route in case disaster strikes, and it’s a good idea to keep a bathroom option along the way. Run it at a weekend so you get to know it with no time pressure, and know how long it will take you.

3. Build up to your commute

If you live a long way away from your office, say 15km or more, running to work might be a little more challenging – but not impossible. Try taking public transport part of the way and running the rest. This is also a good way to get into running if you’re new to the sport, and you can gradually increase your distance by getting off at stops that are further away from your office as you build up your fitness.

4. Pack light

When it comes to what you carry on your run, minimising bulk is key. You don’t want to be hauling around office clothes and heavy toiletries if you can help it, so devise a plan that means you can stash everything you need for the week at work or in a gym locker. Don’t forget a towel, clean underwear, shoes and deodorant. If possible, you want to run with only your essentials – bank card (instead of heavy coins), work pass, phone and keys. Try tying your key into your trainer shoelace for the ultimate hands-free running.

5. Invest in a good backpack

Few things are as irritating as a backpack that bounces around while you run and causes painful rubbing. A regular rucksack just won’t do, so invest in a decent pack that’s designed for running. They come in all different shapes and sizes – but the crucial difference is that they've been made with runners in mind so tend to fit firmly to your back without weighing you down or chafing. Look for one with hip and chest straps and enough capacity for your essentials. For an even more lightweight option, zipped waist belts or armbands hold phones and cards.

6. Listen to music at more than 120bpm

Sure, you know that music helps motivate you on your run. But did you know that songs with more than 120bpm can make exercise seem easier? In any case, this is what research by Schneider, Askew, Abel, and Strüder (2010) suggests. They 'proposed that human movement and rhythmical perception are both bound to the same optimal frequency of 120bpm. This argument was predicated on the fact that participants adopt a spontaneous tempo of 120bpm when asked to finger tap.' Other studies on treadmills have suggested even faster bpm is optimal. The bottom line is that it appears to elevate your mood and help you work out. It’s also been suggested that positive lyrics, or those that feature ‘affirmations of exercise’ are particularly effective. Try an app like RockMyRun, which gives you the best workout music so that you can maintain your energy while running. It also automatically adjusts the rhythm and tempo of the song mixes to match your steps.

7. Get lost in a podcast

Not finished that book club read yet? Or need to brush up on your current affairs before a morning meeting? Then use your run to work as an opportunity to catch up on a podcast or get lost in a good audiobook. Podcasts are both entertaining and absorbing, and will help the time pass quickly as you jog. You’ll finish your run feeling smarter.

8. Work out your shower situation

Don't smell rubbish at work © Kyle Kranz

An ideal scenario would be that you have a shower at work, but not all office workers are lucky enough to have them. Nobody likes a smelly colleague, so washing after your run will make sure you keep your co-workers friendly. You could try signing up to a nearby gym or swimming pool to make use of their facilities. If that’s not an option, there are products you can buy that will help you freshen up before you start the day, such as a dry shower body wash, and tying your hair up if you have longer locks will help you look and smell sweat-free.

9. Modify your gear – and wear wool socks

Sensoria smart socks © Sensoria Fitness

Running with a backpack on can cause your top to ride up, so go for one that’s longer than normal or do a little home modification of your clothing. Try sewing miniature buttons and loops to your running gear to keep your clothes in the right place. Avoid cotton – wool absorbs moisture and dries much faster. Decent merino wool socks and tops will keep you warm in winter and cool in summer, while emitting barely any scent.

10. Stay motivated

running © unknown

Keeping yourself motivated is vital if you’re going to keep up running to work. If you've signed up to Wings for Life World Run, you've already got a goal to train for, and you can find a work colleague who lives nearby and can commute run with you.

So you want to run to work? Just remember to follow these steps: