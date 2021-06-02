5 Hotspots to Capture Pokémon in Qatar

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve already downloaded the Pokémon GO virtual reality mobile game, picked your team, set up your avatar and are on the hunt to capture the lot in Qatar.

Wondering about the best places around Doha for the capture? Here’s the mother lode!

Pokémon Go Pikatchu © Niantic, Inc./The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

1. Katara

With more than 20 Pokéstops, Katara is the best possible location in Doha. Go armed with plenty of Poké Balls, as Pokémons will keep popping up on your screen. You should find several lured PokéStops helping you capture more Pokémon, and probably some rare ones too!

Enter from the South entrance near St. Regis Hotel, and make your way through to the beach side.

Pokémon GO Katara Beach © Pokèmon GO App

Another hotspot is around the Katara Amphitheater , with many PokéStops including 4 PokéStops very close to each other. Imagine your catch when four of them are lured!

Pokémon GO Katara Amphitheater © Pokèmon GO App

A Qatari Pokémon GO guru at level 27 said: “Katara is one of the best places to capture Pokémon; it hosts both: Water & Fairy-type Pokémon . I’m planning to master this game soon!”

Jigglypuff seems to like Katara; you can’t enter without catching a few!

Pokémon GO Katara © Pokèmon GO App

2. Aspire Zone

If you’re up for long walks then Aspire Zone is your best pick with about 37 PokéStops, stretching from Aspire Academy to the end of Aspire Park not to mention the PokéStops at Villagio Mall.

Psst! Most Pokéstops are near Aspire Academy, Villagio Mall, Hyatt Plaza, and by the far end of Aspire Park, near the kids’ playground area.

Pokémon GO Aspire © Pokèmon GO App

You could end up catching lots of Bulbasaurs and Psyducks ; Aspire Zone has several Grass & Psychic-type Pokémon.

3. Doha Corniche

Looking to collect and evolve the famous 400 Magikarp candies? Head straight for the hotspot near Costa Café, Al Dafna Park, by the Corniche. Most of the PokéStops here are located by the building-side. What fun to be a salesperson moving from one meeting to another along the Corniche!

Pokémon GO Doha Corniche © Pokèmon GO App

To capture Aerodactyl & Magmar , visit Al Bandar at night!

4. MIA Park

Visit the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the MIA Park to catch Dratini and Dragonite (Water & Dragon type)!

Pokémon GO Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) © Pokèmon GO App

Start from the entrance of MIA to hit around 10 PokéStops, and make your way along the park-side by the dhows, all the way to the end as you stop by the 7 Pokéstops.

Pokémon GO MIA Park © Pokèmon GO App

One more thing: Fearow, the Flying-type Pokémon has been spotted there!

5. The Pearl Qatar

There are around 23 PokéStops at The Pearl Qatar, most located by the Porto Arabia! Walk by the yachts and restaurants, starting from La Croisette 1 all the way to La Croisette 31.

Pokémon GO The Pearl Qatar © Pokèmon GO App

Happy hunting everyone, and remember not to hunt Pokèmon while driving.