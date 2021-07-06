Are these the slickest custom paint jobs ever?

When it comes to buying a bike, we’d be lying if we said that appearance doesn’t matter.

Your steed is a big investment (worth every penny of course), so it’s vital it is fit for purpose. However, the perfect match function wise might not always match your style.

Luckily, that little problem can be remedied with a splash of paint.

All you need is a little creativity and you can transform your bike from an average Joe into a real head turner.

To give you a nudge in the right direction, we have gathered together 10 of our favourite custom paint jobs for your perusal.

Custom bike Ken Block © [unknown]

One of the benefits of being a pro rider is the abundance of amazing gear thrown at you. We certainly wouldn't turn down Ken Block's Specialized Custom 8, espeically with that awesome paint job.

Custom paint job lightening strikes © [unknown]

Everything about this paint job screams class. The fierce lightening against the subdued colours have provided a paint job we doubt you'd ever become tired of.

Trek Shark bike © Tim Bardsley-Smith

Since the launch of Trek's custom paint facility, Project One, the brand has produced a number of slick designs.

Custom Paint pop art © [unknown]

This pop art paint job has a bit of a retro feel to it, but we reckon it works.

Custom paint stars © [unknown]

This Giant Anthem might just be the star of the show. Although we're a bot sceptical about white tyres. We like to see how white they are after a winter of riding.

Best custom paint job skulls © [unknown]

No bones about it, this paint job is awesome.

Custom paint job sharpie scene © [unknown]

Not all paint jobs need to cost an arm and a leg. A white bike is the perfect blank canvas for a Sharpie pen.

Custom paint job Santa Cruz sharpie © [unknown]

Check out how awesome this Sharpie pen design looks on the Santa Cruz Jackal.

Custom Bike Specialized stump jumper © [unknown]

This custom Specialized Stumpjumper looks pretty badass.

Custom paint job snake with fangs © [unknown]

Although the Stumpjumper is not quite as badass as this Santa Cruz Nomad. Just check out the fangs on that snake. Yikes!

