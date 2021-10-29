16 Classic Progressive Breaks Tracks

© Red Bull Content Pool © [unknown]

Whilst never considered to be an 'official' genre (though when does a genre become official, exactly?), progressive breaks refers to the broken-beat, offshoot sounds of progressive house that emerged in the late 90s and continued through to the mid 00s.

Championed by DJs and producers like Hybrid , Luke Chable , Phil K , Momu , James Zabiela and Sasha to name just a few, progressive breaks featured some of the most inventive and impeccably produced electronic music of all time.

We revisit the much-loved genre via sixteen essential cuts. Enjoy.

Steve Porter – Vodka Cranberries (Fretwell Remix) [Nu Republic, 2004]

The perfect blend of light and dark, Fretwell’s remix of Steve Porter’s floaty progressive house original takes the track into moodier, more spacey territory and adds a tight, clean breakbeat. The syncopated drums provide an excellent backdrop for the warped digital sounds, warm bassline, and lush atmospherics, and the breakdown - which features a heavily reverbed snippet of the original version’s main melody - is absolute heaven. [Andrew Wowk]

Grayarea - Yewminyst [2003, Hope Recordings]

Nick Warren has always had a knack for uncovering raw new talent. On his Reykjavik mix compilation for Global Underground, Warren showcased many up-and-coming producers, but none stood out quite like Grayarea, whose track ‘Yewminyst’ capped off CD1’s breaks heavy mix in deliriously twisted fashion. With mind-boggling drum programming and a scrunch face inducing bassline, ‘Yewminyst’ is one of those tracks that begs the question: “How the fuck did they think of this?” [Henry Johnstone]

Lo Step ft. Lior Attar – The Roots - [2002, Quad Communications]

In the early to mid 2000’s Luke Chable and Phil K were two undisputed cornerstones of the vibrant Melbourne breaks scene that also featured the likes of Andy Page, NuBreed and Ivan Gough. On ‘The Roots,’ Chable and K layered Lior Attar’s ethereal Middle Eastern wailing vocals and lush new age-y pads atop heaps of punishing bass and drums, and the results are timeless. [Joshua Stephens]

The Operators – Furball [Lobotomy Records, 2004]

Progressive breaks wasn’t always melodic and uplifting - plenty of tracks went down the dark, menacing route, and Furball is perhaps the most memorable of them all. Produced by the powerhouse trio of Phil K, Habersham and Dave Preston, this superb late-night-brain-melter featured rugged, heavily processed beats, sinister detuned harps, a brutal, growling bassline, and one of the most absurdly glitchy breakdowns ever. And when it finally kicks back in…utter mayhem. [Andrew Wowk]

Layo & Bushwacka! - Let The Good Times Roll [2002, XL Recordings]

Layo Paskin and Matthew Benjamin’s 2002 classic rolls along at breakneck speed for a full five minutes before delivering aural paydirt; a deep and hypnotic breakdown that swirls and envelops until the breakbeat comes crashing back in, carrying the track to blissful heights. [Henry Johnstone]

Phil K & Habersham – Cloudbrake - [2005, Audio Therapy]

In the mid 2000’s, DJ Dave Seaman was a big supporter of the Australian prog scene, as evidenced by the fact that he based one of his Global Underground instalments in the city Melbourne. Prior to today’s Selador imprint, Seaman’s Audio Therapy label released this thrilling collaboration, which rode a wave of gravelly bass and managed to be furious, driving and yet mystically melodic. [Joshua Stephens]

Momu – Sunsicle [2003, Bedrock Breaks]

Quite possibly one of the most chilled out prog breaks tracks ever made, on ‘Sunsicle’ Momu creates a soundscape that’s so damn beautiful, yet so completely alien, conjuring images of pastel sunsets on far away planets. [Henry Johnstone]

Bedrock – Forge (Fretwell Remix) - [2003, Bedrock Breaks]

British producer Tim Fretwell masterfully blended sophisticated percussion layers with eerie progressive pads for a remix as part of the fourth release for the now defunct Bedrock sub-label, Bedrock Breaks. While the original version of Bedrock’s ‘Forge’ is full of spacey tension and dazzling precision, Fretwell’s interpretation comes from a much darker place with a booming bassline and jagged drums while maintaining the original mix’s melodic line at its core. Captivating. [Joshua Stephens]

