Things You Didn’t Know about Red Bull Soapbox Race

Does the thought of throwing yourself down a hill in Amman in a colorful vehicle that looks like it was built by the Teletubbies look like the best fun ever?

Here are 10 things you didn’t know, but should know, about Red Bull Soapbox Race.

1. The first Red Bull Soap Box Race (it was two words back in those crazy days) was held in Belgium in 2000, and since then it spread around the world.

2. It has been held over 100 times worldwide.

3. Red Bull Soapbox Race in Germany is Red Bull Seifenkistenrennen. (We dare you to pronounce that!)

4. The name “Soapbox” originated from the fact that these little human-powered machines were made from wooden soap crates and roller-skate wheels.

5. Three-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel participated in one of the races in a Mario Kart.

6. The speed of a Soapbox vehicle can reach up to 112 km/h. on a steep slope. Yes, you heard that right!

7. There has been a Transformers, Lego, a space ship, a VW Van, and a Queen of England Soapbox vehicles, among other wacky inventions.

8. Red Bull Soapbox Race is open to any amateur drivers fuelled by creativity and competitive fun – not to mention the need for speed.

9. Each team has 20 seconds to wow the judges with crowd-pleasing antics before taking to the specially built track.

10. It’s a motorless event, and by motorless we mean each vehicle should only have steering abilities and brakes, however NO mechanical parts and motors are allowed.