Andy Page & Marscruiser Feat. George Clinton – Elementalelectrofunk [Barely There Records, 2003]

Mashing up the studio wizardry and sonic absurdity of Andy Page and Marscruiser with the low-down, butt-wiggling funk of George Clinton was probably the best idea anyone has had. Ever. Clinton’s cheeky vocal samples snake around Page and Marscruiser’s tight, chunky machine rhythms absolutely perfectly, while big sub bass wobbles chime in at just the right moments. But the real highlight is the way the track takes completely non-harmonic sounds and turns them into beautifully sequenced melodies. [Andrew Wowk]

Sean Cusick & Medway - Columns Of Clouds [2003, Saw Recordings]

Progressive breaks didn’t always have to be about the dance floor, as Sean Cusick so deftly proved when he teamed up with Jesse ‘Medway’ Skeens for the dreamy ‘Columns Of Clouds’. With its considered drum programming underpinning a bed of lush pads, angelic vocal coos and soothing digital raindrops, ‘Columns Of Clouds’ is a blissful headphone journey like no other. [Henry Johnstone]

Momu – The Dive - [2002, Loöq Records]

With a complicated legacy born out of its painful inspiration, Momu’s ‘The Dive’ has so much depth and so many stirring melodic elements that even a beatless version would be a rewarding listen. The Momu duo of John David Moyer (aka Jondi) and Mark Musselman went on to create some inspired breaks tracks like the brooding ‘Descolada’ and ‘Donner Pass,’ but ‘The Dive’ is in a class all its own. [Joshua Stephens]

The Crystal Method – Name Of The Game (Hybrid’s Blackout in LA Mix) [Outpost Recordings, 2001]

Turning a fairly uninspiring rock/breaks crossover original into sprawling, hypnotic progressive breaks, Hybrid’s remix provided yet another example of just why they were the ‘go-to’ artists for the breakbeat sound of the early 2000’s. All the quintessential Hybrid elements are there: Punchy metallic beats, growling bass, spacious atmospherics and catchy synth stabs (seriously, the wailing strings that come in every now and then and the flanged synth spazz out following the breakdown are goosebumps material every damn time). [Andrew Wowk]

Sasha - Cloud Cuckoo [2002, Kinetic Records | BMG]

With his long awaited 2002 debut album, ‘Airdrawndagger’, Sasha managed to simultaneously shock and delight his fans. Those who were expecting club-focused tracks like ‘Xpander’ were no doubt surprised when the superstar DJ dropped an LP brimming with ambient soundscapes and breakbeats. ‘Airdrawndagger’ houses many standout moments (‘Wavy Gravy’, anyone?) though for many, ‘Cloud Cuckoo’ remains its understated masterpiece. [Henry Johnstone]

Dave Brennan – Drink Deep (James Zabiela Remix) [2003, End Recordings]

One of the centerpieces of James Zabiela’s second DJ mix compilation, 2003’s ‘Sound in Motion’ for Hooj Choons, was his own aggressive rework of Dave Brennan’s ‘Drink Deep.’ The following year Zabiela crafted his equally astounding rework of Ficta’s ‘Eli.’ They both followed a similar formula of harnessing the power of a big distorted bassline within the context of punchy breakbeats, layered with jaw-dropping FX weirdness and emotive synth touches. Both remixes are progressive breakbeat landmarks, but ‘Drink Deep’ landed first. [Joshua Stephens]

Infusion - Legacy (Junkie XL Remix) [2003, Audio Therapy]

Before he was scoring big Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max, Dutch producer Junkie XL was crafting underground club bangers. His remix of ‘Legacy’ from Australian trio Infusion was arguably his finest 00s moment, transforming the dreamy indie of the original into something completely his own; a storming breakbeat number that was dark, funky and uplifting all at once. A pure gem of the genre. [Henry Johnstone]

Buc Naztee – Deviate [Proton Music, 2006]

A slow-burning ride through the murky, twisted depths of mechanical beats and digital blips and bleeps, Deviate rewards dancers’ patience with a grimy, rolling peak that feels like it’s just never going to end. Layer upon layer of drums continues to add to the mix - accompanied by a demonic synth loop, bit-crushed sound effects, and a heavily distorted sub bass snarl - until what’s coming out of the speakers is a cacophony of evil sounds. [Andrew Wowk]

